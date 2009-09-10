Cardiology
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: ATHEROSCLEROSIS & PREVENTION
Section Editor: David Waters
Editor: Michael Crawford
1 Pathogenesis of atherosclerosis, Hansson, Goran and Nilsson, Jan
2 Genetics, Schunkert, Heribert
3 Risk Factors for Atherosclerotic Disease, Waters, David
4 Assessment of cardiac risk, Hobbs, Richard
5a Special Problems in the Prevention of Cardiac Disease: Diabetes mellitus type 2, Davis, Warren and Brown, W. Virgil
5b Special Problems in the Prevention of Cardiac Disease: Menopausal women, Davis, Warren and Brown, W. Virgil
5c Special Problems in the Prevention of Cardiac Disease: Nontraditional risk factors for coronary disease, Waters, David
6 Therapeutic approaches to the diabetic patient, Sweeney, Mary Ellen
7 Physical activity and the cardiovascular system, Maniu, Calin and
Fletcher, Gerald
8 Therapy of hyperlipidemia, Mosca, Lori and Waters, David
9a Special Problems in Hyperlipidemia Therapy: Child with hypercholesterolemia, Davis, Warren and Brown, W. Virgil
9b Special Problems in Hyperlipidemia Therapy: Transplant patient, Davis, Warren and
Brown, W. Virgil
9c Special Problems in Hyperlipidemia Therapy: Hypercholesterolemia in the elderly, Davis, Warren and Brown, W. Virgil
9d Special Problems in Hyperlipidemia Therapy: Elevated lipoprotein, Davis, Warren and Brown, W. Virgil
NON CARDIAC VASCULAR DISEASES
10 Arterial diseases of the limbs, Fagrell, Bengt
11 Cardiovascular Disease, Stroke and Dementia, Miia Kivipelto, Babak Hooshmand, and Alina Solomon
12 Thoracic aorta disease, Wernly, Jorge and Martinez, Jose
13 Abdominal aortic aneurysms, Shalhoub, Joseph and Franklin, Ian
14 Venous disease, Lee, Agnes
15 Surgery for vascular disease, Sillesen, Henrik
16a Special Problems in Vascular Disease: Compromise of an Internal Thoracic Artery to Coronary Artery Graft by Subclavian Artery Disease, Crawford, Michael
16b Special Problems in Vascular Disease: Localized Lymphedema, Crawford, Michael
SECTION 2: ISCHEMIC HEART DISEASE
Section Editors: Erling Falk and Prediman K. Shah
Editor: Michael Crawford
17 Physiology of coronary circulation, Feigl, Eric and Schaper, Wolfgang
18 Coronary artery anomalies, Taylor, Allen and Virmani, Renu
19 Pathophysiology of myocardial ischemia, Shah, Prediman and Falk, Erling
20 Non-invasive diagnosis of ischemic heart disease, Bourque, Jamieson and Beller, George
21 Invasive diagnosis of ischemic heart disease, Fearon, William
STABLE CORONARY SYNDROMES
22 Chronic stable angina pectoris, Uhadani, Udho
23 Variant angina pectoris, Kaski, Juan Carlos and Espliguero, Ramon Arroyo
24 Microvascular angina pectoris and cardiac syndrome X, Botker, Hans Erik
25 Asymptomatic myocardial ischemia, Deedwania, Prakash
26a Special Problems in Myocardial Ischemia: Diagnostic procedures in stable patients with symptoms suggestive of myocardial ischemia, Hecht, Harvey
26b Special Problems in Myocardial Ischemia: Viagra, sexual activity and the cardiac patient, Abrams, Jonathan
26c Special Problems in Myocardial Ischemia: The Diagnosis of Coronary Artery Disease in Patients Being Considered for Renal Transplant, Tunuguntula, Anuradha and Rao, Rajni
Acute Coronary Syndromes
27 Diagnosis of Acute Myocardial Ischemia/Infarction, Halim, Sharif; Newby, Kristin; and Ohman, E. Magnus
28 Pre-hospital phase of acute coronary syndrome, Terkelsen, Christian Juhl
29 In-hospital phase of unstable angina and non-STEMI, Wallentin, Lars; Lindal, Bertil; and Siebahn, Agneta
30 Subacute in-hospital phase of ST_segment elevation MI, Das, Jayanta and Kaul, Sanjay
31 Complications of acute myocardial infarction, Cercek, Bojan and Shah, Prediman
32 Surgery for the complications of myocardial infarction, Ghaly, Aziz and Fontana, Gregory
33 Post-hospital phase of an acute coronary syndrome, Hass, Emily and Smith, Sidney
34a Special Problems in Acute Coronary Syndromes: Right ventricular infarction, Clemmensen, Peter and Jacobsen, Michael Dilou
34b Special Problems in Acute Coronary Syndromes: Acute myocardial Infarction and normal coronary arteries, Clemmensen, Peter; Jacobsen, Michael Dilou; and Grande, Peer
34c Special Problems in Acute Coronary Syndromes: Nonreperfused acute myocardial infarction after thrombolytic therapy, Clemmensen, Peter and Jacobsen, Michael Dilou
34d Special Problems in Acute Coronary Syndromes: Suspected myocardial ischemia in the emergency department, Goldstein, James A.
34e Special Problems in Acute Coronary Syndromes: Tako-Tsubo Syndrome, Singh, David and Shah, Prediman
Non-Pharmacologic Treatment of IHD
35 Catheter based techniques to treat ischemic heart disease, de Feyter, Pim
36 Surgery for ischemic heart disease, El Sherif, Amgad and Zehr, Kenton
37a Special problems in non-pharmacologic therapy: Left Main Stenting, Ragosta, Michael
37b Special problems in non-pharmacologic therapy: Chronic Total Occlusion, Ragosta, Michael
37c Special problems in non-pharmacologic therapy: Saphenous vein graft interventions, Ragosta, Michael
37d Special problems in non-pharmacologic therapy: Percutaneous intervention of cardiac allograft vasculopathy Ragosta, Michael
37e Special problems in non-pharmacologic therapy: In-stent restenosis, Ragosta, Michael
37f Special problems in non-pharmacologic therapy: Acute and Late Stent Thrombosis, Kedia, Gautam and Kaul, Sanjay
SECTION 3: HYPERTENSIVE HEART DISEASE
Section Editors: George L. Bakris and Gregory Y H Lip
Editor: John DiMarco
38 Etiology and pathogenesis of systemic hypertension, Pimenta, Eduardo; Calhoun, David; and Oparil, Suzanne
39 Epidemiology of hypertension, Ueshima, H
40 Clinical recognition of hypertension, Nesbitt, Shawna; Vongpatanasin, Wanpen; and Victor, Ronald
41 Complications of hypertension: the heart, Lang, Chim; Krum, Henry; and Lip, Gregory
42 Complications of hypertension: the kidney, Sica, Domenic
43 Complications of hypertension: stroke, Robinson, Tom; Brodie, Fiona; and Manios, Efstathios
44 Non-pharmacologic Prevention and Management of Hypertension, Siani, Alfonso; Cappuccio, Francesco; and Stranges, Saverio
45 Pharmacologic treatment, Stergiou, George and Bakris, George L
46 Hypertensive crises, Grossman, Ehud and Lip, Gregory
47 Diagnosis and treatment of secondary hypertension, Martins, David and Norris, Keith
48a Difficult hypertension management issues: Hypertension and ethnicity, Lip, Gregory and Cheung, Bernard
48b Difficult hypertension management issues: Hypertension in pregnancy: pre-eclampsia, Churchill, David
48c Difficult hypertension management issues: Perioperative hypertension, Elliott, William
48d Difficult hypertension management issues: Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, Khanna, Apurv and White, William
48e Difficult hypertension management issues: Diabetes and hypertension, McFarlane, Samy; Lastra, Guido; and Sowers, James
48f Difficult hypertension management issues: Resistant hypertension, Hart, Peter and Bakris, George L
48g Difficult hypertension management issues: Hypertension in the Context of Acute coronary Syndromes and Acute Coronary Interventions, Tse, HF AND Lip, Gregory
SECTION 4: CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS
Section Editor: George Klein
Editor: John DiMarco
49 Basic cardiac electrophysiology and anatomy, Anderson, Mark and Roden, Dan
50 Antiarrhythmic drugs, Pinter, Arnold and Dorian, Paul
51 Principles of catheter ablation, Haines, David
52 Syncope, Krahn, Andrew; Yee, Raymond;
Skanes, Allan; Gula, Lorne; and Klein, George
Bradyarrhythmias
53 Sinus node dysfunction, DiMarco, John
54 Atrioventricular and intraventricular conduction disorders, Latcu, Decebal-Gabriel and Saoudi, Nadir
55 Cardiac pacing, Nielsen, Jens Cosedis and Andersen, Henning Rud
56a Special problems in cardiac pacing: Hemodynamic Sequelae of Right Ventricular Pacing, Wood, Mark
56b Special problems in cardiac pacing: Temporary cardiac pacing, Wood, Mark
56c Special problems in cardiac pacing: Diagnostic and surgical procedures in pacemaker and ICD patients, Wood, Mark
56d Special problems in cardiac pacing: Lead extraction, Wood, Mark
56e Special problems in cardiac pacing: Failure of Resynchronization Therapy, Wood, Mark
Supraventricular Arrhythmias
57 Supraventricular tachycardia, Morillo, Carlos
58 Atrial fibrillation, Lip, Gregory and DiMarco, John
59 Atrial tachycardias and atrial flutter, Murgatroyd, Francis
60 Pre-excitation syndromes, Leitch, James and Barlow, Malcolm
61a Special Problems in Supraventricular Arrhythmias: Coexisting Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardias, Lo, Li-Wei and Chen, Shi-Ann
61b Special Problems in Supraventricular Arrhythmias: Chronic Atrial Fibrillation, Lo, Li-We and Chen, Shi-Ann
61c Special Problems in Supraventricular Arrhythmias: Pseudo-Atrial Fibrillation: An Infrequent Presentation of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia, Lo, Li-Wei and Chen, Shi-Ann
61d Special Problems in Supraventricular Arrhythmias: Atrial flutter, Walker, Bruce
61e Special Problems in Supraventricular Arrhythmias: Atrial Fibrillation Complicated by Heart Failure, Walker, Bruce
61f Special Problems in Supraventricular Arrhythmias: Atrial fibrillation and anticoagulation, Walker, Bruce
Ventricular Arrhythmias
62 Ventricular tachycardia, Young, Glenn D.; Roberts-Thomson, Kurt C.; Stiles, Martin K.; and Sanders, Prashanthan
63 Inherited Arrhythmia Syndromes, Murray, Katherine and Roden, Dan
64 Sudden cardiac death, LeLorier, Paul
65 Cardiopulmonary resuscitation: modern improvements on basic life support, Joglar, Jose and Page, Richard
66 Implantable defibrillators, Lee, Kathy and Lau, Chu-Pak
67a Special Problems in ventricular arrhythmias: Multiple shocks from an implanted defibrillator I, Miller, John
67b Special Problems in ventricular arrhythmias: Multiple shocks from an implanted defibrillator II, Miller, John
67c Special Problems in ventricular arrhythmias: Recurrent Ventricular Fibrillation Following Aortic Valve Surgery, Miller, John
67d Special Problems in ventricular arrhythmias: A young woman with palpitations and ventricular tachycardia, Miller, John
67e Special Problems in ventricular arrhythmias: The Acquired Long QT Syndrome, Murray, Katherine and Roden, Dan
SECTION 5: HEART FAILURE & CARDIOMYOPATHY
Section Editors: Helmut Drexler and Barry Massie
Editor: Walter J. Paulus
68 Physiology of the normal and failing heart, Hasenfuss, Gerd and Drexler, Helmut
69 Assessment of the patient with heart failure, Konstam, Marvin and Patel, Ayan
70 Acute heart failure and shock, Hollenberg, Steven and Parrillo, Joseph
Congestive Heart Failure
71 Heart failure due to systolic dysfunction, Francis, Gary and Tang, WH Wilson
72 Management of the patient with chronic heart failure, Massie, Barry
73 Diastolic Heart Failure, Paulus, Walter; Gaasch, William and Zile, Michael
74 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy, Cleland, John G.; Tageldien Abdullah, Ahmed; Marouf, Nidal; and Hobson, Neil
75 Surgery assist devices and cardiac transplantation for heart failure, Young, James B.
76a Special problems in chronic heart failure: Mechanisms of exercise intolerance and exercise training, Wollert, Kai
76b Special problems in chronic heart failure: Cardiac cachexia, Anker, Stefan and Ponikowsky, Piotr
76c Special problems in chronic heart failure: The “Cardiorenal Syndrome”:
Clinical Presentation, Pathophysiology and Treatment", Marco Metra; Livio Dei Cas; and Barry M. Massie
76d Special problems in chronic heart failure: Anemia in Heart Failure; Erythropoetin in heart failure, van Veldhuisen, Dirk J and van der Meer, Peter
76e Special problems in chronic heart failure: Depression in Heart Failure, Angermann, Christiane
76f Special problems in chronic heart failure: Disease Management Programs, Angermann, Christiane
76g Special problems in chronic heart failure: Stem Cell Therapy post Myocardial Infarction, Wollert, Kai and Drexler, Helmut
76h Special problems in chronic heart failure: Role of Biomarkers as Prognostic Markers in Patients with Chronic Heart Failure, Anand, Inder
Myocarditis and Cardiomyopathy
77 Myocarditis and inflammatory cardiomyopathy, Schultheiss, Heinz-Peter and
Kuhl, Uwe
78A Dilated cardiomyopathy, Priya Kansal; Michelle C. Montpetit; and John B O’Connell
78B Dilated cardiomyopathy; genetics, Charron, Phillippe and Komajda, Michel
79 Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, Elliott, Perry; Flett, Andrew; and McKenna, William
80a Special problems in myocarditis and cardiomyopathy: Peripartum cardiomyopathy, Hameed, Afshan and ElKayam, Uri
80b Special problems in myocarditis and cardiomyopathy: Chagas' heart disease, Acquatella, Harry
80c Special problems in myocarditis and cardiomyopathy: Diabetic cardiomyopathy, Marwick, Thomas
80d Special problems in myocarditis and cardiomyopathy: Toxic cardiomyopathy; Cancer drugs, Herceptin, de Keulenaer, Gilles and Force, Thomas
Cardiac Constriction and Restriction
81 Restrictive and infiltrative cardiomyopathies, Dec, G. William and Pereira, Naveen
82 Pericardial disease, Masood, Yasmin and LeWinter, Martin
83 Pulmonary arterial hypertension, McLaughlin, Valerie and Krasuski, Richard
84 Right heart failure and cor pulmonale, Bogaard, Harm Jan; Noordegraaf , Anton Vonk; and Voelkel, Norbert
85 Pulmonary embolism, Konstantinides, Stavros and Kasper, Wolfgang
SECTION 6: VALVULAR HEART DISEASE
Section Editor: Gerard Aurigemma
Editor: Walter J. Paulus
86 Non-invasive assessment of valvular function, Smiseth, Otto; Bjørnerheim, Reidar; and Nitter-Hauge, Sigurd
87 Invasive assessment of valvular function, Wenaweser, Peter; Windecker, Stephan; and Hess, Otto
88 Rheumatic fever "Essop, Mohammed, Omar, Tanvier
Mitral Valve Diseases
89 Mitral stenosis, Kim, Michael and Carroll, John
90 Mitral regurgitation, Carabello, Blase
91 Mitral valve prolapse, Devereux, Richard
92a Special problems in mitral valve disease: Endoscopic mitral valve repair, Casselman, Filip; Lev-Ran, Oren; and Van Praet, Frank
92b Special problems in mitral valve disease: Mitral valve repair and antiarrhythmic surgery. Casselman, Filip; Van Praet, Frank; and Geelen, Peter
92c Special problems in mitral valve disease: Percutaneous mitral valve repair, McCarty, David and Hung, Judy
92d Special problems in mitral valve disease: Radiation-association valvular heart disease, Meyer, Theo
92e Special problems in mitral valve disease: Vasodilator therapy in asymptomatic mitral regurgitation, Gaasch, William
Aortic Valve Diseases
93 Aortic stenosis, Otto, Catherine and Shavelle, David
94 Acute aortic regurgitation, Aurigemma, Gerard and Meyer, Theo
95 Chronic aortic regurgitation, Paulus, Walter
96a Special problems in aortic stenosis: Low gradient aortic stenosis. Grayburn, Paul
96b Special problems in aortic stenosis: Mild-to-moderate aortic stenosis in patients undergoing bypass surgery, Grayburn, Paul
96c Special problems in aortic stenosis: The Clinical Significance of Pressure Recovery in Aortic Stenosis, Pibarot, Phillippe and Dumesnil, Jean
96d Special problems in aortic stenosis: Aortic valve stents, Cribier, Alain; Zajarias, Alan; Eltchaninoff, Helene; and Tron, Christophe
Right-Heart Valve Disease and Endocarditis
97 Tricuspid and pulmonic valve disease, Meyer, Theo and Tighe, Dennis
98 Infective endocarditis, Acar, Jean and Michel, Pierre-Louis
Surgical Treatment of Valvular Heart Disease
99 Surgery for Valvular Heart Disease, Acar, Christophe and Theodore, Pierre
100 Management of the post surgical valve disease patient, Kern, John and Mettler, Bret
101a Special problems in the surgically treated valve patient: How to treat perivalvular leaks, Betocchi, Sandro; Losi, Maria Angelo; and Chiarello, Massimo
101b Special problems in the surgically treated valve patient: Pregnancy and anticoagulants, Betocchi, Sandro; Losi, Maria Angelo; and Chiarello, Massimo
101c Special problems in the surgically treated valve patient: Postoperative management of myocardial dysfunction in valvular surgical treatment, Betocchi, Sandro; Losi, Maria Angelo; and Chiarello, Massimo
SECTION 7: CONGENITAL HEART DISEASE
Section Editors: Michael Gatzoulis and David Sahn
Editor: John DiMarco
102 Epidemiology of congenital heart disease, Morris, Cynthia
103 Embryology of congenital heart disease, de Groot, Adrianna Gittenberger; van Benten, J.M.; and Jongbloed, Monique
104 Prenatal diagnosis of congenital heart disease, Maeno, Yasuki
105 Diagnostic pathways for evaluation of congenital heart disease, Geva, Tal; Bergerson, Lisa; and Kreutzer, Jacqueline
Cardiac Defects
106 Atrial septal defect, Bhatt, Ami; Landzberg, Michael; and Wu, Fred
107a Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Vein, Ellis, Alexander and Webb, Gary
107b Total Anomalous Pulmonary Vein, Ellis, Alexander and Webb, Gary
108 Ventricular septal defect, Minette, Mary
109 Tetralogy of Fallot and truncus arteriosus, Babu-Narayan, Sonya V.; Shore, Darryl; Chung, Natali; and Gatzoulis, Michael
110 Transposition of the great arteries, Kimball, Thomas
111 Pulmonary atresia with ventricular septal defect, MacDonald, Malcolm; Hanley, Frank; and Murphy, Daniel
112 Left heart outflow obstructions, Singh, Gautam and Rao, P. Syamasundar
113 Hypoplastic left heart syndrome, Graham, Eric M. and Shirali, Girish
114 Ebstein's anomaly, Uemura, Hideki
115 Pulmonary stenosis, Akaji, Teiji
116 Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum, Smith, Frank
117 Atrioventricular canal defects, Fleischman, Craig and Marx, Gerald
118 Tricuspid atresia and single ventricle, Mertens, Luc; Hagler, Donald; and Gewilling, Marc
Vascular Abnormalities
119 Patent ductus arteriosis, Qureshi, Shakeel and Thomsen, John
120 Coarctation of the aorta, Mulder, Barbara
121 Vascular compression of the upper airways, Waldman, Deane
122 Kawasaki disease, Kato, Hirohisa
123 Arrhythmias in congenital heart disease, Vetter, Victoria
124 Adult congenital heart disease, Celermajer, David
125a Special problems in adult congenital heart disease: Management of the Cyanotic Patient with CHD, Broberg, Craig
125b Special problems in adult congenital heart disease: Cardiopulmonary exercise testing in Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Dimopoulos, Konstantinos
125c Special problems in adult congenital heart disease: Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy in Congenital Heart Disease, Khairy, Paul; Dore, Annie; Fournier, Anne; and Mercier, Lise-Andrée
125d Special problems in adult congenital heart disease: Pregnancy in Women with CHD, Roos-Hesselink, Jolien
SECTION 8:SECONDARY HEART DISEASE
Section Editor: William Kostuk
Editor: Michael Crawford
Systemic Diseases and the Heart
126 Chronic kidney disease, Chua, Dave and Bakris, George L
127 Obesity, Grundy, Scott and Abate, Nicola
128 Central nervous system: the neurogenic heart, Zaroff, Jonathan and Kopelnik, Alexander
129 Endocrinology and the heart, Cheng, Alice
130 Rheumatologic diseases, Roldan, Carlos
131 HIV infection, Hsue, Priscilla and Masur, Henry
132 Cardiac tumors, Guiraudon, Colette
133 Hematologic disease; Anemia, Hutchison, Stuart
134 Neuromuscular disease, Meadows, Alison Knauth
Cardiac Responses to Physiological Stress
135 Aging and geriatric heart disease, Rich, Michael and Stolker, Joshua
136 Pregnancy in the heart disease patient, Douglas, Pamela and Collins, Laura
137 Epidemiology of Sudden Death in Young Competitive Athletes, Preparticipation Screening, Disqualification Criteria, and Prevention, Maron, Barry
138 Psychosocial influences on the heart, Orth-Gomer, Kristina; Chesney, Margaret; and Anderson, David
Cardiac Responses to Environmental Stress
139 Trauma, Myers, ML and Guo, L. Ray
140 Radiation-induced heart disease, Adams, M. Jacob; Constine, Louis; and Lipshultz, Stephen
141 High altitude medicine, Hutchison, Stuart
142 Alternative cardiovascular medicine therapies, Kostuk, William and Consult Issues
143 Perioperative management of patients with cardiac disease, Crawford, Michael
144 Employment and insurability, Dafoe, William; Cupper, Laura; and Williams, Bill
145 Anticoagulation in heart disease, Nagarakanti, Rangadham; Malhotra, Binu; Dhond, Abhay; Netrebko, Pavlo I; and Ezekowitz, Michael
146a Special problems for the cardiology consultant: Radiotherapy, Hutchison, Stuart
146b Special problems for the cardiology consultant: Bariatric/gastric bypass, Hutchison, Stuart
146c Special problems for the cardiology consultant: Amphetamine AAD, Hutchison, Stuart
