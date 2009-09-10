Cardiology

SECTION 1: ATHEROSCLEROSIS & PREVENTION



Section Editor: David Waters



Editor: Michael Crawford



1 Pathogenesis of atherosclerosis, Hansson, Goran and Nilsson, Jan

2 Genetics, Schunkert, Heribert

3 Risk Factors for Atherosclerotic Disease, Waters, David

4 Assessment of cardiac risk, Hobbs, Richard

5a Special Problems in the Prevention of Cardiac Disease: Diabetes mellitus type 2, Davis, Warren and Brown, W. Virgil

5b Special Problems in the Prevention of Cardiac Disease: Menopausal women, Davis, Warren and Brown, W. Virgil

5c Special Problems in the Prevention of Cardiac Disease: Nontraditional risk factors for coronary disease, Waters, David

6 Therapeutic approaches to the diabetic patient, Sweeney, Mary Ellen

7 Physical activity and the cardiovascular system, Maniu, Calin and

Fletcher, Gerald

8 Therapy of hyperlipidemia, Mosca, Lori and Waters, David

9a Special Problems in Hyperlipidemia Therapy: Child with hypercholesterolemia, Davis, Warren and Brown, W. Virgil

9b Special Problems in Hyperlipidemia Therapy: Transplant patient, Davis, Warren and

Brown, W. Virgil

9c Special Problems in Hyperlipidemia Therapy: Hypercholesterolemia in the elderly, Davis, Warren and Brown, W. Virgil

9d Special Problems in Hyperlipidemia Therapy: Elevated lipoprotein, Davis, Warren and Brown, W. Virgil



NON CARDIAC VASCULAR DISEASES



10 Arterial diseases of the limbs, Fagrell, Bengt

11 Cardiovascular Disease, Stroke and Dementia, Miia Kivipelto, Babak Hooshmand, and Alina Solomon

12 Thoracic aorta disease, Wernly, Jorge and Martinez, Jose

13 Abdominal aortic aneurysms, Shalhoub, Joseph and Franklin, Ian

14 Venous disease, Lee, Agnes

15 Surgery for vascular disease, Sillesen, Henrik

16a Special Problems in Vascular Disease: Compromise of an Internal Thoracic Artery to Coronary Artery Graft by Subclavian Artery Disease, Crawford, Michael

16b Special Problems in Vascular Disease: Localized Lymphedema, Crawford, Michael



SECTION 2: ISCHEMIC HEART DISEASE



Section Editors: Erling Falk and Prediman K. Shah



Editor: Michael Crawford



17 Physiology of coronary circulation, Feigl, Eric and Schaper, Wolfgang

18 Coronary artery anomalies, Taylor, Allen and Virmani, Renu

19 Pathophysiology of myocardial ischemia, Shah, Prediman and Falk, Erling

20 Non-invasive diagnosis of ischemic heart disease, Bourque, Jamieson and Beller, George

21 Invasive diagnosis of ischemic heart disease, Fearon, William



STABLE CORONARY SYNDROMES



22 Chronic stable angina pectoris, Uhadani, Udho

23 Variant angina pectoris, Kaski, Juan Carlos and Espliguero, Ramon Arroyo

24 Microvascular angina pectoris and cardiac syndrome X, Botker, Hans Erik

25 Asymptomatic myocardial ischemia, Deedwania, Prakash

26a Special Problems in Myocardial Ischemia: Diagnostic procedures in stable patients with symptoms suggestive of myocardial ischemia, Hecht, Harvey

26b Special Problems in Myocardial Ischemia: Viagra, sexual activity and the cardiac patient, Abrams, Jonathan

26c Special Problems in Myocardial Ischemia: The Diagnosis of Coronary Artery Disease in Patients Being Considered for Renal Transplant, Tunuguntula, Anuradha and Rao, Rajni



Acute Coronary Syndromes



27 Diagnosis of Acute Myocardial Ischemia/Infarction, Halim, Sharif; Newby, Kristin; and Ohman, E. Magnus

28 Pre-hospital phase of acute coronary syndrome, Terkelsen, Christian Juhl

29 In-hospital phase of unstable angina and non-STEMI, Wallentin, Lars; Lindal, Bertil; and Siebahn, Agneta

30 Subacute in-hospital phase of ST_segment elevation MI, Das, Jayanta and Kaul, Sanjay

31 Complications of acute myocardial infarction, Cercek, Bojan and Shah, Prediman

32 Surgery for the complications of myocardial infarction, Ghaly, Aziz and Fontana, Gregory

33 Post-hospital phase of an acute coronary syndrome, Hass, Emily and Smith, Sidney

34a Special Problems in Acute Coronary Syndromes: Right ventricular infarction, Clemmensen, Peter and Jacobsen, Michael Dilou

34b Special Problems in Acute Coronary Syndromes: Acute myocardial Infarction and normal coronary arteries, Clemmensen, Peter; Jacobsen, Michael Dilou; and Grande, Peer

34c Special Problems in Acute Coronary Syndromes: Nonreperfused acute myocardial infarction after thrombolytic therapy, Clemmensen, Peter and Jacobsen, Michael Dilou

34d Special Problems in Acute Coronary Syndromes: Suspected myocardial ischemia in the emergency department, Goldstein, James A.

34e Special Problems in Acute Coronary Syndromes: Tako-Tsubo Syndrome, Singh, David and Shah, Prediman



Non-Pharmacologic Treatment of IHD



35 Catheter based techniques to treat ischemic heart disease, de Feyter, Pim

36 Surgery for ischemic heart disease, El Sherif, Amgad and Zehr, Kenton

37a Special problems in non-pharmacologic therapy: Left Main Stenting, Ragosta, Michael

37b Special problems in non-pharmacologic therapy: Chronic Total Occlusion, Ragosta, Michael

37c Special problems in non-pharmacologic therapy: Saphenous vein graft interventions, Ragosta, Michael

37d Special problems in non-pharmacologic therapy: Percutaneous intervention of cardiac allograft vasculopathy Ragosta, Michael

37e Special problems in non-pharmacologic therapy: In-stent restenosis, Ragosta, Michael

37f Special problems in non-pharmacologic therapy: Acute and Late Stent Thrombosis, Kedia, Gautam and Kaul, Sanjay



SECTION 3: HYPERTENSIVE HEART DISEASE



Section Editors: George L. Bakris and Gregory Y H Lip



Editor: John DiMarco



38 Etiology and pathogenesis of systemic hypertension, Pimenta, Eduardo; Calhoun, David; and Oparil, Suzanne

39 Epidemiology of hypertension, Ueshima, H

40 Clinical recognition of hypertension, Nesbitt, Shawna; Vongpatanasin, Wanpen; and Victor, Ronald

41 Complications of hypertension: the heart, Lang, Chim; Krum, Henry; and Lip, Gregory

42 Complications of hypertension: the kidney, Sica, Domenic

43 Complications of hypertension: stroke, Robinson, Tom; Brodie, Fiona; and Manios, Efstathios

44 Non-pharmacologic Prevention and Management of Hypertension, Siani, Alfonso; Cappuccio, Francesco; and Stranges, Saverio

45 Pharmacologic treatment, Stergiou, George and Bakris, George L

46 Hypertensive crises, Grossman, Ehud and Lip, Gregory

47 Diagnosis and treatment of secondary hypertension, Martins, David and Norris, Keith

48a Difficult hypertension management issues: Hypertension and ethnicity, Lip, Gregory and Cheung, Bernard

48b Difficult hypertension management issues: Hypertension in pregnancy: pre-eclampsia, Churchill, David

48c Difficult hypertension management issues: Perioperative hypertension, Elliott, William

48d Difficult hypertension management issues: Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, Khanna, Apurv and White, William

48e Difficult hypertension management issues: Diabetes and hypertension, McFarlane, Samy; Lastra, Guido; and Sowers, James

48f Difficult hypertension management issues: Resistant hypertension, Hart, Peter and Bakris, George L

48g Difficult hypertension management issues: Hypertension in the Context of Acute coronary Syndromes and Acute Coronary Interventions, Tse, HF AND Lip, Gregory



SECTION 4: CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS



Section Editor: George Klein



Editor: John DiMarco



49 Basic cardiac electrophysiology and anatomy, Anderson, Mark and Roden, Dan

50 Antiarrhythmic drugs, Pinter, Arnold and Dorian, Paul

51 Principles of catheter ablation, Haines, David

52 Syncope, Krahn, Andrew; Yee, Raymond;

Skanes, Allan; Gula, Lorne; and Klein, George



Bradyarrhythmias



53 Sinus node dysfunction, DiMarco, John

54 Atrioventricular and intraventricular conduction disorders, Latcu, Decebal-Gabriel and Saoudi, Nadir

55 Cardiac pacing, Nielsen, Jens Cosedis and Andersen, Henning Rud

56a Special problems in cardiac pacing: Hemodynamic Sequelae of Right Ventricular Pacing, Wood, Mark

56b Special problems in cardiac pacing: Temporary cardiac pacing, Wood, Mark

56c Special problems in cardiac pacing: Diagnostic and surgical procedures in pacemaker and ICD patients, Wood, Mark

56d Special problems in cardiac pacing: Lead extraction, Wood, Mark

56e Special problems in cardiac pacing: Failure of Resynchronization Therapy, Wood, Mark



Supraventricular Arrhythmias



57 Supraventricular tachycardia, Morillo, Carlos

58 Atrial fibrillation, Lip, Gregory and DiMarco, John

59 Atrial tachycardias and atrial flutter, Murgatroyd, Francis

60 Pre-excitation syndromes, Leitch, James and Barlow, Malcolm

61a Special Problems in Supraventricular Arrhythmias: Coexisting Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardias, Lo, Li-Wei and Chen, Shi-Ann

61b Special Problems in Supraventricular Arrhythmias: Chronic Atrial Fibrillation, Lo, Li-We and Chen, Shi-Ann

61c Special Problems in Supraventricular Arrhythmias: Pseudo-Atrial Fibrillation: An Infrequent Presentation of Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia, Lo, Li-Wei and Chen, Shi-Ann

61d Special Problems in Supraventricular Arrhythmias: Atrial flutter, Walker, Bruce

61e Special Problems in Supraventricular Arrhythmias: Atrial Fibrillation Complicated by Heart Failure, Walker, Bruce

61f Special Problems in Supraventricular Arrhythmias: Atrial fibrillation and anticoagulation, Walker, Bruce



Ventricular Arrhythmias



62 Ventricular tachycardia, Young, Glenn D.; Roberts-Thomson, Kurt C.; Stiles, Martin K.; and Sanders, Prashanthan

63 Inherited Arrhythmia Syndromes, Murray, Katherine and Roden, Dan

64 Sudden cardiac death, LeLorier, Paul

65 Cardiopulmonary resuscitation: modern improvements on basic life support, Joglar, Jose and Page, Richard

66 Implantable defibrillators, Lee, Kathy and Lau, Chu-Pak

67a Special Problems in ventricular arrhythmias: Multiple shocks from an implanted defibrillator I, Miller, John

67b Special Problems in ventricular arrhythmias: Multiple shocks from an implanted defibrillator II, Miller, John

67c Special Problems in ventricular arrhythmias: Recurrent Ventricular Fibrillation Following Aortic Valve Surgery, Miller, John

67d Special Problems in ventricular arrhythmias: A young woman with palpitations and ventricular tachycardia, Miller, John

67e Special Problems in ventricular arrhythmias: The Acquired Long QT Syndrome, Murray, Katherine and Roden, Dan



SECTION 5: HEART FAILURE & CARDIOMYOPATHY



Section Editors: Helmut Drexler and Barry Massie



Editor: Walter J. Paulus



68 Physiology of the normal and failing heart, Hasenfuss, Gerd and Drexler, Helmut

69 Assessment of the patient with heart failure, Konstam, Marvin and Patel, Ayan

70 Acute heart failure and shock, Hollenberg, Steven and Parrillo, Joseph



Congestive Heart Failure



71 Heart failure due to systolic dysfunction, Francis, Gary and Tang, WH Wilson

72 Management of the patient with chronic heart failure, Massie, Barry

73 Diastolic Heart Failure, Paulus, Walter; Gaasch, William and Zile, Michael

74 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy, Cleland, John G.; Tageldien Abdullah, Ahmed; Marouf, Nidal; and Hobson, Neil

75 Surgery assist devices and cardiac transplantation for heart failure, Young, James B.

76a Special problems in chronic heart failure: Mechanisms of exercise intolerance and exercise training, Wollert, Kai

76b Special problems in chronic heart failure: Cardiac cachexia, Anker, Stefan and Ponikowsky, Piotr

76c Special problems in chronic heart failure: The “Cardiorenal Syndrome”:

Clinical Presentation, Pathophysiology and Treatment", Marco Metra; Livio Dei Cas; and Barry M. Massie

76d Special problems in chronic heart failure: Anemia in Heart Failure; Erythropoetin in heart failure, van Veldhuisen, Dirk J and van der Meer, Peter

76e Special problems in chronic heart failure: Depression in Heart Failure, Angermann, Christiane

76f Special problems in chronic heart failure: Disease Management Programs, Angermann, Christiane

76g Special problems in chronic heart failure: Stem Cell Therapy post Myocardial Infarction, Wollert, Kai and Drexler, Helmut

76h Special problems in chronic heart failure: Role of Biomarkers as Prognostic Markers in Patients with Chronic Heart Failure, Anand, Inder



Myocarditis and Cardiomyopathy



77 Myocarditis and inflammatory cardiomyopathy, Schultheiss, Heinz-Peter and

Kuhl, Uwe

78A Dilated cardiomyopathy, Priya Kansal; Michelle C. Montpetit; and John B O’Connell

78B Dilated cardiomyopathy; genetics, Charron, Phillippe and Komajda, Michel

79 Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, Elliott, Perry; Flett, Andrew; and McKenna, William

80a Special problems in myocarditis and cardiomyopathy: Peripartum cardiomyopathy, Hameed, Afshan and ElKayam, Uri

80b Special problems in myocarditis and cardiomyopathy: Chagas' heart disease, Acquatella, Harry

80c Special problems in myocarditis and cardiomyopathy: Diabetic cardiomyopathy, Marwick, Thomas

80d Special problems in myocarditis and cardiomyopathy: Toxic cardiomyopathy; Cancer drugs, Herceptin, de Keulenaer, Gilles and Force, Thomas



Cardiac Constriction and Restriction



81 Restrictive and infiltrative cardiomyopathies, Dec, G. William and Pereira, Naveen

82 Pericardial disease, Masood, Yasmin and LeWinter, Martin

83 Pulmonary arterial hypertension, McLaughlin, Valerie and Krasuski, Richard

84 Right heart failure and cor pulmonale, Bogaard, Harm Jan; Noordegraaf , Anton Vonk; and Voelkel, Norbert

85 Pulmonary embolism, Konstantinides, Stavros and Kasper, Wolfgang



SECTION 6: VALVULAR HEART DISEASE



Section Editor: Gerard Aurigemma



Editor: Walter J. Paulus



86 Non-invasive assessment of valvular function, Smiseth, Otto; Bjørnerheim, Reidar; and Nitter-Hauge, Sigurd

87 Invasive assessment of valvular function, Wenaweser, Peter; Windecker, Stephan; and Hess, Otto

88 Rheumatic fever "Essop, Mohammed, Omar, Tanvier



Mitral Valve Diseases



89 Mitral stenosis, Kim, Michael and Carroll, John

90 Mitral regurgitation, Carabello, Blase

91 Mitral valve prolapse, Devereux, Richard

92a Special problems in mitral valve disease: Endoscopic mitral valve repair, Casselman, Filip; Lev-Ran, Oren; and Van Praet, Frank

92b Special problems in mitral valve disease: Mitral valve repair and antiarrhythmic surgery. Casselman, Filip; Van Praet, Frank; and Geelen, Peter

92c Special problems in mitral valve disease: Percutaneous mitral valve repair, McCarty, David and Hung, Judy

92d Special problems in mitral valve disease: Radiation-association valvular heart disease, Meyer, Theo

92e Special problems in mitral valve disease: Vasodilator therapy in asymptomatic mitral regurgitation, Gaasch, William



Aortic Valve Diseases



93 Aortic stenosis, Otto, Catherine and Shavelle, David

94 Acute aortic regurgitation, Aurigemma, Gerard and Meyer, Theo

95 Chronic aortic regurgitation, Paulus, Walter

96a Special problems in aortic stenosis: Low gradient aortic stenosis. Grayburn, Paul

96b Special problems in aortic stenosis: Mild-to-moderate aortic stenosis in patients undergoing bypass surgery, Grayburn, Paul

96c Special problems in aortic stenosis: The Clinical Significance of Pressure Recovery in Aortic Stenosis, Pibarot, Phillippe and Dumesnil, Jean

96d Special problems in aortic stenosis: Aortic valve stents, Cribier, Alain; Zajarias, Alan; Eltchaninoff, Helene; and Tron, Christophe



Right-Heart Valve Disease and Endocarditis



97 Tricuspid and pulmonic valve disease, Meyer, Theo and Tighe, Dennis

98 Infective endocarditis, Acar, Jean and Michel, Pierre-Louis



Surgical Treatment of Valvular Heart Disease



99 Surgery for Valvular Heart Disease, Acar, Christophe and Theodore, Pierre

100 Management of the post surgical valve disease patient, Kern, John and Mettler, Bret

101a Special problems in the surgically treated valve patient: How to treat perivalvular leaks, Betocchi, Sandro; Losi, Maria Angelo; and Chiarello, Massimo

101b Special problems in the surgically treated valve patient: Pregnancy and anticoagulants, Betocchi, Sandro; Losi, Maria Angelo; and Chiarello, Massimo

101c Special problems in the surgically treated valve patient: Postoperative management of myocardial dysfunction in valvular surgical treatment, Betocchi, Sandro; Losi, Maria Angelo; and Chiarello, Massimo



SECTION 7: CONGENITAL HEART DISEASE



Section Editors: Michael Gatzoulis and David Sahn



Editor: John DiMarco



102 Epidemiology of congenital heart disease, Morris, Cynthia

103 Embryology of congenital heart disease, de Groot, Adrianna Gittenberger; van Benten, J.M.; and Jongbloed, Monique

104 Prenatal diagnosis of congenital heart disease, Maeno, Yasuki

105 Diagnostic pathways for evaluation of congenital heart disease, Geva, Tal; Bergerson, Lisa; and Kreutzer, Jacqueline



Cardiac Defects



106 Atrial septal defect, Bhatt, Ami; Landzberg, Michael; and Wu, Fred

107a Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Vein, Ellis, Alexander and Webb, Gary

107b Total Anomalous Pulmonary Vein, Ellis, Alexander and Webb, Gary

108 Ventricular septal defect, Minette, Mary

109 Tetralogy of Fallot and truncus arteriosus, Babu-Narayan, Sonya V.; Shore, Darryl; Chung, Natali; and Gatzoulis, Michael

110 Transposition of the great arteries, Kimball, Thomas

111 Pulmonary atresia with ventricular septal defect, MacDonald, Malcolm; Hanley, Frank; and Murphy, Daniel

112 Left heart outflow obstructions, Singh, Gautam and Rao, P. Syamasundar

113 Hypoplastic left heart syndrome, Graham, Eric M. and Shirali, Girish

114 Ebstein's anomaly, Uemura, Hideki

115 Pulmonary stenosis, Akaji, Teiji

116 Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum, Smith, Frank

117 Atrioventricular canal defects, Fleischman, Craig and Marx, Gerald

118 Tricuspid atresia and single ventricle, Mertens, Luc; Hagler, Donald; and Gewilling, Marc



Vascular Abnormalities



119 Patent ductus arteriosis, Qureshi, Shakeel and Thomsen, John

120 Coarctation of the aorta, Mulder, Barbara

121 Vascular compression of the upper airways, Waldman, Deane

122 Kawasaki disease, Kato, Hirohisa

123 Arrhythmias in congenital heart disease, Vetter, Victoria

124 Adult congenital heart disease, Celermajer, David

125a Special problems in adult congenital heart disease: Management of the Cyanotic Patient with CHD, Broberg, Craig

125b Special problems in adult congenital heart disease: Cardiopulmonary exercise testing in Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Dimopoulos, Konstantinos

125c Special problems in adult congenital heart disease: Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy in Congenital Heart Disease, Khairy, Paul; Dore, Annie; Fournier, Anne; and Mercier, Lise-Andrée

125d Special problems in adult congenital heart disease: Pregnancy in Women with CHD, Roos-Hesselink, Jolien



SECTION 8:SECONDARY HEART DISEASE



Section Editor: William Kostuk



Editor: Michael Crawford



Systemic Diseases and the Heart



126 Chronic kidney disease, Chua, Dave and Bakris, George L

127 Obesity, Grundy, Scott and Abate, Nicola

128 Central nervous system: the neurogenic heart, Zaroff, Jonathan and Kopelnik, Alexander

129 Endocrinology and the heart, Cheng, Alice

130 Rheumatologic diseases, Roldan, Carlos

131 HIV infection, Hsue, Priscilla and Masur, Henry

132 Cardiac tumors, Guiraudon, Colette

133 Hematologic disease; Anemia, Hutchison, Stuart

134 Neuromuscular disease, Meadows, Alison Knauth



Cardiac Responses to Physiological Stress



135 Aging and geriatric heart disease, Rich, Michael and Stolker, Joshua

136 Pregnancy in the heart disease patient, Douglas, Pamela and Collins, Laura

137 Epidemiology of Sudden Death in Young Competitive Athletes, Preparticipation Screening, Disqualification Criteria, and Prevention, Maron, Barry

138 Psychosocial influences on the heart, Orth-Gomer, Kristina; Chesney, Margaret; and Anderson, David



Cardiac Responses to Environmental Stress



139 Trauma, Myers, ML and Guo, L. Ray

140 Radiation-induced heart disease, Adams, M. Jacob; Constine, Louis; and Lipshultz, Stephen

141 High altitude medicine, Hutchison, Stuart

142 Alternative cardiovascular medicine therapies, Kostuk, William and Consult Issues

143 Perioperative management of patients with cardiac disease, Crawford, Michael

144 Employment and insurability, Dafoe, William; Cupper, Laura; and Williams, Bill

145 Anticoagulation in heart disease, Nagarakanti, Rangadham; Malhotra, Binu; Dhond, Abhay; Netrebko, Pavlo I; and Ezekowitz, Michael

146a Special problems for the cardiology consultant: Radiotherapy, Hutchison, Stuart

146b Special problems for the cardiology consultant: Bariatric/gastric bypass, Hutchison, Stuart

146c Special problems for the cardiology consultant: Amphetamine AAD, Hutchison, Stuart