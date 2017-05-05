Cardiology Secrets - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323478700, 9780323478786

Cardiology Secrets

5th Edition

Authors: Glenn Levine
eBook ISBN: 9780323478786
eBook ISBN: 9780323478779
Paperback ISBN: 9780323478700
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th May 2017
Page Count: 525
Table of Contents

I. DIAGNOSTIC EXAMINATIONS AND PROCEDURES

  1. Cardiovascular Physical Diagnosis

  2. Cardiac Murmurs and Heart Sounds

  3. Electrocardiography (ECGs)

  4. Chest X-ray

  5. Exercise Stress Testing

  6. Ambulatory ECG monitors

  7. Echocardiography

  8. Nuclear Cardiology

  9. Cardiac PET

  10. Cardiac MRI

  11. Cardiac CT

  12. Swan-Ganz Catheters and Cardiac Hemodynamics

  13. Cardiac Catheterization, Angiography, FFR, IVUS and OCT

    14. II. CHEST PAINS, CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE AND ACUTE CORONARY SYNDROMES

  14. Chest Pain and Angina

  15. Chronic Stable Angina

  16. Non-ST-Segment-Elevation Acute Coronary Syndromes

  17. ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction

  18. Cardiogenic Shock

  19. Percutaneous Coronary Interventions and Coronary Stents

  20. Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery

    21. III. HEART FAILURE AND CARDIOMYOPATHIES

  21. Myocarditis

  22. Dilated Cardiomyopathy

  23. Diastolic Dysfunction (Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction)

  24. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

  25. Restrictive and Infiltrative Cardiomyopathy

  26. Heart Failure: Acute (In-hospital) Management

  27. Heart Failure: Long Term Management

  28. Heart Transplantation

    29. IV. VALVULAR HEART DISEASE

  29. Aortic Stenosis

  30. Aortic Regurgitation

  31. Mitral Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Prolapse

  32. Mitral Stenosis

  33. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

  34. Endocarditis and Endocarditis Prophylaxis

    35. V. ARRHYTHMIAS

  35. Atrial Fibrillation

  36. Supraventricular Tachycardia

  37. Ventricular Arrhythmias

  38. Cardiac Pacing for Bradycardia, Atrioventricular Block, and Heart Failure

  39. Implanatable Cardiac Defibrillators

  40. Cardiac Arrest

    41. VI. PRIMARY AND SECONDARY PREVENTION

  41. Hypertension

  42. Hyperlipidemia

  43. Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease

  44. Smoking Cessation

  45. Exercise and the Heart

    46. VII. THE HEART IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS AND CONDITIONS

  46. Cardiac Manifestations of AIDS

  47. Cardiac Manifestations of Rheumatologic Disorders

  48. Cardio-Oncology

  49. Cocaine and the Heart

  50. Heart Disease in the Elderly

  51. Heart Disease in Pregnancy

  52. Heart Disease in Women

  53. Sleep Apnea and the Heart

    54. VIII. PERIPHERAL VASCULAR AND CEREBROVASCULAR DISEASE

  54. Peripheral Arterial Disease

  55. Aortic Aneurysm

  56. Aortic Dissection

  57. Carotid Artery Disease

  58. Ischemic Stroke

  59. Hemorrhagic Stroke and Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis

    60. IX. VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLIC DISEASE

  60. DVT Prophylaxis and Treatment

  61. Pulmonary Embolism

  62. Hypercoagulability States

    63. X. ADDITIONAL TOPICS IN CARDIOLOGY

  63. Adult Congenital Heart Disease

  64. Cardiac Tumors

  65. Hypertensive Crisis

  66. Oral Anticoagulation Therapy

  67. Pericardits, Pericardial Constriction, and Pericardial Tamponade

  68. Preoperative Evaluation for Cardiac Risk

  69. Pulmonary Hypertension

  70. Syncope

  71. Traumatic Heart Disease

Description

For more than 30 years, The Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Cardiology Secrets, 5th Edition, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, and an easy-to-read style – making reference and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.

Key Features

  • The Secrets Series® format gives you the most return for your time – concise, easy to read, engaging, and highly effective – now with an improved organization that makes information even easier than ever to find.

  • Written by global experts and thought leaders in cardiovascular disease.

  • Top 100 Secrets and Key Points boxes provide a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success in practice.

  • Portable size makes it easy to carry with you for quick reference or review anywhere, anytime.

Details

No. of pages:
525
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323478786
eBook ISBN:
9780323478779
Paperback ISBN:
9780323478700

About the Authors

Glenn Levine Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine; Director, Cardiac Care Unit, Michael E. DeBakey Medical Center, Houston, Texas

