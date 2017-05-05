Cardiology Secrets
5th Edition
Table of Contents
I. DIAGNOSTIC EXAMINATIONS AND PROCEDURES
- Cardiovascular Physical Diagnosis
- Cardiac Murmurs and Heart Sounds
- Electrocardiography (ECGs)
- Chest X-ray
- Exercise Stress Testing
- Ambulatory ECG monitors
- Echocardiography
- Nuclear Cardiology
- Cardiac PET
- Cardiac MRI
- Cardiac CT
- Swan-Ganz Catheters and Cardiac Hemodynamics
- Cardiac Catheterization, Angiography, FFR, IVUS and OCT
- Chest Pain and Angina
- Chronic Stable Angina
- Non-ST-Segment-Elevation Acute Coronary Syndromes
- ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction
- Cardiogenic Shock
- Percutaneous Coronary Interventions and Coronary Stents
- Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery
- Myocarditis
- Dilated Cardiomyopathy
- Diastolic Dysfunction (Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction)
- Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
- Restrictive and Infiltrative Cardiomyopathy
- Heart Failure: Acute (In-hospital) Management
- Heart Failure: Long Term Management
- Heart Transplantation
- Aortic Stenosis
- Aortic Regurgitation
- Mitral Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Prolapse
- Mitral Stenosis
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
- Endocarditis and Endocarditis Prophylaxis
- Atrial Fibrillation
- Supraventricular Tachycardia
- Ventricular Arrhythmias
- Cardiac Pacing for Bradycardia, Atrioventricular Block, and Heart Failure
- Implanatable Cardiac Defibrillators
- Cardiac Arrest
- Hypertension
- Hyperlipidemia
- Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease
- Smoking Cessation
- Exercise and the Heart
- Cardiac Manifestations of AIDS
- Cardiac Manifestations of Rheumatologic Disorders
- Cardio-Oncology
- Cocaine and the Heart
- Heart Disease in the Elderly
- Heart Disease in Pregnancy
- Heart Disease in Women
- Sleep Apnea and the Heart
- Peripheral Arterial Disease
- Aortic Aneurysm
- Aortic Dissection
- Carotid Artery Disease
- Ischemic Stroke
- Hemorrhagic Stroke and Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis
- DVT Prophylaxis and Treatment
- Pulmonary Embolism
- Hypercoagulability States
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- Cardiac Tumors
- Hypertensive Crisis
- Oral Anticoagulation Therapy
- Pericardits, Pericardial Constriction, and Pericardial Tamponade
- Preoperative Evaluation for Cardiac Risk
- Pulmonary Hypertension
- Syncope
- Traumatic Heart Disease
II. CHEST PAINS, CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE AND ACUTE CORONARY SYNDROMES
III. HEART FAILURE AND CARDIOMYOPATHIES
IV. VALVULAR HEART DISEASE
V. ARRHYTHMIAS
VI. PRIMARY AND SECONDARY PREVENTION
VII. THE HEART IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS AND CONDITIONS
VIII. PERIPHERAL VASCULAR AND CEREBROVASCULAR DISEASE
IX. VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLIC DISEASE
X. ADDITIONAL TOPICS IN CARDIOLOGY
Description
For more than 30 years, The Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Cardiology Secrets, 5th Edition, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, and an easy-to-read style – making reference and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.
Key Features
- The Secrets Series® format gives you the most return for your time – concise, easy to read, engaging, and highly effective – now with an improved organization that makes information even easier than ever to find.
- Written by global experts and thought leaders in cardiovascular disease.
- Top 100 Secrets and Key Points boxes provide a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success in practice.
- Portable size makes it easy to carry with you for quick reference or review anywhere, anytime.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 525
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478786
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323478779
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323478700
About the Authors
Glenn Levine Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine; Director, Cardiac Care Unit, Michael E. DeBakey Medical Center, Houston, Texas