Cardiology Secrets
3rd Edition
Description
Revised and updated, Cardiology Secrets, 3rd Edition has the answers. Comprehensive, yet easy to read, Dr. Levine presents all the latest advances in the diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions in this popular Secret Series volume. A two-color page layout, portable size, and a list of the “Top 100 Secrets” in cardiology help you better meet the challenges you face today. You’ll find all the features you rely on from the Secrets Series®—a question-and-answer format, lists, mnemonics, tables and an informal tone—that make reference fast and easy. Plus, new imaging modalities and pharmacologic agents keep you on the cusp of the latest advances.
Key Features
- Expedites reference and review with a question-and-answer format, bulleted lists, mnemonics, and practical tips from the authors.
- Covers the full range of essential topics, including general examination, diagnostic procedures, arrhythmias, symptoms and disease states, valvular heart disease, cardiovascular pharmacology, and other medical conditions with associated cardiac involvement.
- Features a two-color page layout, "Key Points" boxes, and lists of useful web sites to enhance your reference power.
- Presents a chapter containing "Top 100 Secrets", providing you with an overview of essential material for last-minute study or self-assessment.
- Fits comfortably in the pocket of your lab coat so you have it conveniently on hand at all times.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 25th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323045254
About the Authors
Glenn Levine Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine; Director, Cardiac Care Unit, Michael E. DeBakey Medical Center, Houston, Texas