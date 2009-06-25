Revised and updated, Cardiology Secrets, 3rd Edition has the answers. Comprehensive, yet easy to read, Dr. Levine presents all the latest advances in the diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions in this popular Secret Series volume. A two-color page layout, portable size, and a list of the “Top 100 Secrets” in cardiology help you better meet the challenges you face today. You’ll find all the features you rely on from the Secrets Series®—a question-and-answer format, lists, mnemonics, tables and an informal tone—that make reference fast and easy. Plus, new imaging modalities and pharmacologic agents keep you on the cusp of the latest advances.