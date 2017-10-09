Cardiology Secrets: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
For more than 30 years, The Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Cardiology Secrets, First South Asia Edition, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, and an easy-to-read style – making reference and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.
Key Features
- The Secrets Series® format gives you the most return for your time – concise, easy to read, engaging, and highly effective – now with an improved organization that makes information even easier than ever to find.
- Written by global experts and thought leaders in cardiovascular disease.
- Top 100 Secrets and Key Points boxes provide a fast overview of the secrets you must know for success in practice.
- Portable size makes it easy to carry with you for quick reference or review anywhere, anytime.
Table of Contents
I. DIAGNOSTIC EXAMINATIONS AND PROCEDURES
1. Cardiovascular Physical Diagnosis
2. Cardiac Murmurs and Heart Sounds
3. Electrocardiography (ECGs)
4. Chest X-ray
5. Exercise Stress Testing
6. Ambulatory ECG monitors
7. Echocardiography
8. Nuclear Cardiology
9. Cardiac PET
10. Cardiac MRI
11. Cardiac CT
12. Swan-Ganz Catheters and Cardiac Hemodynamics
13. Cardiac Catheterization, Angiography, FFR, IVUS and OCT
II. CHEST PAINS, CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE AND ACUTE CORONARY SYNDROMES
14. Chest Pain and Angina
15. Chronic Stable Angina
16. Non-ST-Segment-Elevation Acute Coronary Syndromes
17. ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction
18. Cardiogenic Shock
19. Percutaneous Coronary Interventions and Coronary Stents
20. Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery
III. HEART FAILURE AND CARDIOMYOPATHIES
21. Myocarditis
22. Dilated Cardiomyopathy
23. Diastolic Dysfunction (Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction)
24. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
25. Restrictive and Infiltrative Cardiomyopathy
26. Heart Failure: Acute (In-hospital) Management
27. Heart Failure: Long Term Management
28. Heart Transplantation
IV. VALVULAR HEART DISEASE
29. Aortic Stenosis
30. Aortic Regurgitation
31. Mitral Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Prolapse
32. Mitral Stenosis
33. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
34. Endocarditis and Endocarditis Prophylaxis
V. ARRHYTHMIAS
35. Atrial Fibrillation
36. Supraventricular Tachycardia
37. Ventricular Arrhythmias
38. Cardiac Pacing for Bradycardia, Atrioventricular Block, and Heart Failure
39. Implanatable Cardiac Defibrillators
40. Cardiac Arrest
VI. PRIMARY AND SECONDARY PREVENTION
41. Hypertension
42. Hyperlipidemia
43. Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease
44. Smoking Cessation
45. Exercise and the Heart
VII. THE HEART IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS AND CONDITIONS
46. Cardiac Manifestations of AIDS
47. Cardiac Manifestations of Rheumatologic Disorders
48. Cardio-Oncology
49. Cocaine and the Heart
50. Heart Disease in the Elderly
51. Heart Disease in Pregnancy
52. Heart Disease in Women
53. Sleep Apnea and the Heart
VIII. PERIPHERAL VASCULAR AND CEREBROVASCULAR DISEASE
54. Peripheral Arterial Disease
55. Aortic Aneurysm
56. Aortic Dissection
57. Carotid Artery Disease
58. Ischemic Stroke
59. Hemorrhagic Stroke and Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis
IX. VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLIC DISEASE
60. DVT Prophylaxis and Treatment
61. Pulmonary Embolism
62. Hypercoagulability States
X. ADDITIONAL TOPICS IN CARDIOLOGY
63. Adult Congenital Heart Disease
64. Cardiac Tumors
65. Hypertensive Crisis
66. Oral Anticoagulation Therapy
67. Pericardits, Pericardial Constriction, and Pericardial Tamponade
68. Preoperative Evaluation for Cardiac Risk
69. Pulmonary Hypertension
70. Syncope
71. Traumatic Heart Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 690
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 9th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131249062
About the Author
Glenn Levine
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine; Director, Cardiac Care Unit, Michael E. DeBakey Medical Center, Houston, Texas