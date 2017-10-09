Cardiology Secrets: First South Asia Edition

I. DIAGNOSTIC EXAMINATIONS AND PROCEDURES

1. Cardiovascular Physical Diagnosis

2. Cardiac Murmurs and Heart Sounds

3. Electrocardiography (ECGs)

4. Chest X-ray

5. Exercise Stress Testing

6. Ambulatory ECG monitors

7. Echocardiography

8. Nuclear Cardiology

9. Cardiac PET

10. Cardiac MRI

11. Cardiac CT

12. Swan-Ganz Catheters and Cardiac Hemodynamics

13. Cardiac Catheterization, Angiography, FFR, IVUS and OCT

II. CHEST PAINS, CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE AND ACUTE CORONARY SYNDROMES

14. Chest Pain and Angina

15. Chronic Stable Angina

16. Non-ST-Segment-Elevation Acute Coronary Syndromes

17. ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction

18. Cardiogenic Shock

19. Percutaneous Coronary Interventions and Coronary Stents

20. Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery

III. HEART FAILURE AND CARDIOMYOPATHIES

21. Myocarditis

22. Dilated Cardiomyopathy

23. Diastolic Dysfunction (Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction)

24. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

25. Restrictive and Infiltrative Cardiomyopathy

26. Heart Failure: Acute (In-hospital) Management

27. Heart Failure: Long Term Management

28. Heart Transplantation

IV. VALVULAR HEART DISEASE

29. Aortic Stenosis

30. Aortic Regurgitation

31. Mitral Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Prolapse

32. Mitral Stenosis

33. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

34. Endocarditis and Endocarditis Prophylaxis

V. ARRHYTHMIAS

35. Atrial Fibrillation

36. Supraventricular Tachycardia

37. Ventricular Arrhythmias

38. Cardiac Pacing for Bradycardia, Atrioventricular Block, and Heart Failure

39. Implanatable Cardiac Defibrillators

40. Cardiac Arrest

VI. PRIMARY AND SECONDARY PREVENTION

41. Hypertension

42. Hyperlipidemia

43. Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease

44. Smoking Cessation

45. Exercise and the Heart

VII. THE HEART IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS AND CONDITIONS

46. Cardiac Manifestations of AIDS

47. Cardiac Manifestations of Rheumatologic Disorders

48. Cardio-Oncology

49. Cocaine and the Heart

50. Heart Disease in the Elderly

51. Heart Disease in Pregnancy

52. Heart Disease in Women

53. Sleep Apnea and the Heart

VIII. PERIPHERAL VASCULAR AND CEREBROVASCULAR DISEASE

54. Peripheral Arterial Disease

55. Aortic Aneurysm

56. Aortic Dissection

57. Carotid Artery Disease

58. Ischemic Stroke

59. Hemorrhagic Stroke and Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis

IX. VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLIC DISEASE

60. DVT Prophylaxis and Treatment

61. Pulmonary Embolism

62. Hypercoagulability States

X. ADDITIONAL TOPICS IN CARDIOLOGY

63. Adult Congenital Heart Disease

64. Cardiac Tumors

65. Hypertensive Crisis

66. Oral Anticoagulation Therapy

67. Pericardits, Pericardial Constriction, and Pericardial Tamponade

68. Preoperative Evaluation for Cardiac Risk

69. Pulmonary Hypertension

70. Syncope

71. Traumatic Heart Disease