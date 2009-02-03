Cardiology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 12-1
1st Edition
Authors: J. Heatley
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705577
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd February 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue will explore the latest research and clinical information concerning cardiology of exotic pet species. The majority of the issue will cover the cardiovascular physiology and disease of pet birds, reptiles, rabbits, amphibians, fish, small mammals, and invertebrates. Another article will cover the cardiology of ferrets.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 3rd February 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437705577
About the Authors
J. Heatley Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.