Cardioembolic Stroke, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 34-2

This issue of the Cardiology Clinics, edited by Ranjan K. Thakur, Andrea Natale, and Ziyad Hijazi, focuses on Cardioembolic Stroke. Topics covered in this issue include, but are not limited to: epidemiology of atrial fibrillation and stroke, atrial fibrillation and stroke, device detected atrial fibrillation, left atrial appendage closure for stroke prevention, cryptogenic strokes, and atrial fibrillation and cognitive decline.