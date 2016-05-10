Cardioembolic Stroke, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 34-2
1st Edition
Authors: Ranjan Thakur Ziyad Hijazi Andrea Natale
eBook ISBN: 9780323444606
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323444576
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th May 2016
Description
This issue of the Cardiology Clinics, edited by Ranjan K. Thakur, Andrea Natale, and Ziyad Hijazi, focuses on Cardioembolic Stroke. Topics covered in this issue include, but are not limited to: epidemiology of atrial fibrillation and stroke, atrial fibrillation and stroke, device detected atrial fibrillation, left atrial appendage closure for stroke prevention, cryptogenic strokes, and atrial fibrillation and cognitive decline.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 10th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444606
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323444576
About the Authors
Ranjan Thakur Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute and Michigan State University, Lansing, MI
Ziyad Hijazi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Sidra Medical Research Center, Rush Center for Congenital and Structural Heart Disease
Andrea Natale Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmias Institute, Austin, TX at St. David's Medical Center
