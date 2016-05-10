Cardioembolic Stroke, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323444576, 9780323444606

Cardioembolic Stroke, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 34-2

1st Edition

Authors: Ranjan Thakur Ziyad Hijazi Andrea Natale
eBook ISBN: 9780323444606
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323444576
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th May 2016
Description

This issue of the Cardiology Clinics, edited by Ranjan K. Thakur, Andrea Natale, and Ziyad Hijazi, focuses on Cardioembolic Stroke. Topics covered in this issue include, but are not limited to: epidemiology of atrial fibrillation and stroke, atrial fibrillation and stroke, device detected atrial fibrillation, left atrial appendage closure for stroke prevention, cryptogenic strokes, and atrial fibrillation and cognitive decline.

About the Authors

Ranjan Thakur Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute and Michigan State University, Lansing, MI

Ziyad Hijazi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Sidra Medical Research Center, Rush Center for Congenital and Structural Heart Disease

Andrea Natale Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmias Institute, Austin, TX at St. David's Medical Center

