Dr. Mehta, MD, FACC is Director of the Non-invasive Vascular Function Research Laboratory in the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center at the Cedars-Sinai's Heart Institute. She is also Co-Director of the Cardio-Oncology Program, a clinic dedicated to the heart health of women after cancer treatment.

Dr. Mehta is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular diseases and board-eligible in echocardiography and nuclear cardiology. She is a member of the American Heart Association, the American Society for Preventive Cardiology and the American College of Cardiology, where she is also a fellow. In addition to academic success, she has received numerous awards including the prestigious New Jersey Foundation Humanism in Medicine Award. She has published her research in peer-reviewed journals and presented at national cardiology meetings. Dr. Mehta's research is National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded and includes the role of mental stress in heart disease, exploring the brain-heart connection and new approaches to treating chest pain in women.

Dr. Mehta’s Scival Overall Research Performance 2009-2013: 30 Publications, 245 Citations, 1.64 Field-Weighted Citation Impact, 8.2 Citations per Publication

