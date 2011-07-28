Cardio-oncology Related to Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 7-3
1st Edition
As the number of effective anti-neoplastic agents has grown, there has been a concomitant increase in side effects. Cardiotoxicity, and specifically LV dysfunction, remains the limiting factor for many such agents, and is the focus of growing research and clinical emphasis. This issue summarizes for the heart failure specialist the possible ways that chemotherapeutic agents might cause cardiotoxicity as well as the methods for detecting, treating and preventing cardiotoxicity.
No. of pages: 168
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 28th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455711017
Daniel Lenihan Author
Professor of Medicine, Director, Cardio-Oncology Center of Excellence, Advanced Heart Failure, Clinical Research, Cardiovascular Division, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis Missouri
Douglas Sawyer Author
Physician-scientist with focus on heart failure leading research and training program developing novel insights into pathophysiology of cardiovascular disease and innovative strategies to prevent and treat advanced heart failure.
Maine Medical Center