Cardio-oncology Related to Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711017

Cardio-oncology Related to Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 7-3

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Lenihan Douglas Sawyer
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711017
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th July 2011
Page Count: 168
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

As the number of effective anti-neoplastic agents has grown, there has been a concomitant increase in side effects.  Cardiotoxicity, and specifically LV dysfunction, remains the limiting factor for many such agents, and is the focus of growing research and clinical emphasis.  This issue summarizes for the heart failure specialist the possible ways that chemotherapeutic agents might cause cardiotoxicity as well as the methods for detecting, treating and preventing cardiotoxicity.

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455711017

About the Authors

Daniel Lenihan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Director, Cardio-Oncology Center of Excellence, Advanced Heart Failure, Clinical Research, Cardiovascular Division, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis Missouri

Douglas Sawyer Author

Physician-scientist with focus on heart failure leading research and training program developing novel insights into pathophysiology of cardiovascular disease and innovative strategies to prevent and treat advanced heart failure.

Affiliations and Expertise

Maine Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.