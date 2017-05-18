Cardio-oncology Related to Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 13-2

This issue of the Heart Failure Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Daniel Lenihan and Douglas Sawyer, will cover several aspects of Cardio-oncology Related to Heart Failure. Subjects discussed in the volume include, but are not limited to: Proteasome Inhibitors as a potential cause of Heart Failure; EGFR target based therapy; Amyloidosis; How to manage Heart Failure in a patient with cancer; Advanced HF/Txp; Epidemiology and common risk factors; Pediatric Considerations; Alternative biomarkers for combined biology; How to develop a Cardio-Oncology Clinic; and How to structure a Cardio-Oncology fellowship program, among others.