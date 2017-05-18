Cardio-oncology Related to Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 13-2
This issue of the Heart Failure Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Daniel Lenihan and Douglas Sawyer, will cover several aspects of Cardio-oncology Related to Heart Failure. Subjects discussed in the volume include, but are not limited to: Proteasome Inhibitors as a potential cause of Heart Failure; EGFR target based therapy; Amyloidosis; How to manage Heart Failure in a patient with cancer; Advanced HF/Txp; Epidemiology and common risk factors; Pediatric Considerations; Alternative biomarkers for combined biology; How to develop a Cardio-Oncology Clinic; and How to structure a Cardio-Oncology fellowship program, among others.
Daniel Lenihan Author
Professor of Medicine, Director, Cardio-Oncology Center of Excellence, Advanced Heart Failure, Clinical Research, Cardiovascular Division, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis Missouri
Douglas Sawyer Author
Physician-scientist with focus on heart failure leading research and training program developing novel insights into pathophysiology of cardiovascular disease and innovative strategies to prevent and treat advanced heart failure.
Maine Medical Center