Cardio-oncology Related to Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323524087, 9780323524094

Cardio-oncology Related to Heart Failure, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 13-2

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Lenihan Douglas Sawyer
eBook ISBN: 9780323524094
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323524087
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th May 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of the Heart Failure Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Daniel Lenihan and Douglas Sawyer, will cover several aspects of Cardio-oncology Related to Heart Failure. Subjects discussed in the volume include, but are not limited to: Proteasome Inhibitors as a potential cause of Heart Failure; EGFR target based therapy; Amyloidosis; How to manage Heart Failure in a patient with cancer; Advanced HF/Txp; Epidemiology and common risk factors; Pediatric Considerations; Alternative biomarkers for combined biology; How to develop a Cardio-Oncology Clinic; and How to structure a Cardio-Oncology fellowship program, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323524094
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323524087

About the Authors

Daniel Lenihan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Director, Cardio-Oncology Center of Excellence, Advanced Heart Failure, Clinical Research, Cardiovascular Division, Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis Missouri

Douglas Sawyer Author

Physician-scientist with focus on heart failure leading research and training program developing novel insights into pathophysiology of cardiovascular disease and innovative strategies to prevent and treat advanced heart failure.

Affiliations and Expertise

Maine Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.