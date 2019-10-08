Cardio-Oncology, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 37-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Monika Jacquelina Leja, will focus on Cardio-Oncology. Topics include, but are not limited to, Anthracycline Cardiomyopathy in Cancer Patients, Common Vascular Toxicities of Cancer Therapies, Cardiotoxicity of Immune Therapy, 5 FU Related Cardiotoxicity, Trastuzumab Induced Cardiotoxicity, Echocardiography Imaging of Cardiotoxicity, MRI Imaging of Cardiotoxicity, Cardiomyopathy Prevention in Cancer Patients, Radiation Related Cardiovascular Disease, Electrophysiology in Cardio-Oncology, Cardiac Interventional Procedures in Cardio-Oncology Patients, Diagnosis and Treatment of Amyloid Related to Myeloid Dyscrasias, Carcinoid Heart Disease, Cardiac Tumors, Cardiovascular Toxicities in Pediatric Cancer Survivors, and Developing a Cardio-Oncology Practice Nuts and Bolts: Coding and Billing.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 8th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323711869
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323711876