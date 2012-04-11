Cardiac Surgery E-Book - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323090407

Cardiac Surgery E-Book

2nd Edition

Operative and Evolving Technique

Authors: Donald Doty
eBook ISBN: 9780323090407
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 11th April 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Cardiac Surgery: Operative Technique, by Drs. Donald B. Doty and John R. Doty, is your essential source on how to perform today’s full range of cardiac surgical techniques. Over 1,000 crisp illustrations and expert, evidence-based discussions guide you step by step, equipping you to perform all of the latest procedures and get the best outcomes.

Key Features

  • Focus on the practical how-tos you need to perform each operation.

  • Know what to do, what to avoid, and how to manage complications with the authors’ discussions of their preferred methods.

  • Benefit from the seasoned expertise of two master cardiac surgeons with decades of experience.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323090407

About the Author

Donald Doty

Affiliations and Expertise

Salt Lake Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, Intermountain Healthcare, Salt Lake City, UT

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.