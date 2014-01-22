Cardiac Regeneration and Repair, Volume One reviews the pathology of cardiac injury and the latest advances in cell therapy.

Chapters in part one explore the pathogenesis of congestive heart failure, the mechanisms responsible for adverse cardiac matrix remodeling, and potential interventions to restore ventricular function. Part two highlights new approaches to cell therapy for cardiac regeneration, and includes chapters covering alternative routes of cell delivery, monitoring cell engraftment, and the feasibility of using allogeneic stem cells to restore cardiac function. Chapters in part three move on to highlight novel stem cells for cardiac repair, including human embryonic stem cells and human pluripotent stem cells, and detail their current status and future potential for cardiac therapy. Finally, part four explores gene therapy, and includes ultrasound-targeted or direct gene delivery as well as cell-based gene therapy for cardiac regeneration.

Cardiac Regeneration and Repair, Volume One is complemented by a second volume covering biomaterials and tissue engineering. Together, the two volumes of Cardiac Regeneration and Repair provide a comprehensive resource for clinicians, scientists, or academicians fascinated with cardiac regeneration, including those interested in cell therapy, tissue engineering, or biomaterials.