Cardiac regeneration and repair
1st Edition
Pathology and therapies
Table of Contents
- Contributor contact details
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
- Foreword
- Introduction
- Part I: The pathogenesis of congestive heart failure
- Chapter 1: Cardiac matrix remodeling and heart failure
- Abstract:
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Cardiac matrix remodeling in the development and progression of heart failure (HF) after myocardial infarction (MI)
- 1.3 Matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) and tissue inhibitors of metalloproteinases (TIMPs) in matrix and cardiac remodeling
- 1.4 Role of inflammation in matrix and cardiac remodeling
- 1.5 Role of monocytes and macrophages in matrix and cardiac remodeling
- 1.6 Extracellular matrix (ECM) and collagen deposition
- 1.7 Treatment strategies and considerations
- 1.8 Future trends
- 1.9 Acknowledgments
- Chapter 2: Cardiac biomechanics and heart dysfunction
- Abstract:
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Measures of cardiac biomechanics
- 2.3 Techniques for assessing the parameters used to quantify cardiac function
- 2.4 Passive versus active cardiac function
- 2.5 Effects of ischemia and infarction on cardiac biomechanics
- 2.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 3: Modifying matrix remodeling to prevent heart failure
- Abstract:
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Clinical progress and remaining issues
- 3.3 Extracellular matrix (ECM) remodeling in the post-myocardial infarction setting
- 3.4 Cells that modify ECM remodeling
- 3.5 Therapeutic options
- 3.6 Future trends
- 3.7 Conclusion
- 3.8 Sources of further information and advice
- 3.9 Acknowledgements
- Chapter 1: Cardiac matrix remodeling and heart failure
- Part II: Cell therapy for cardiac regeneration and repair
- Chapter 4: Optimal cells for cardiac repair and regeneration
- Abstract:
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Cell candidates for the repair of ischemic myocardium
- 4.3 Mechanisms of stem cell transplantation for myocardium repair
- 4.4 Overview of the centers for cardiac cell transplantation
- 4.5 Conclusion and future trends
- 4.7 Appendix: abbreviations and acronyms
- Chapter 5: Cell delivery routes for cardiac stem cell therapy
- Abstract:
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Intravenous (IV) injection for cell therapy to the heart
- 5.3 Intramyocardial (IM) injection for cell therapy to the heart
- 5.4 Intracoronary (IC) injection for cell therapy to the heart
- 5.5 Advanced methods for cell therapy to the heart: tissue engineering and the cell-sheet technique
- 5.6 Conclusion and future trends
- 5.7 Acknowledgment
- Chapter 6: Cell therapy to regenerate the ischemic heart
- Abstract:
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Pathology of ischemic damage
- 6.3 Goals and mechanisms of cell therapy to regenerate the ischemic heart
- 6.4 Candidate populations for cell therapy
- 6.5 Variables of cell therapy
- 6.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Cell therapy for cardiac repair – bench to bedside and back
- Abstract:
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Transition of stem cell therapeutics from the bench to the clinic
- 7.3 Skeletal myoblasts
- 7.4 Hematological stem cell (HSC) products
- 7.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 8: Recent advances in cardiac stem cell therapy to restore left ventricular function
- Abstract:
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 The disputed existence of cardiac stem cells (CSCs)
- 8.3 Therapeutic application of CSCs to restore ventricular function
- 8.4 Future trends
- 8.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Monitoring myocardial functional regeneration following cardiac stem cell application
- Abstract:
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Conventional functional monitoring modalities following cardiac cell application
- 9.3 Evolving imaging modalities for the assessment of myocardial regeneration
- 9.4 Conclusion and future trends
- Chapter 10: Feasibility of allogeneic stem cells for heart regeneration
- Abstract:
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Characteristics and isolation of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs)
- 10.3 In vivo studies of allogeneic MSCs
- 10.4 Mechanisms of allogeneic MSC therapy
- 10.5 Future trends
- 10.6 Sources of further information and advice
- Chapter 11: Bone marrow cells and their role in cardiac repair after myocardial infarction
- Abstract:
- 11.1 Heart disease in the United States
- 11.2 History of bone marrow stem cells
- 11.3 Stem cell niche in the bone marrow
- 11.4 Delivery of bone marrow stem cells to the heart
- 11.5 Clinical trials of bone marrow stem cell therapy
- 11.6 Limitations of bone marrow stem cell therapy
- 11.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 4: Optimal cells for cardiac repair and regeneration
- Part III: Stem cells for cardiac regeneration and repair
- Chapter 12: Cardiac cell therapy to restore contracting elements
- Abstract:
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Contractile elements and their importance in normal cardiac function
- 12.3 Evidence that cellular therapies can restore cardiac contractility
- 12.4 Future trends
- 12.5 Sources of further information and advice
- Chapter 13: Human embryonic stem cells (hESCs) for heart regeneration
- Abstract:
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Rationale for using embryonic stem cells (ESCs) to treat severe heart failure
- 13.3 ESCs for severe heart failure: preclinical data
- 13.4 ESCs for severe heart failure: specific translational issues
- 13.5 Issues common to all cell therapy products
- 13.6 Future trends
- 13.7 Conclusion
- 13.8 Sources of further information and advice
- Chapter 14: Human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) for heart regeneration
- Abstract:
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Background to cardiovascular disease and cardiac remodeling and repair
- 14.3 Cardiovascular developmental bioengineering
- 14.4 Cardiac disease modeling with human induced pluripotent stem cells
- 14.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 15: Cardiac cell therapy: current status and future trends
- Abstract:
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Current cell delivery methods
- 15.3 Cell types for cardiac regeneration
- 15.4 In vivo cell tracking
- 15.5 Evaluation of heart function
- 15.6 Cardiac cell therapy issues
- 15.7 Future trends
- Chapter 12: Cardiac cell therapy to restore contracting elements
- Part IV: Gene therapy for cardiac regeneration and repair
- Chapter 16: Stem cell and gene therapy for cardiac regeneration
- Abstract:
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Non-cardiac progenitor cells
- 16.3 Cardiac stem cells (CSCs)
- 16.4 Mechanisms of cardiac regeneration
- 16.5 Mechanisms of cardiac gene transfer
- 16.6 Conclusion and future trends
- Chapter 17: Ultrasound-targeted cardiovascular gene therapy
- Abstract:
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Ultrasound-mediated gene delivery (UMGD)
- 17.3 Microbubble carrier agents
- 17.4 Gene/nucleic acid vectors
- 17.5 Ultrasound and bioeffects
- 17.6 Experimental considerations and protocols
- 17.7 Therapeutic applications of UMGD
- 17.8 Future trends
- Chapter 16: Stem cell and gene therapy for cardiac regeneration
- Index
Description
Cardiac Regeneration and Repair, Volume One reviews the pathology of cardiac injury and the latest advances in cell therapy.
Chapters in part one explore the pathogenesis of congestive heart failure, the mechanisms responsible for adverse cardiac matrix remodeling, and potential interventions to restore ventricular function. Part two highlights new approaches to cell therapy for cardiac regeneration, and includes chapters covering alternative routes of cell delivery, monitoring cell engraftment, and the feasibility of using allogeneic stem cells to restore cardiac function. Chapters in part three move on to highlight novel stem cells for cardiac repair, including human embryonic stem cells and human pluripotent stem cells, and detail their current status and future potential for cardiac therapy. Finally, part four explores gene therapy, and includes ultrasound-targeted or direct gene delivery as well as cell-based gene therapy for cardiac regeneration.
Cardiac Regeneration and Repair, Volume One is complemented by a second volume covering biomaterials and tissue engineering. Together, the two volumes of Cardiac Regeneration and Repair provide a comprehensive resource for clinicians, scientists, or academicians fascinated with cardiac regeneration, including those interested in cell therapy, tissue engineering, or biomaterials.
Key Features
- Explores the pathogenesis of congestive heart failure, the mechanisms responsible for adverse cardiac matrix remodeling, and potential interventions to restore ventricular function
- Highlights new approaches to cell therapy for cardiac regeneration and includes chapters covering alternative routes of cell delivery, monitoring cell engraftment, and the feasibility of using allogeneic stem cells to restore cardiac function
- Explores gene therapy and includes ultrasound-targeted or direct gene delivery as well as cell-based gene therapy for cardiac regeneration
Readership
Scientists and academic researchers in the areas of cardiac regeneration and repair, tissue engineering, cell therapies, and biomaterials; Cardiovascular doctors, cardiac surgeons, and cardiologists; Stem cell researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 22nd January 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096708
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857096586
Reviews
"This book not only serves as an invaluable resource for enhancing understanding in this field, it also provides an outstanding basis for further research. Score: 88 - 3 Stars"--Doodys.com, January 16, 2015
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ren-Ke Li Editor
Ren-Ke Li, University of Toronto, Canada.
Richard D. Weisel Editor
Richard D. Weisel, University of Toronto, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Canada