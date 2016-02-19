Cardiac Pharmacology
1st Edition
Description
Cardiac Pharmacology aims to interface basic and clinical knowledge of those interventions used or being studied for use in the treatment of heart disease.
The book is divided into four major sections which address intrinsic and neural control of cardiac function, pharmacologic modification of cardiac contractility and cardiac output, the genesis and control of cardiac arrhythmias, and pharmacologic manipulation of myocardial oxygen supply and demand. The last three sections contain a chapter describing the techniques employed in the study of that particular aspect of cardiac function and its alterations by pharmacologic interventions.
Cardiologists, pharmacologists, physiologists, and those interested in the area of cardiovascular medicine will find the book insightful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
I Intrinsic and Neural Control of Cardiac Function
1 Regulation of Myocardial Contractility
I. Contractility Defined
II. Neural Regulation of Cardiac Contractility
III. Humoral Regulation of Contractility
IV. Autoregulation
References
2 The Nervous System as an Important Site of Action for Drugs Affecting Cardiovascular Function
I. Introduction
II. Positive Inotropic Agents
III. Antiarrhythmic Agents
IV. Antihypertensive Agents
V. Antianginal Agents
VI. The Nervous System as a Target for Developing New and Better Therapies for Cardiovascular Disease
References
II Pharmacologic Modification of Cardiac Function
3 Evaluation of Drug-Induced Alterations in Myocardial Contractility
I. Introduction
II. Conceptual Basis for Indices of Myocardial Contractility
III. Indices Obtained During the Isovolumic Phase of Ventricular Systole
IV. Indices Obtained During the Ejection Phase of Ventricular Systole
V. The Walton-Brodie Strain Gauge Arch
VI. Summary
References
4 Cyclic Nucleotides and Cardiac Function
I. Cyclic AMP
II. Cyclic GMP
III. Phosphodiesterase
IV. Effects of Hypoxia and Ischemia on Cyclic Nucleotide Content of the Heart
V. Cyclic Nucleotides and Coronary Vascular Function
VI. Cyclic Nucleotides and Cardiac Metabolism
References
5 Na+, K+-ATPase Activity and Cardiac Glycoside Action
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of the Enzyme
III. Theories on the Mechanism of Action of Cardiac Glycosides
IV. Digitalis Toxicity and Na+, K+-ATPase Activity
V. Conclusions
References
6 Effects of Digitalis Glycosides on Myocardial Function
I. Introduction
II. Inotropic Effects of Digitalis Glycosides
III. Cardiac Electrophysiologic Effects of Digitalis
IV. Digitalis Glycoside Toxicity
V. New Directions in Research on Positive Inotropic Agents
References
7 Clinical Pharmacology of Digitalis Glycosides
I. Introduction
II. Pharmacokinetics of the Digitalis Glycosides
III. Serum Levels of Digitalis Glycosides
IV. Drug Interactions
V. Digitalis Intoxication
References
8 Physiologic and Pharmacologic Basis for the Use of Vasodilators in Heart Failure
I. Introduction
II. Mechanism of Action of Vasodilators
III. Afterload or Impedance Reduction
IV. Venodilation
V. Improvement in Segmental Myocardial Ischemia
VI. Left Ventricular Compliance
VII. Pathophysiology of Myocardial Failure
VIII. Classification of Vasodilators
IX. Hemodynamic Effects of Vasodilators
X. Clinical Use of Vasodilators in Heart Failure and Myocardial Infarction
XI. Summary
References
III Genesis and Control of Cardiac Arrhythmias
9 Electrophysiologic Evaluation of Potential Antiarrhythmic Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Instrumentation
III. Isolated Tissues
IV. Membrane Potentials
V. Influence of Drugs and Chemicals on Cardiac Membrane Potentials
References
10 Electrophysiologic Characteristics of Cardiac Cells and the Genesis of Cardiac Arrhythmias
I. Introduction
II. The Resting Potential of Cardiac Cells
III. Action Potentials in Cardiac Cells
IV. Effects of Disease on the Electrophysiologic Characteristics of Cardiac Cells
V. The Genesis of Cardiac Arrhythmias
References
11 Antiarrhythmic Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Quinidine, Procainamide, and Disopyramide
III. N-Acetylprocainamide
IV. Lidocaine, Tocainide, and Mexiletine
V. Phenytoin (Diphenylhydation)
VI. Propranolol
VII. Verapamil
VIII. Bretylium
IX. Aprindine
X. Amiodarone
XI. Conclusions
References
12 The Clinical Pharmacology of Antiarrhythmic Drugs
I. Introduction
II. Pharmacokinetics of Antiarrhythmic Drugs
III. Indications and End-Points for Antiarrhythmic Therapy
IV. Role of Electrophysiologic Studies to Determine the Efficacy of Antiarrhythmic Drugs
V. Blood Levels of Antiarrhythmic Drugs
VI. Summary
References
IV Pharmacologic Modification of Myocardial Oxygen Supply and Demand
13 Myocardial Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Control of Carbohydrate Utilization
III. Control of Fatty Acid Metabolism
IV. Interaction of Glucose and Fatty Acid Utilization
V. Effects of Cardiac Work on Substrate Utilization
VI. Effects of Hypoxia on Substrate Utilization
VII. Effects of Catecholamines on Substrate Utilization
VIII. Effects of Insulin on Myocardial Substrate Utilization
IX. Summary
References
14 Evaluation of Drug Effects on Coronary Blood Flow and Cardiac Oxygen Consumption
I. Choosing the Experimental Model
II. Methods for Measuring Coronary Flow
III. Collateral Blood Flow Measurements
IV. Measure of Myocardial Oxygen Consumption
References
15 β-Adrenergic Antagonists in Angina and Myocardial Infarction
I. The Basis of the Use of β-Adrenergic Antagonists in Ischemic Heart Disease
II. Effect of β-Adrenergic Antagonists on Coronary Blood Flow
III. Effects of β-Adrenergic Antagonists on the Blood
IV. β-Adrenergic Antagonists in Angina Pectoris
V. Division I: Nonselective β-Adrenergic Antagonists
VI. Division II: Cardioselective β-Adrenergic Antagonists
VII. Division III: Nonselective β-Adrenergic Antagonists Plus α Blockade
VIII. Comparison of Adrenergic Blocking Drugs
IX. β-Blocking Drugs in Combination with Other Antianginal Agents
X. Withdrawal of β-Adrenergic Blocking Drugs in Patients with Angina Pectoris
XI. Regulation of Dosage of β-Adrenergic Antagonists in Patients with Angina Pectoris
XII. The Value of β- Adrenoceptor Antagonists in Angina Pectoris
XIII. β-Adrenergic Antagonists in Myocardial Infarction
XIV. Conclusion
References
16 Modification of Myocardial Infarct Size by Drugs: Methods for Measuring Infarct Size and Approach to Patient Care
I. The Border Zone
II. Techniques for Measuring the Extent of Damage
III. Factors That Determine the Outcome of Ischemic Myocardium
IV. The Treatment of Potential Detrimental Events
V. The Treatment of the Uncomplicated Patient
VI. Conclusion: A Word of Caution
References
Index
