Cardiac MRI in Diagnosis, Clinical Management, and Prognosis of Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy/Dysplasia

Dr. Abidov is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Radiology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson. In 2009, soon after joining the faculty, Dr. Abidov received the C. Leonard Pfeiffer Endowed Chair in Cardiology and worked as chief of cardiology at the UA Medical Center – South Campus from 2009 to 2012.

Since 2012, Dr. Abidov is the medical director of the Cardiovascular Imaging Services for the Banner-University Medical Center-Tucson, Arizona. Dr. Abidov is a well-known advanced cardiovascular imaging specialist who is certified in echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, cardiovascular CTA and MRI, and peripheral vascular ultrasound.

Dr. Abidov is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC) and the American Heart Association (FAHA), as well as the American Society of Echocardiography (FASE). He is a founding member of the Society of Cardiovascular Computer Tomography. He is an active member of the AHA Clinical Cardiology Council and the ACC Cardiovascular Imaging Council.

Dr. Abidov authored multiple papers in the field of cardiovascular imaging, which were published in leading medical Journals, such as The New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, Circulation, The Journal of the American College of Cardiology, as well as many others. He is an editorial board member of The Journal of Nuclear Cardiology and The Echocardiography Journal and reviewer for multiple general cardiology and cardiac imaging journals, including JACC and the AHA journals (Circulation and Circulation Imaging).

Dr. Abidov leads multiple funded clinical research projects targeting early diagnosis, screening and outcomes of cardiovascular disorders and effective utilization of advanced cardiovascular imaging. His areas of scientific interest include multimodality imaging of the right ventricle, imaging of ARVC and pulmonary hypertension, role of modern imaging applications in diagnosis and prognosis of cardiac disorders.

Dr. Abidov maintains a busy clinical practice seeing patients in all areas of general cardiology. He has trained multiple cardiology fellows and medical residents who have successfully passed their certification boards and currently practice all over the United States.