Cardiac Intensive Care
2nd Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
The new edition of Cardiac Intensive Care—the only textbook dedicated to cardiac intensive care medicine—chronicles the progress made in the diagnosis, assessment, and treatment of patients with critical cardiac illness. Editors Allen Jeremias, MD, MSc and David L. Brown, MD present the landmark discoveries, greater understanding of syndromes, and technological advancements that have helped make clinical cardiology a progressive and interventional field. You’ll get coverage of the plethora of noncoronary diseases in the CICU, as well as a complete compendium of up-to-date pharmacologic agents. The new full-color design and layout and nine new chapters give you the latest theoretical, technical, diagnostic, and therapeutic advances in an accessible and visually appealing format. Moreover, the full text is available online at expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Features the authoritative perspectives of a stellar group of contributors—many of whom are the pioneers in the fields they cover—for the best available guidance.
- Provides the basic science framework for the clinical material through a section on the scientific foundation of cardiac intensive care to give you the complete picture.
- Presents a pharmacological introduction to the classes of drugs so you know which are most commonly used in the CICU.
- Covers which noncoronary diseases frequently result in admittance to the CICU to prepare you for those diagnoses that are not of a cardiac nature.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 23rd March 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437711011
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416037736
About the Author
Allen Jeremias
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Director, Vascular Medicine and Peripheral Intervention, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, SUNY-Stony Brook, Stony Brook, NY, USA
David Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Cardiovascular Division, Washington Univerisity School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri.