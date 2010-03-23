The new edition of Cardiac Intensive Care—the only textbook dedicated to cardiac intensive care medicine—chronicles the progress made in the diagnosis, assessment, and treatment of patients with critical cardiac illness. Editors Allen Jeremias, MD, MSc and David L. Brown, MD present the landmark discoveries, greater understanding of syndromes, and technological advancements that have helped make clinical cardiology a progressive and interventional field. You’ll get coverage of the plethora of noncoronary diseases in the CICU, as well as a complete compendium of up-to-date pharmacologic agents. The new full-color design and layout and nine new chapters give you the latest theoretical, technical, diagnostic, and therapeutic advances in an accessible and visually appealing format. Moreover, the full text is available online at expertconsult.com.