Cardiac Intensive Care - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323529938, 9780323553568

Cardiac Intensive Care

3rd Edition

Authors: David L. Brown
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323529938
eBook ISBN: 9780323553568
eBook ISBN: 9780323553490
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd October 2018
Page Count: 720
Description

Using a multidisciplinary, team-oriented approach, this unique title expertly covers all the latest approaches to the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of patients with critical cardiac illness. Led by Dr David L. Brown, a stellar team of authoritative writers guides you through cardiac pathophysiology, disease states presenting in the CICU, and state-of-the-art advanced diagnosis and therapeutic techniques. A visually appealing format, new chapters, and thorough updates ensure that you stay on the cutting edge of this rapidly advancing field.

Table of Contents

Section I. Introduction

1. Evolution of the Coronary Care Unit: Past, Present, and Future

2. Ethical Issues of Care

3. Physical Examination

Section II. Scientific Foundation of Cardiac Intensive Care

4. The Role of the Cardiovascular System in Coupling the External Environment to Cellular Respiration

5. Regulation of Cardiac Output

6. Coronary Physiology and Pathophysiology

7. Pathophysiology of Acute Coronary Syndromes: Plaque Rupture and Atherothrombosis

8. Regulation of Hemostasis and Thrombosis

Section III. Coronary Artery Disease

Acute Myocardial Infarction

9. Diagnosis of Acute Myocardial Infarction

10. Use of the Electrocardiogram in Acute Myocardial Infarction

11. Reperfusion Therapies for Acute ST- Elevation Myocardial Infarction

12. Adjunctive Pharmacologic Therapies in Acute Myocardial Infarction

Complications of Acute Myocardial Infarction

13. Post–Myocardial Infarction Cardiogenic Shock

14. Right Ventricular Infarction

15. Mechanical Complications of Acute Myocardial Infarction

16. Supraventricular and Ventricular Arrhythmias in Acute Myocardial Infarction

17. Conduction Disturbances in Acute Myocardial Infarction

Complications of Percutaneous Interventional Procedures

Section IV. Noncoronary Diseases: Diagnosis and Management

18. Acute Heart Failure and Pulmonary Edema

19. Acute Fulminant Myocarditis

20. Stress (Takotsubo) Cardiomyopathy

21. Distributive Shock

22. Cardiorenal Syndrome

23. Sudden Cardiac Death

24. Diagnosis and Treatment of Ventricular Tachycardia

25. Diagnosis and Treatment of Unstable Supraventricular Tachycardia

26. Acute Presentations of Valvular Heart Disease

27. Hypertensive Emergencies

28. Acute Aortic Syndromes: Diagnosis and Management

29. Acute Pericardial Disease

30. Acute Respiratory Failure

31. Massive Acute Pulmonary Embolism

32. Pulmonary Hypertension

33. Hemodynamically Unstable Presentations of Congenital Heart Disease in Adults

34. Overdose of Cardiotoxic Drugs

Section V. Pharmacologic Agents in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit

35. Anticoagulation: Antithrombin Therapy

36. Anti-platelet Therapy

37. Inotropic and Vasoactive Agents

38. Intensive Diuresis and Ultrafiltration

39. Antiarrhythmic Electrophysiology and Pharmacotherapy

40. Analgesics, Tranquilizers, and Sedatives

41. Pharmacologic Interactions

Section VI. Advanced Diagnostic and Therapeutic Techniques: Indications and Technical Considerations

42. Central Venous Access Procedures

43. Temporary Pacing

44. Pericardiocentesis

45. Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring

46. Temporary Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices

47. Ventricular Assist Device Therapy in Advanced Heart Failure

48. Heart Transplantation for Advanced Heart Failure

49. Emergency Airway Management

50. Mechanical Ventilation

51. Cardiopulmonary Cerebral Resuscitation after Cardiac Arrest

52. Palliative Care

About the Author

David L. Brown

