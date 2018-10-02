Cardiac Intensive Care

Using a multidisciplinary, team-oriented approach, this unique title expertly covers all the latest approaches to the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of patients with critical cardiac illness. Led by Dr David L. Brown, a stellar team of authoritative writers guides you through cardiac pathophysiology, disease states presenting in the CICU, and state-of-the-art advanced diagnosis and therapeutic techniques. A visually appealing format, new chapters, and thorough updates ensure that you stay on the cutting edge of this rapidly advancing field.