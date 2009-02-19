Cardiac Imaging: The Requisites

The updated third edition of this best-selling Radiology Requisites™ volume concisely synthesizes all of today’s core knowledge about cardiac imaging. Clinically oriented coverage encompasses everything from basic principles through the latest diagnostic imaging techniques, equipment, and technology. This edition features new editors and new chapters on Cardiac CT, Coronary CTA, and more. Practice-proven tips and excellent problem-solving discussions are accompanied by nearly 718 figures (over 1000 pieces) of the highest quality, many of which have been updated and redrawn. The result is an outstanding review source for certification or recertification, as well as a highly user-friendly resource for everyday clinical practice.