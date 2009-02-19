Cardiac Imaging: The Requisites
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I IMAGING MODALITIES
1. The Elements of Cardiac Imaging, Stephen Miller
2. Echocardiography, Mary Etta King and Kaitlyn Lam
3. Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Lawrence Boxt and Amgad Makaryus
4. Cardiac Angiography, Stephen Miller and Anand Soni
5. Cardiac CT, Lawrence Boxt and Amgad Makaryus
Part II SPECIFIC DISEASES
6. Valvular Heart Disease, Stephen Miller and Anand Soni
7. Ischemic Heart Disease, Stephen Miller
8. Coronary CTA, Suhny Abbara
9. Pericardial and Myocardial Disease, Suhny Abbara and Stephen Miller
10. Congenital Heart Disease, Laureen Sena, Stephen Miller, and Lawrence Boxt
11. Thoracic Aortic Disease, John Santilli
Description
The updated third edition of this best-selling Radiology Requisites™ volume concisely synthesizes all of today’s core knowledge about cardiac imaging. Clinically oriented coverage encompasses everything from basic principles through the latest diagnostic imaging techniques, equipment, and technology. This edition features new editors and new chapters on Cardiac CT, Coronary CTA, and more. Practice-proven tips and excellent problem-solving discussions are accompanied by nearly 718 figures (over 1000 pieces) of the highest quality, many of which have been updated and redrawn. The result is an outstanding review source for certification or recertification, as well as a highly user-friendly resource for everyday clinical practice.
Key Features
- Covers valvular, ischemic, pericardial, myocardial, congenital, and thoracic/aortic heart disease.
- Describes all of the imaging modalities currently being used (plain film, ultrasound, CT, and MR), and discusses potential future developments.
- Delivers outstanding illustrations that demonstrate a full range of cardiac imaging approaches and findings.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 19th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076746
About the Authors
Lawrence Boxt Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Radiology, Englewood Hospital Medical Center, Englewood, New Jersey
Suhny Abbara Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Cardiothoracic Imaging Division; Professor, Department of Radiology, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA
Stephen Miller Author
Stephen Miller is Associate Vice Provost of the UMUC Library at the University of Maryland University College (UMUC) and an Adjunct Professor in the UMUC Graduate School. Formerly, he was Director of the Digital Library of Georgia at the University of Georgia Libraries, and an archivist and project manager at Duke University's Rare Book, Manuscript, and Special Collections Library. He holds a Master’s of Science in Library Science from the University of Kentucky School of Library and Information Science and a Master’s of Business Administration from University of Maryland University College.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Vice Provost, UMUC Library,University of Maryland University College, USA