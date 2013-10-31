Cardiac Imaging: Case Review Series

Cardiac Imaging: Case Review helps you effectively prepare for certification, recertification, and practice in cardiovascular imaging with case studies that test your knowledge of all essential topics. This updated medical reference book allows you to see how to make confident, final diagnoses through accurate pattern recognition, clinical correlation, and differential diagnosis.

"This book is well written and comprehensive, with far more detail than would be required for standard radiology or cardiology training.

I would recommend it to any radiologist or cardiologist with more than a passing interest in cardiovascular imaging".



Reviewed by: Dr Edward Nicol, Royal Brompton Hospital Date: October 2014