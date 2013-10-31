Cardiac Imaging: Case Review Series
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Opening Round
Fair Game
Challenge
Index of Cases
Index of Terms
Description
Cardiac Imaging: Case Review helps you effectively prepare for certification, recertification, and practice in cardiovascular imaging with case studies that test your knowledge of all essential topics. This updated medical reference book allows you to see how to make confident, final diagnoses through accurate pattern recognition, clinical correlation, and differential diagnosis.
Key Features
- Review cases organized by level of difficulty with multiple-choice questions and answers that mimic the new format of cardiovascular radiology certification and recertification exams.
- Easily access in-depth explanations of any aspect of cardiac imaging with handy page references to current works, including Dr. Stephen W. Miller’s Cardiac Imaging, 2nd Edition.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455753291
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323248556
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323065191
Reviews
"This book is well written and comprehensive, with far more detail than would be required for standard radiology or cardiology training.
This book will appeal to those who enjoy the variety of being tested while revising for examinations or those who wish to stay up-to-date in a less dry and didactic fashion.
I would recommend it to any radiologist or cardiologist with more than a passing interest in cardiovascular imaging".
Reviewed by: Dr Edward Nicol, Royal Brompton Hospital Date: October 2014
About the Authors
Gautham Reddy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Vice Chair for Education, Director of Thoracic Imaging, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington
Robert Steiner Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Director of Thoracic Radiology, Temple University Hospital; Clinical Professor of Radiology, The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Christopher Walker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas