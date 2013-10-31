Cardiac Imaging: Case Review Series - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323065191, 9781455753291

Cardiac Imaging: Case Review Series

2nd Edition

Authors: Gautham Reddy Robert Steiner Christopher Walker
eBook ISBN: 9781455753291
eBook ISBN: 9780323248556
Paperback ISBN: 9780323065191
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Opening Round

Fair Game

Challenge

Index of Cases

Index of Terms

Description

Cardiac Imaging: Case Review helps you effectively prepare for certification, recertification, and practice in cardiovascular imaging with case studies that test your knowledge of all essential topics. This updated medical reference book allows you to see how to make confident, final diagnoses through accurate pattern recognition, clinical correlation, and differential diagnosis.


"This book is well written and comprehensive, with far more detail than would be required for standard radiology or cardiology training.

I would recommend it to any radiologist or cardiologist with more than a passing interest in cardiovascular imaging".

Reviewed by: Dr Edward Nicol, Royal Brompton Hospital    Date: October 2014

Key Features

  • Review cases organized by level of difficulty with multiple-choice questions and answers that mimic the new format of cardiovascular radiology certification and recertification exams.
  • Easily access in-depth explanations of any aspect of cardiac imaging with handy page references to current works, including Dr. Stephen W. Miller’s Cardiac Imaging, 2nd Edition.

Reviews

About the Authors

Gautham Reddy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Vice Chair for Education, Director of Thoracic Imaging, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington

Robert Steiner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Director of Thoracic Radiology, Temple University Hospital; Clinical Professor of Radiology, The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Christopher Walker Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas

