Cardiac Emergencies in the ICU , An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323311601, 9780323311786

Cardiac Emergencies in the ICU , An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 30-3

1st Edition

Authors: Shashank Desai
eBook ISBN: 9780323311786
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323311601
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th July 2014
Description

This issue of Critical Care Clinics, guest edited by Shashank S. Desai and Nitin Puri, covers Cardiac Emergencies in the Intensive Care Unit. Articles include: Acute Myocardial Infarction, Managing Arrhythmias in the Intensive Care Unit, Cardiogenic Shock, Hemodynamic Assessment in the Contemporary Intensive Care Unit: A Review of Circulatory Monitoring Devices, Submassive Pulmonary Embolism, Management of Right Heart Failure in the Critically Ill, Cardiothoracic Surgical Emergencies in the Intensive Care Unit, Perioperative Complications of Cardiac Surgery and Postoperative Care, Mechanical Circulatory Devices in Acute Heart Failure, and more!

Details

About the Authors

Shashank Desai Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Inova Transplant Center at Fairfax Hospital

