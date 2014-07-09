Cardiac Emergencies in the ICU , An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 30-3

This issue of Critical Care Clinics, guest edited by Shashank S. Desai and Nitin Puri, covers Cardiac Emergencies in the Intensive Care Unit. Articles include: Acute Myocardial Infarction, Managing Arrhythmias in the Intensive Care Unit, Cardiogenic Shock, Hemodynamic Assessment in the Contemporary Intensive Care Unit: A Review of Circulatory Monitoring Devices, Submassive Pulmonary Embolism, Management of Right Heart Failure in the Critically Ill, Cardiothoracic Surgical Emergencies in the Intensive Care Unit, Perioperative Complications of Cardiac Surgery and Postoperative Care, Mechanical Circulatory Devices in Acute Heart Failure, and more!