Cardiac Electrophysiology: From Cell to Bedside

Part I. Structural and Molecular Bases of Ion Channel Function

1 Voltage-Gated Sodium Channels and Electrical Excitablility of the Heart

2 Calcium Channels in the Heart

3 Voltage-Regulated Potassium Channels

4 Structural and Molecular Bases of Inward Rectifier Potassium Channel Function

5 Mammalian Calcium Pumps in Health and Disease

6 Structural and Molecular Bases of Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Ion Channel Function

7 Structural and Molecular Bases of Mitochondrial Ion Channel Function

8 Molecular Organization, Gating, and Function of Gap Junction Channels

Part II. Biophysics of Cardiac Ion Channel Function

9 Biophysics of Normal and Abnormal Cardiac Sodium Channel Function

10 Regulation of Cardiac Calcium Channels

11 KCNQ1/KCNE1 Macromolecular Signaling Complex: Channel Microdomains and Human Disease

12 Structural Determinants and biophysical properties of hERG channel gating

13 Molecular regulation of cardiac inward rectifier potassium channels by pharmacologic agents

14 Cardiac Stretch-Activated Channels and Mechano-Electric Coupling

15 Biophysical Properties of Gap Junctions

16 Excitation-Contraction Coupling

Part III. Intermolecular Interactions and Cardiomyocyte Electrical Function

17 Ion Channel Trafficking in the Heart

18 Macromolecular Complexes and Regulation of the Sodium Channel Nav1.5

19 Calmodulin and CaMKII as Ca2+ switches for cardiac ion channels

20 Macromolecular Complexes and Cardiac Potassium Channels

21 Reciprocity of Cardiac Sodium and Potassium channels in the control of Excitability and Arrhythmias

22 The Intercalated Disc: A Molecular Network that Integrates Electrical Coupling, Intercellular Adhesion, and Cell Excitability

23 Scaffolding Proteins and Ion Channel Diseases

24 Epigenetics in Cardiac Rhythm Diseases

Part IV. Cell Biology of Cardiac Impulse Initiation and Propagation

25 Cardiac Impulse is Initiated by a Coupled System of Membrane Ion Channels and Ca2+ Cycling Proteins

26 Biological Pacing

27 Intercellular Communication and Impulse Propagation

28 Mechanisms of Atrioventricular Nodal Excitability and Propagation

29 Cell Biology of the Specialized Cardiac Conduction System

30 Cardiac Fibroblasts and Arrhythmogenesis

Part V. Models of Cardiac Excitation

31 Ionic Mechanisms of Atrial Action Potentials

32 Models of the Ventricular Action Potential in Health and Disease

33 Calcium Signaling in a Cardiomyocyte Models with Realistic Geometries

34 Theory of Rotors and Arrhythmias

35 Supraventricular Arrhythmias in a Realistic 3D model of the Human Atria

36 Cardiac Electromechanical Models

Part VI. Neural Control of Cardiac Electrical Activity

37 Cav1.2 and ß-Adrenergic regulation of cardiac function

38 cholinergic and constitutive regulation of atrial potassium channel

39 Pulomnary vein ganglia and the neural regulation of the heart rate

40 Neural activity and atrial tachyarrhythmias

41 Sympathetic Innervation, Denervation, and cardiac arrhythmias

Part VII. Arrhythmia Mechanisms

42 Dominant Frequency and the Mechanisms of Initiation and Maintenance of Atrial fibrillation

43 Rotors in Human Atrial Fibrillation

44 atrial ischemia and fibrillation

45 The Molecular pathophysiology of atrial fibrillation

46 Myofibroblasts, Cytokines and Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

47 Role of The Autonomic Nervous System In Atrial Fibrillation

48 Mechanisms of ventricular tachycardia and fibrillation

Part VIII. Molecular Genetics and Pharmacogenomics

49 Genetics of Atrial Fibrillation

50 Mechanisms in Heritable Sodium Channel Diseases

51 Inheritable Potassium Channel Disease

52 Genetics and Cellular Mechanisms of the J Wave Syndromes

53 Inheritable Phenotypes Associated with Altered Intracellular Calcium Regulation

Part IX. Pharmacologic, Genetic and Cell Therapy of Ion Channel Dysfunction

54 Pharmacologic Bases of Antiarrhythmic Therapy

55 Pharmacogenomics of Cardiac Arrhythmias

56 Optogenetic Control of Heart Muscle

57 Cell Therapy and Regeneartive Electrophysiology

Part X. Diagnostic Evaluation

58 Assessment of the Patient with a Cardiac Arrhythmia

59 Differential Diagnosis of Narrow and Wide Complex Tachycardias

60 Mapping and Navigation

61 CT and MR Imaging for Electrophysiology

62 Intracardiac Echocardiography for Electrophysiology

63 Exercise –Induced Arrhythmias

64 Cardiac Monitoring: Short- and Long-Term Recording

65 Electrocardiographic Imaging in Patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome

66 Head-up Tilt Table Testing

67 Autonomic Testing and Cardiac Risk

68 Monophasic Action Potential Recording

69 T-Wave Alternans

70 Noninvasive Electrocardiographic Imaging of Human Ventricular Arrhythmias and Electrophysiologic Substrate

71 Genetic Testing

Part XI. Supraventricular Tachyarrhythmias: Mechanisms, Clinical Features, and Management

72 Sinus Node Abnormalities

73 Atrial Tachycardia

74 Typical and Atypical Atrial Flutter: Mapping and Ablation

75 Atrial Fibrillation: Paroxysmal, Persistent, and Permanent

76 Preexcitation, Atrioventricular Reentry, and Variants

77 Electrophysiological Characteristics of Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia: Implications for the Reentrant Circuits

78 Atrial Arrhythmias in Adults With Congenital Heart Disease

79 Junctional Tachycardia

Part XII. Ventricular Tacharrhythmias: Mechanisms, Clinical Features, and Management

80 Premature Ventricular Complexes

81 Outflow Tract Ventricular Tachyarrhythmias: Mechanisms, Clinical Features, and Management

82 Fascicular Ventricular Arrhythmias

83 Bundle Branch Reentry Tachycardia

84 Ischemic Heart Disease

85 Ventricular Tachycardia in Patients with Dilated Cardiomyopathy

86 Ventricular Arrhythmias in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

87 Ventricular Tachycardias in Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia/Cardiomyopathy

88 VTs in Catecholaminergic Cardiomyopathy (Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia)

89 Ventricular Arrhythmias in Heart Failure

90 Ventricular Tachycardia in Noncompaction Cardiomyopathy

91 Ventricular Arrhythmias in Takatsubo Cardiomyopathy

92 Brugada Syndrome 1992-2012: Twenty Years of Scientific Progress

93 Long and Short QT Syndromes

94 Andersen-Tawil Syndrome

95 Timothy Syndrome

96 J Wave Syndromes

97 Idiopathic Ventricular Fibrillation

98 Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

99 Sudden Cardiac Death in Adults

100 Arrhythmias in Patients with Neurologic Disorders

101 Drug-Induced Ventricular Tachycardia

102 Ventricular Arrhythmias in Congenital Heart Disease

Part XIII. Syncope and AV Block

103 Syncope

104 Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome

105 Progressive Conduction System Disease

106 Atrioventricular Block

Part XIV. Arrhythmias in Special Populations

107 Sex Differences in Arrhythmias

108 Sudden Cardiac Deaths in Athletes, Including Commotio Cordis

109 Arrhythmias in Pediatric Population

110 Sleep-Disordered Breathing and Arrhythmias

Part XV. Pharmocologic Therapy

111 Standard Antiarrhythmic Drugs

112 New Antiarrhythmic Drugs and New Concepts for Old Drugs

113 Impact of Nontraditional Antiarrhythmic Drugs on Sudden Cardiac Death

114 Prevention of Stroke with Atrial Fibrillaiton

Part XVI. Electrical Therapy

115 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators: Technical Aspects

116 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators: Clinical Aspects

117 Implantable Pacemakers

118 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy

119 Newer Applications of Pacemakers

120 Catheter Ablation: Technical Aspects

121 Catheter Ablation: Clinical Aspects

122 Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation

123 Ablation of Supraventricular Tachyarrhythmias

124 Catheter Ablation for Ventricular Tachycardia in Patients with Structural Heart Disease

125 Special Ablation Approaches: Epicardial, Other

126 Ablation in Pediatrics

127 Catheter Ablation in Congenital Heart Disease

Part XVII. Surgery for Arrhythmias

128 Atrial Fibrillation and Other SVTs

129 Surgery for Ventricular Arrhythmias

Part XVIII. New Approaches

130 Vagal Stimulation for Heart Failure

131 Spinal Cord Stimulation for Heart Failure and Arrhythmias

132 Left Atrial Occluders/Isolation