Cardiac Catheterization Handbook, 6e
1st Edition
Description
This unique, easy-to-access handbook returns with enhanced coverage and clear instructions on what to expect, what to avoid, and how to manage complications in the cath lab. Ideal for cardiologists who need a quick clinical primer on cardiac catheterization, it offers easy access to information on the latest diagnostic and treatment advances necessary for optimal patient care.
Key Features
- Straightforward, easy-to-understand approach and pocket-sized format are ideal for reference on the go.
- Covers vascular closure devices, radial artery catheterization, congenital heart disease, and drug-coated, carotid, and renal stenting.
Table of Contents
1. The Catheterization Laboratory
2. Arterial and Vascular Access
3. Coronary Angiography and Ventriculography
4. Hemodynamic Data
5. Peripheral Artery Disease and Angiography
6. The Electrophysiology Laboratory and Electrophysiologic Procedures
7. Special Techniques
8. High-Risk Cardiac Catheterization
9. Research Techniques
10. Interventional Cardiology Procedures
11. Optimization of Clinical Outcomes and Quality in the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 27th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131243114
About the Author
Morton Kern
Morton J. Kern, MD, FSCAI, FAHA, FACC, Professor de Medicina da Universidade da Califórnia, Irvine, Orange, Califórnia; Chief of Medicine, Health Care System Veterans Long Beach, Long Beach, Califórnia;
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, University of California, Irvine, Orange, California; Chief of Medicine, Long Beach Veterans Health Care System, Long Beach, California
Paul Sorajja
Paul Sorajja, MD, Diretor do Centro de Válvula e estrutural doença cardíaca, Minneapolis Instituto do Coração, Hospital Abbott Northwestern, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Center for Valve and Structural Heart Disease, Minneapolis Heart Institute, Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Michael Lim
Michael J Lim, MD, Co-Diretor do Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care (C4), Director da Divisão de Cardiologia, Professor de Medicina Interna, Jack Ford Shelby Professor Endowed em Cardiologia, Diretor, cateterismo cardíaco laboratório, Diretor, Doenças Cardiovasculares e Interventional Doenças cardiovasculares Fellowship Programas, escola de Medicina da Universidade de Saint Louis, St. Louis, Missouri
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-Director, Center for Comprehensive Cardiovascular Care (C4), Director, Division of Cardiology, Professor of Internal Medicine, Jack Ford Shelby Endowed Professor in Cardiology, Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Director, Cardiovascular Diseases and Interventional Cardiovascular Diseases Fellowship Programs, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri