Carboxylic Ortho Acid Derivatives: Preparation and Synthetic Applications
1st Edition
Preparation and Synthetic Applications
Carboxylic Ortho Acid Derivatives: Preparation and Synthetic Applications discusses the principal classes of ortho acid derivatives and their preparation, properties, and reactions. The book is a critical survey and attempts to collate literature regarding the wide array of information on ortho acid derivatives to be of use to chemists studying different sorts of problems. The text is divided into seven chapters, where Chapter 1 begins with a discussion of the general concepts of carboxylic ortho esters, their synthesis, and properties. Chapters 2 to 4 tackle reactions of ortho esters that result to different bonds and bond formations such as (a) carbon-oxygen and carbon-halogen bond, (b) carbon-nitrogen or carbon-phosphorus, and (c) carbon-carbon or carbon-hydrogen bond formation. Chapter 5 discusses the synthesis, properties, and applications of carbohydrate ortho esters. Related compounds and their properties, preparation, and chemical transformations are the topic of Chapters 6 and 7. Some of these compounds are trithioorthocarboxylates, tetrathioorthocarbonates, and amide acetals. The book is a valuable reference to students or anyone else interested in chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Synthesis and Properties of Carboxylic Ortho Esters and Related Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of Ortho Esters from Nitriles and Imidic Esters
III. Synthesis of Ortho Esters from Trihalomethyl Compounds and ?-Halo Ethers
IV. Synthesis of Ortho Esters from Other Ortho Esters
V. Formation of Ortho Esters by Reactions involving addition of Alcohols to Carbon-Carbon Multiple Bonds
VI. Synthesis of Ortho Esters from Carbonium Salts
VII. Synthesis of Cyclic and Spirocyclic Ortho Esters from Epoxides and Formate Esters or Lactones
VIII. Formation of Ortho Esters by Cyclizations of Acyloxy Compounds
IX. Synthesis of Carboxylic Ortho Esters from Tetraalkyl Orthocarbonates
X. Formation of Carboxylic Ortho Esters by Reactions of Dialkoxycarbenes with Alcohols
XI. Synthesis of Ortho Esters by Addition of Ketene Acetals to ?,?-Unsaturated Carbonyl Compounds
XII. Miscellaneous Reactions Which Yield Ortho Esters
XIII. Synthesis of Peroxy and Hydroperoxy Ortho Esters
XIV. Synthesis of Acyloxy Ortho Esters
XV. Physical Properties of Ortho Esters
References
Chapter 2. Reactions of Ortho Esters Which Result in Carbon-Oxygen and Carbon-Halogen Bond Formation
I. Hydrolysis of Carboxylic Ortho Esters
II. Reactions of Carboxylic Ortho Esters Which Yield Ethers
III. Reactions of Carboxylic Ortho Esters Which Yield Carboxylate Esters
IV. Conversion of Carbonyl Compounds to Hemiacetals, Acetals, and Ketals
V. Reactions of Carboxylic Ortho Esters Which Yield Esters of Acids Other than Carboxylic and Carbonic Acids
VI. Reactions of Carboxylic Ortho Esters Which Yield Alkyl Halides
References
Chapter 3. Reactions of Ortho Esters Which Result in Carbon-Nitrogen or Carbon-Phosphorus Bond Formation
I. Introduction
II. Reactions Which Yield Acyclic Products
III. Reactions Which Yield Nitrogen Heterocycles
IV. Reactions Resulting in Carbon-Phosphorus Bond Formation
References
Chapter 4. Reactions of Ortho Esters Which Involve Carbon-Carbon or Carbon-Hydrogen Bond Formation
I. Introduction
II. Reactions of Ortho Esters with Organometallic Compounds
III. Reactions of Ortho Esters with Metal Hydrides
IV. Reactions of Ortho Esters with Compounds Which have Activated Carbon-Hydrogen Bonds
V. Electrophilic Additions of Orthocarboxylates to Carbon-Carbon Double Bonds
VI. Aromatic Substitution Reactions of Ortho Esters
VII. Reactions of Ortho Esters with Ethyl Diazoacetate and with Diazo Ketones
VIII. Miscellaneous Ortho Ester Addition Reactions Which Form Carbon-Carbon Bonds
IX. Elimination Reactions of Ortho Esters-Synthesis of Ketene Acetals
X. Other Elimination Reactions of Ortho Esters
References
Chapter 5. Carbohydrate Ortho Esters
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis and Properties of Carbohydrate Ortho Esters
III. Reactions of Carbohydrate Ortho Esters Which Yield Non-Ortho Ester Products
References
Chapter 6. Thioorthocarboxylates, Thioorthocarbonates, and Related Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Syntheses of Trithioorthocarboxylates, Tetra-Thioorthocarbonates, and Related Compounds
III. Properties and Sources of Thioorthocarboxylic and Thioorthocarbonic Acid Derivatives
IV. Reactions of Thioorthocarboxylates, Thioortho-Carbonates, and Related Compounds
References
Chapter 7. Amide Acetals, Ester Aminals, and Ortho Amides
I. Introduction
II. Syntheses of Amide Acetals, Ester Aminals, and Ortho Amides
III. Properties and Sources of Amide Acetals, Ester Aminals, and Ortho Amides
IV. Reactions of Amide Acetals, Ester Aminals, and Ortho Amides
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 28th January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323163231