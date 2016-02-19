Carboranes
1st Edition
Description
Carboranes offers a comprehensive treatment of carborane chemistry and covers topics ranging from structures and chemical bonding to the degradation of the icosahedral cage. Carborane polymers as well as small nido- and closo-carboranes, intermediate closo-carboranes, and o-, m-, and p-carboranes are also discussed. This book is comprised of nine chapters and begins with an overview of the chemistry and properties of carboranes. The discussion then turns to the molecular structures of polyhedral carboranes and open-cage carboranes, along with the isomerism and rearrangement of carboranes; nomenclature and numbering systems used for carboranes; and chemical bonding in boranes and carboranes. The following chapters explore the synthesis, reactions, structures, and properties of small nido- and closo-carboranes, intermediate closo-carboranes, and o-, m-, and p-carboranes. The reactions of boranes and alkylboranes with alkynes as well as the degradation of icosahedral carboranes are also described. This monograph will be a useful resource for organic and inorganic chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
2. Structures and Bonding
2-1. Structures of the Carboranes
The Polyhedral Carboranes
The Open-Cage Carboranes
Isomerism and Rearrangement
2-2. Nomenclature and Numbering Systems
2-3. Chemical Bonding in the Boranes and Carboranes
The Three-Center Bond
Molecular Orbitals in Boranes and Carboranes
Simplified Molecular Orbital Descriptions
Summary
3. The Small Nido-Carboranes: CB5H9, C2B4H8, C3B3H7, C4B2H6, and C2B3H7
3-1. Structures
3-2. Synthesis
Borane-Alkyne Reactions
Other Routes to Möfo-Carboranes
3-3. Reactions and Properties
2-CB5H9
2,3-C2B4H8
2,3,4-C3B3H7
2,3,4,5-C4B2H6
1,2-C2B3H7
4. The Small Closo-Carboranes: C2B3H5, C2B4H6, C2B5H7, and CB5H7
4-1. Synthesis
Borane-Alkyne Reactions
Conversions of Nido-Carboranes to Closo-Carboranes
Reactions of Alkylboranes with Alkynes
Hydroboration of Alkynylboranes
Dehalogenation of Alkylhaloboranes with Alkali Metals
Pyrolysis and Electric Discharge of Alkylboranes
Reaction of Boranes with Carbon Vapor
4-2. Structures and Properties
C2B3H5
C2B4H6
C2B5H7
CB5H7
5. The Intermediate Closo-Carboranes: C2B6H8, C2B7H9, C2B8H10, and C2B9H11
5-1. Synthesis
Reactions of Boranes with Alkynes
Degradation of Icosahedral Carboranes
5-2. Structures and Properties
C2B6H8
C2B7H9
C2B8H10
C2B9H11
The 1,2-C2B10H12 (o-Carborane) System
6-1. Synthesis, Structure, and Properties
Synthesis
Structure
Thermal Stability and Rearrangement
Chemical Properties
6-2. Alkali Metal and Magnesium Derivatives
Alkali Metal Derivatives
Magnesium Derivatives
Zinc Derivatives
Formation of o-Carborane Dianions in Liquid Ammonia
6-3. Alkyl, Haloalkyl, and Aryl Derivatives
Synthesis
Substitution at Boron
Properties of Alkyl and Haloalkyl Derivatives
Properties of Aryl Derivatives
6-4. Alkenyl and Alkynyl Derivatives
Synthesis of C-Alkenyl Derivatives
Synthesis of B-Alkenyl Derivatives
Synthesis of Alkynyl Derivatives
Reactions of Alkenyl Derivatives
Reactions of Alkynyl Derivatives
6-5. Carboxylic Acids and Esters
Synthesis of C-Substituted Acids and Esters
Synthesis of B-Substituted Acids
Reactions of Acids and Esters
6-6. Alcohols and Ethers
Synthesis of Alcohols
Synthesis of Ethers
Reactions of Alcohols and Ethers
6-7. Aldehydes and Ketones
Synthesis of Aldehydes
Synthesis of Ketones
Reactions of Aldehydes and Ketones
6-8. Nitrogen Derivatives
Nitrates and Related Compounds
Amines, Azides, and Diazonium Salts
Amides
Cyano Derivatives
Other Nitrogen-Containing Derivatives
6-9. Phosphorus, Arsenic, and Antimony Derivatives
6-10. Silicon Derivatives
o-Carboranyl Silanes
o-Carboranyl Alkoxysilanes
6-11. Germanium and Tin Derivatives
6-12. Sulfur Derivatives
6-13. Halogen Derivatives
Electrophilic Halogenation
Photochemical Halogenation
Fluorination
Synthesis of Halo-o-Carboranes from Decaborane(14) Halogen Derivatives
Synthesis of 3-Halo-o-Carboranes
Synthesis of C-Halo-o-Carboranes
Reactions of Halogen Derivatives
6-14. Sigma-Bonded Transition Metal Derivatives
6-15. Mercury Derivatives
7. The 1,7-C2B10H12 and 1,12-C2B10H12 (m- and p-Carborane) Systems
7-1. Comparison of o- and m-Carborane
7-2. Synthesis and Structure of m-Carborane
7-3. Mechanisms of Icosahedral Carborane Rearrangements
ortho-meta and meta-para Isomerizations
The "Reverse Isomerization" of m-Carborane: Conversion of m- to o-Carborane
7-4. Metallation of m-Carborane
7-5. Alkyl, Aryl, and Alkenyl m-Carborane Derivatives
Synthesis
Reactions
7-6. m-Carboranyl Carboxylic Acids and Esters
Synthesis
Reactions
7-7. m-Carboranyl Alcohols and Ethers
Synthesis
Reactions
7-8. m-Carboranyl Aldehydes and Ketones
Reactions
7-9. m-Carboranyl Nitrogen and Phosphorus Derivatives
Nitrates, Amines, and Diazonium Salts
Amides
Phosphorus Derivatives
7-10. m-Carboranyl Silicon Derivatives
7-11. m-Carboranyl Germanium, Tin, and Lead Derivatives
7-12. m-Carboranyl Sulfur Derivatives
7-13. m-Carboranyl Halogen Derivatives
Synthesis from Halo-o-Carboranes
Electrophilic Halogenation
Fluorination
Photochemical Halogenation
C-Halo-m-Carboranes
Reactions and Properties of Halo-m-Carboranes
7-14. m-Carboranyl Mercury Derivatives
7-15. p-Carborane
Synthesis and Structure
Organic and Organometallic Derivatives
Halogen Derivatives
8. Carborane Polymers
8-1. Introduction
8-2. General Considerations
8-3. Class I Polymers
Polyesters
Polyformals
Siloxanes
Polymers with Single Atom Links
Other Class I Polymers
8-4. Class II Polymers
9. Degradation of the Icosahedral Cage. Heteroatom Carboranes and Transition Metal π-Complexes
9-1. Degradation of o- and m-Carborane
C2B9H12- Ions
C2B9H13
C2B9H112- (Dicarbollide) Ions
9-2. Dicarbollide-Boron Insertion Reactions
9-3. The Monocarbon Carborane Anions: CB10H13-, CB10H11-, CB9H10-, CB11nH12-
CB10H13-
CB10H11-
CB9H10- and CB11H12-
9-4. Carboranes Containing Main-Group Cage Heteroatoms
Group II Heteroatoms
Group III Heteroatoms
Group IV Heteroatoms
Group V Heteroatoms
9-5. Carborane-Transition Metal π-Complexes
General Considerations
Dicarbollyl Complexes of Cr, Mo, and W
Dicarbollyl Complexes of Mn and Re
Dicarbollyl Complexes of Fe
Dicarbollyl Complexes of Co
Dicarbollyl Complexes of Ni and Pd
Dicarbollyl Complexes of Cu and Au
Monocarbollyl-Transition Metal π-Complexes
Carbaphosphollyl-Transition Metal π-Complexes
Nonicosahedral-Transition Metal π-Complexes
Supplementary Sources of Information
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157582