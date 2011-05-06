Carboranes, Second Edition is designed as a comprehensive source of information in a field that has experienced enormous growth in both its fundamental and applied aspects in the four decades since the publication of Carboranes (1970). During this long period thousands of original research papers have appeared, along with many review articles and book chapters dealing with aspects of carborane chemistry. As carborane science has grown in complexity, and applications have advanced steadily in areas such as medicine, nanostructured and electroactive materials, catalysis, polymers, and others, the need for a monograph covering the entire area in a unified treatment has become increasingly apparent.

This volume has two principal objectives, the first of which is to provide a readable and concise introduction to the basic principles underlying the synthesis, structures, reactivity, and applications of carboranes and metallacarboranes at a level suitable for readers in industry and academe who are not trained in boron chemistry but find themselves working with, or lecturing about carboranes. Secondly, the book furnishes a trove of detailed information for workers active in carborane science and associated technologies. To that end, it incorporates tables listing thousands of specific compounds keyed to literature references, together with more than 2,000 molecular structure drawings that illuminate the accompanying discussion. Thorough treatment of the synthesis, structures, and reactions of carboranes, heterocarboranes, and metallacarboranes in the first 13 chapters is followed by four chapters detailing advances in practical applications in polymer science, catalysis, medicine, and other areas.

