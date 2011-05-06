Carboranes
2nd Edition
Description
Carboranes, Second Edition is designed as a comprehensive source of information in a field that has experienced enormous growth in both its fundamental and applied aspects in the four decades since the publication of Carboranes (1970). During this long period thousands of original research papers have appeared, along with many review articles and book chapters dealing with aspects of carborane chemistry. As carborane science has grown in complexity, and applications have advanced steadily in areas such as medicine, nanostructured and electroactive materials, catalysis, polymers, and others, the need for a monograph covering the entire area in a unified treatment has become increasingly apparent.
This volume has two principal objectives, the first of which is to provide a readable and concise introduction to the basic principles underlying the synthesis, structures, reactivity, and applications of carboranes and metallacarboranes at a level suitable for readers in industry and academe who are not trained in boron chemistry but find themselves working with, or lecturing about carboranes. Secondly, the book furnishes a trove of detailed information for workers active in carborane science and associated technologies. To that end, it incorporates tables listing thousands of specific compounds keyed to literature references, together with more than 2,000 molecular structure drawings that illuminate the accompanying discussion. Thorough treatment of the synthesis, structures, and reactions of carboranes, heterocarboranes, and metallacarboranes in the first 13 chapters is followed by four chapters detailing advances in practical applications in polymer science, catalysis, medicine, and other areas.
Key Features
- Includes over 2,000 molecular structure drawings throughout the text
- Features tables listing thousands of compounds with key literature references
Readership
For readers in industry and academia who are not trained in boron chemistry but find themselves teaching or working with carboranes and for workers active in carborane science and associated technologies.
Table of Contents
Ch. 1. Introduction and History
Ch. 2. Structures and Bonding
Ch. 3. Synthesis and Reactivity: An Overview
Ch. 4. Small Carboranes: Four- to Six-Vertex Clusters
Ch. 5. Intermediate Carboranes: Seven- to Nine-Vertex Clusters
Ch. 6. Ten-Vertex Clusters
Ch. 7. Eleven-Vertex Clusters
Ch. 8. Icosahedral Carboranes: Closo-CB11H12-
Ch. 9. Icosahedral Carboranes: 1,2-C2B10H12
Ch. 10. Icosahedral Carboranes: 1,7-C2B10H12 and 1,12-C2B10H12
Ch. 11. Open 12-Vertex and Supra-Icosahedral Carboranes
Ch. 12. Heteroatom Carboranes of the Main Group Elements
Ch. 13. Metallacarboranes of the Transition and Lanthanide Elements
Ch. 14. Carborane Polymers and Dendrimers
Ch. 15. Carboranes in Catalysis
Ch. 16. Carboranes in Medicine
Ch. 17. Carboranes in Other Applications
References and indexes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1139
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 6th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921044
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123741707
About the Author
Russell N. Grimes
Russell N. Grimes is Professor Emeritus of Chemistry at the University of Virginia, where he taught inorganic chemistry from 1963 to 2003 and mentored the research of 75 graduate students and postdoctoral associates as well as numerous undergraduates. He was a pioneer in the development of boron hydride and boron cluster chemistry and is author or co-author of over 240 peer-reviewed journal articles and review chapters. He has authored or edited four books, including "Carboranes" (1970), "Carboranes, Second Edition" (2011), "Metal Interactions with Boron Clusters" (1982), and "Inorganic Syntheses Volume 26" (1989), and wrote the chapter on Boron in "Advanced Inorganic Chemistry, Sixth Edition" by Cotton, Wilkinson, Murillo, and Bochmann (1999). He is a native of Pennsylvania and earned a B.S. Chemistry degree at Lafayette College and a Ph.D. in Chemistry at the University of Minnesota, the research for which was conducted at Harvard University under the guidance of W N. Lipscomb followed by postdoctoral work under M. F. Hawthorne at the University of California at Riverside. He has been a Senior Fulbright Scholar at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, a Humboldt Scholar and Guest Professor at Heidelberg University in Germany, and a Visiting Scholar at the Korea Advanced Institute for Science and Technology. He is a six-time American Chemical Society Tour Speaker and is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, USA
Russell Grimes
Russell N. Grimes, Department of Chemistry, University of Virginia
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, USA
Reviews
"In recent years, carborane chemistry has been experiencing a major surge of interest across a wide spectrum of technologies fueled by developing applications in such diverse areas as medicine, nanoscale engineering, catalysis, and metal recovery from radioactive waste. Consequently, this book on carborane chemistry is very welcome. The scope of carborane chemistry has expanded considerably since the first edition was published in 1970; 17 chapters—totaling approximately 1100 pages in length as opposed to 272 in the original— are now required to provide a comprehensive account of modern carborane chemistry. Extensive tables, many of which are many pages long, of all known carboranes as well as complete lists of references to the literature are provided, with several chapters including more than 1000 references. A concise overview of the material in each chapter is provided at the beginning. These overviews give the reader a very useful summary of the extensive material covered…This book is a valuable and comprehensive guide to carborane chemistry. I highly recommend it for any scientific library or laboratory involved in carborane chemistry."--Journal of the American Chemical Society by R. Bruce King, University of Georgia
"This is both a timely and timeless book. I have two copies, one in the lab for the students and postdocs and one in my office, and I recommend it unreservedly to anyone with any interest in these beautiful and unique compounds."--Chemistry World