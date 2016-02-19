Carbonate Rocks, Volume 9A
1st Edition
Series Editors: George Chilingar Harold Bissell Rhodes Fairbridge
eBook ISBN: 9780080869193
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 470
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080869193
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
George Chilingar Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Petroleum Engineering University of Southern California, Los Angeles, Calif (U.S.A.)
Harold Bissell Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geology Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah (U.S.A.)
Rhodes Fairbridge Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geology, Columbia University, New York, N. Y. (U.S.A.)
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.