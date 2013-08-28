Carbonate Reservoirs, Volume 67
2nd Edition
Porosity and Diagenesis in a Sequence Stratigraphic Framework
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Reference
Acknowledgments
Part 1: The Carbonate Depositional System
References
Chapter 1. The Basic Nature of Carbonate Sediments and Sedimentation
Introduction
Marine Carbonates
Lacustrine Carbonates
Summary
References
Chapter 2. The Application of the Concepts of Sequence Stratigraphy to Carbonate Rock Sequences
Introduction
Sequence Stratigraphy of the Tropical Carbonate Factory
Sequence Stratigraphy of the Cool Water Carbonate Factory
Sequence Stratigraphy of the Mud Mound Carbonate Factory
Sequence Stratigraphy of Lacustrine Carbonates
Summary
References
Chapter 3. The Impact of Global Tectonics and Biologic Evolution on the Carbonate System
Introduction
Global Tectonics
Phanerozoic Climate Supercycles: Icehouse and Greenhouse
Biologic Evolution
A Global 4-D Carbonate Framework: The CATT Hypothesis
Summary
References
Part 2: Carbonate Porosity and Introduction to Diagenesis
Chapter 4. The Nature and Classification of Carbonate Porosity
Introduction
The Classification of Carbonate Porosity
The Nature of Primary Porosity in Modern Carbonate Sediments
Secondary Porosity
Summary
References
Chapter 5. Carbonate Diagenesis: Introduction and Tools
Introduction
The Diagenetic Environments of Porosity Modification
Tools for the Recognition of Diagenetic Environments of Porosity Modification in Carbonate Sequences
Summary
References
Part 3: Porosity Evolution in the Marine, Meteoric, and Burial Realms
Chapter 6. Marine Diagenetic Environment
Introduction
Shallow-Water, Normal Marine Diagenetic Environments
Slope to Deep Marine Diagenetic Environments
Summary
References
Chapter 7. Evaporative Marine Diagenetic Environment
Introduction
The Marginal Marine Sabkha Diagenetic Environment
Marginal Marine Evaporative Lagoons and Salinas (Reflux Dolomitization)
Summary
References
Chapter 8. Meteoric Diagenetic Environment
Introduction
Geochemical and Mineralogical Considerations
The Vadose Diagenetic Environment
The Meteoric Phreatic Diagenetic Environment
Karst Processes, Products, and Related Porosity
Dolomitization Associated with Meteoric and Mixed Meteoric–Marine Waters (Dorag Model)
Summary
References
Chapter 9. Summary of Early Diagenesis and Porosity Modification of Carbonate Reservoirs in a Sequence Stratigraphic and Climatic Framework
Introduction
Reservoir Diagenesis and Porosity Evolution During Third-Order Sea-Level Lowstands
Reservoir Diagenesis and Porosity Evolution During Third-Order Sea-Level Rise
Reservoir Diagenesis and Porosity Evolution During Third-Order Sea-Level Highstands
Diagenesis and Porosity at the Parasequence Scale
Diagenesis and Porosity at the Super Sequence (Second-Order) Scale: Sequence-Stacking Patterns
Diagenesis and Porosity at the First-Order Scale: Icehouse Versus Greenhouse
Case Histories
Summary
References
Chapter 10. Burial Diagenetic Environment
Introduction
The Burial Setting
Passive Margin Burial Regime
The Active or Collision Margin Burial Regime
The Postorogenic Diagenetic Regime
Predicting Porosity Versus Depth
Hydrocarbon Destruction in Sour Carbonate Reservoirs
Summary
References
Chapter 11. Natural Fracturing in Carbonate Reservoirs
Introduction
Mechanical Fracturing and the Critical Role of Lithology
Extension Fractures
Fault- and Fold-Related Fractures
Depth Limitations on Fracture Porosity and Permeability
Summary
References
Part 4: Syntheses of Porosity Evolution
Chapter 12. Case Histories
Introduction
The Mississippian Madison at Madden Field Wind River Basin, Wyoming, USA
The Upper Jurassic Smackover and Related Formations, Central U.S. Gulf Coast: A Mature Petroleum Fairway
The Tertiary Malampaya and Camago Buildups, Offshore Palawan, Philippines: 3D Reservoir Modeling
References
Appendix. Sequence Stratigraphy
Introduction
Definitions and Fundamental Concepts of the Standard Sequence Stratigraphy Model
Summary
References
References
Index
Description
The 2nd Edition of Carbonate Reservoirs aims to educate graduate students and industry professionals on the complexities of porosity evolution in carbonate reservoirs. In the intervening 12 years since the first edition, there have been numerous studies of value published that need to be recognized and incorporated in the topics discussed. A chapter on the impact of global tectonics and biological evolution on the carbonate system has been added to emphasize the effects of global earth processes and the changing nature of life on earth through Phanerozoic time on all aspects of the carbonate system. The centerpiece of this chapter—and easily the most important synthesis of carbonate concepts developed since the 2001 edition—is the discussion of the CATT hypothesis, an integrated global database bringing together stratigraphy, tectonics, global climate, oceanic geochemistry, carbonate platform characteristics, and biologic evolution in a common time framework. Another new chapter concerns naturally fractured carbonates, a subject of increasing importance, given recent technological developments in 3D seismic, reservoir modeling, and reservoir production techniques.
Key Features
- Detailed porosity classifications schemes for easy comparison
- Overview of the carbonate sedimentologic system
- Case studies to blend theory and practice
Readership
Geologists and graduate students interested in carbonate sediments and rocks, and exploration/production geologists
About the Authors
Clyde Moore Author
Dr. Clyde H. Moore received his BS degree in Geology from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge and his MS and PhD degrees from the University of Texas in Austin. He spent a number of years as a research geologist with Shell Development Company in Houston, Texas and Ventura, California. During this period he studied Cretaceous carbonate sequences in Texas, modern clastic coastal depositional environments along the Atlantic coast, and Tertiary clastic sequences in the marginal basins of the Pacific coast. He joined the geology faculty at Louisiana State University in 1966 and retired as Professor Emeritus in 1997. During his tenure at LSU his research interests and the work of his students spanned all aspects of carbonate geology from modern sediments to ancients rock sequences around the world. His main focus in his later years at LSU was the nature and evolution of porosity in carbonate reservoirs. This research was sponsored by an industrial associates program. At present he is a research professor at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. He is an active consultant and teaches industrial seminars for Oil and Gas Consultants Inc (OGCI). His seminars include Carbonate Reservoirs and Sequence Stratigraphy. He was a Distinguished Lecturer for AAPG and recently received the AAPG Distinguished Educator award. He resides in Lakewood, Colorado.
Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO, USA and Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA, USA
William J. Wade Author
Flagstaff, USA