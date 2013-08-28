Carbonate Reservoirs, Volume 67

622101e1.jpg

Dr. Clyde H. Moore received his BS degree in Geology from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge and his MS and PhD degrees from the University of Texas in Austin. He spent a number of years as a research geologist with Shell Development Company in Houston, Texas and Ventura, California. During this period he studied Cretaceous carbonate sequences in Texas, modern clastic coastal depositional environments along the Atlantic coast, and Tertiary clastic sequences in the marginal basins of the Pacific coast. He joined the geology faculty at Louisiana State University in 1966 and retired as Professor Emeritus in 1997. During his tenure at LSU his research interests and the work of his students spanned all aspects of carbonate geology from modern sediments to ancients rock sequences around the world. His main focus in his later years at LSU was the nature and evolution of porosity in carbonate reservoirs. This research was sponsored by an industrial associates program. At present he is a research professor at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. He is an active consultant and teaches industrial seminars for Oil and Gas Consultants Inc (OGCI). His seminars include Carbonate Reservoirs and Sequence Stratigraphy. He was a Distinguished Lecturer for AAPG and recently received the AAPG Distinguished Educator award. He resides in Lakewood, Colorado.

Office address:

Department of Geology

Colorado School of Mines

Golden, CO 80401, USA

Ph. 303 273 3805

Fax 303 273 3857

Email: chmoore@mines.edu