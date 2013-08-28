Carbonate Reservoirs - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444538314, 9780444538321

Carbonate Reservoirs, Volume 67

2nd Edition

Porosity and Diagenesis in a Sequence Stratigraphic Framework

Authors: Clyde Moore William J. Wade
eBook ISBN: 9780444538321
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444538314
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2013
Page Count: 392
Table of Contents

Preface to the Second Edition

Reference

Acknowledgments

Part 1: The Carbonate Depositional System

Part 1: The Carbonate Depositional System

References

Chapter 1. The Basic Nature of Carbonate Sediments and Sedimentation

Introduction

Marine Carbonates

Lacustrine Carbonates

Summary

References

Chapter 2. The Application of the Concepts of Sequence Stratigraphy to Carbonate Rock Sequences

Introduction

Sequence Stratigraphy of the Tropical Carbonate Factory

Sequence Stratigraphy of the Cool Water Carbonate Factory

Sequence Stratigraphy of the Mud Mound Carbonate Factory

Sequence Stratigraphy of Lacustrine Carbonates

Summary

References

Chapter 3. The Impact of Global Tectonics and Biologic Evolution on the Carbonate System

Introduction

Global Tectonics

Phanerozoic Climate Supercycles: Icehouse and Greenhouse

Biologic Evolution

A Global 4-D Carbonate Framework: The CATT Hypothesis

Summary

References

Part 2: Carbonate Porosity and Introduction to Diagenesis

Part 2: Carbonate Porosity and Introduction to Diagenesis

Chapter 4. The Nature and Classification of Carbonate Porosity

Introduction

The Classification of Carbonate Porosity

The Nature of Primary Porosity in Modern Carbonate Sediments

Secondary Porosity

Summary

References

Chapter 5. Carbonate Diagenesis: Introduction and Tools

Introduction

The Diagenetic Environments of Porosity Modification

Tools for the Recognition of Diagenetic Environments of Porosity Modification in Carbonate Sequences

Summary

References

Part 3: Porosity Evolution in the Marine, Meteoric, and Burial Realms

Part 3: Porosity Evolution in the Marine, Meteoric, and Burial Realms

Chapter 6. Marine Diagenetic Environment

Introduction

Shallow-Water, Normal Marine Diagenetic Environments

Slope to Deep Marine Diagenetic Environments

Summary

References

Chapter 7. Evaporative Marine Diagenetic Environment

Introduction

The Marginal Marine Sabkha Diagenetic Environment

Marginal Marine Evaporative Lagoons and Salinas (Reflux Dolomitization)

Summary

References

Chapter 8. Meteoric Diagenetic Environment

Introduction

Geochemical and Mineralogical Considerations

The Vadose Diagenetic Environment

The Meteoric Phreatic Diagenetic Environment

Karst Processes, Products, and Related Porosity

Dolomitization Associated with Meteoric and Mixed Meteoric–Marine Waters (Dorag Model)

Summary

References

Chapter 9. Summary of Early Diagenesis and Porosity Modification of Carbonate Reservoirs in a Sequence Stratigraphic and Climatic Framework

Introduction

Reservoir Diagenesis and Porosity Evolution During Third-Order Sea-Level Lowstands

Reservoir Diagenesis and Porosity Evolution During Third-Order Sea-Level Rise

Reservoir Diagenesis and Porosity Evolution During Third-Order Sea-Level Highstands

Diagenesis and Porosity at the Parasequence Scale

Diagenesis and Porosity at the Super Sequence (Second-Order) Scale: Sequence-Stacking Patterns

Diagenesis and Porosity at the First-Order Scale: Icehouse Versus Greenhouse

Case Histories

Summary

References

Chapter 10. Burial Diagenetic Environment

Introduction

The Burial Setting

Passive Margin Burial Regime

The Active or Collision Margin Burial Regime

The Postorogenic Diagenetic Regime

Predicting Porosity Versus Depth

Hydrocarbon Destruction in Sour Carbonate Reservoirs

Summary

References

Chapter 11. Natural Fracturing in Carbonate Reservoirs

Introduction

Mechanical Fracturing and the Critical Role of Lithology

Extension Fractures

Fault- and Fold-Related Fractures

Depth Limitations on Fracture Porosity and Permeability

Summary

References

Part 4: Syntheses of Porosity Evolution

Part 4: Syntheses of Porosity Evolution

Chapter 12. Case Histories

Introduction

The Mississippian Madison at Madden Field Wind River Basin, Wyoming, USA

The Upper Jurassic Smackover and Related Formations, Central U.S. Gulf Coast: A Mature Petroleum Fairway

The Tertiary Malampaya and Camago Buildups, Offshore Palawan, Philippines: 3D Reservoir Modeling

References

Appendix. Sequence Stratigraphy

Introduction

Definitions and Fundamental Concepts of the Standard Sequence Stratigraphy Model

Summary

References

References

Index

Description

The 2nd Edition of Carbonate Reservoirs aims to educate graduate students and industry professionals on the complexities of porosity evolution in carbonate reservoirs. In the intervening 12 years since the first edition, there have been numerous studies of value published that need to be recognized and incorporated in the topics discussed. A chapter on the impact of global tectonics and biological evolution on the carbonate system has been added to emphasize the effects of global earth processes and the changing nature of life on earth through Phanerozoic time on all aspects of the carbonate system. The centerpiece of this chapter—and easily the most important synthesis of carbonate concepts developed since the 2001 edition—is the discussion of the CATT hypothesis, an integrated global database bringing together stratigraphy, tectonics, global climate, oceanic geochemistry, carbonate platform characteristics, and biologic evolution in a common time framework. Another new chapter concerns naturally fractured carbonates, a subject of increasing importance, given recent technological developments in 3D seismic, reservoir modeling, and reservoir production techniques.

Key Features

  • Detailed porosity classifications schemes for easy comparison
  • Overview of the carbonate sedimentologic system 
  • Case studies to blend theory and practice

Readership

Geologists and graduate students interested in carbonate sediments and rocks, and exploration/production geologists

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444538321
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444538314

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Clyde Moore Author

622101e1.jpg

Dr. Clyde H. Moore received his BS degree in Geology from Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge and his MS and PhD degrees from the University of Texas in Austin. He spent a number of years as a research geologist with Shell Development Company in Houston, Texas and Ventura, California. During this period he studied Cretaceous carbonate sequences in Texas, modern clastic coastal depositional environments along the Atlantic coast, and Tertiary clastic sequences in the marginal basins of the Pacific coast. He joined the geology faculty at Louisiana State University in 1966 and retired as Professor Emeritus in 1997. During his tenure at LSU his research interests and the work of his students spanned all aspects of carbonate geology from modern sediments to ancients rock sequences around the world. His main focus in his later years at LSU was the nature and evolution of porosity in carbonate reservoirs. This research was sponsored by an industrial associates program. At present he is a research professor at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. He is an active consultant and teaches industrial seminars for Oil and Gas Consultants Inc (OGCI). His seminars include Carbonate Reservoirs and Sequence Stratigraphy. He was a Distinguished Lecturer for AAPG and recently received the AAPG Distinguished Educator award. He resides in Lakewood, Colorado.

Office address:
Department of Geology
Colorado School of Mines
Golden, CO 80401, USA
Ph. 303 273 3805
Fax 303 273 3857
Email: chmoore@mines.edu

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado School of Mines, Golden, CO, USA and Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA, USA

William J. Wade Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Flagstaff, USA

