Carbon Nanotube Fibres and Yarns - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081027226

Carbon Nanotube Fibres and Yarns

1st Edition

Production, Properties and Applications in Smart Textiles

Editors: Menghe Miao
Paperback ISBN: 9780081027226
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Materials Requirements for Emerging Smart Textiles and Wearable Electronics, and Their Relevance to CNT Yarns/Fibres
3. CNT Yarns Spun from Vertically Aligned CNT Arrays
4. CNT Yarns Spun Directly from Furnace
5. CNT Fibres Spun from Acid-doped CNTs
6. CNT-reinforced Polymer Composite Fibres: Production & Morphology
7. Post-spinning Treatments
8. CNT Yarn Structure and Properties
9. Properties of CNT-reinforced Polymer Composite Fibres
10. Mechanics Modelling of CNT Yarns
11. Sensors Based on CNT Yarns and CNT-reinforced Nanocomposite Fibres
12. CNT yarn-based Supercapacitors
13. CNT yarn-based Batteries and Solar Cells
14. CNT yarn-based Actuators

Description

Carbon Nanotube Fibres and Yarns for Smart Textiles: Production, Properties and Applications in Smart Textiles explains the relevance of carbon nanotube science and provides new insights on this emerging, high-performance textile material. Particular emphasis is placed on applications in smart textiles and wearable electronics applications, such as flexible sensors, actuators and energy sources. This collection examines the state-of-the-art in carbon nanotube (CNT) research, providing guidance for anyone who is exploring problems where CNTs may provide design solutions. Finally, the book addresses advances in yarn spinning methods, yarn structures and properties.

Drawing on his experience in the textile industry, the book's editor presents academic research in a way that is comprehensible and useful to materials scientists and engineers in practice.

Key Features

  • Explains how carbon nanotube science can meet the challenging requirements of important and emerging smart textiles and wearable electronics applications
  • Reviews and analyzes key developments on CNT yarn spinning methods, yarn structures and properties, and proposed applications
  • Addresses the potential applications of CNT yarns and nanocomposite fibers

Readership

Researchers, product designers and processing engineers interested in emerging high-performance textile materials, carbon nanotube synthesis, CNT yarn/fibre formation, product development and production (especially in electronic and smart textiles), and processing science and technology

About the Editors

Menghe Miao Editor

Menghe Miao is currently Principal Scientist in Materials Science and Engineering, at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), Australia. He received his BSc in 1982 from Donghua University and PhD in 1985 from the University of Leeds. He worked up the ranks to become Professor at Donghua University, before moving to The Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1992. Dr. Miao joined the Wool Research Organization of New Zealand (WRONZ) as a research leader in 1996, and then CSIRO as a principal scientist in 2006.

Affiliations and Expertise

Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), Australia

