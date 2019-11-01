Carbon Nanomaterials for Agri-food and Environmental Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1: Synthesis and characterization
1. Carbon nanotubes, synthesis and application
2. Graphene-Based Nanocomposites: synthesis, characterizations and their applications (Agriculture and food)
3. Novel trends for synthesis of carbon nanostructures from Agricultural wastes
Part 2: Environmental applications
4. Improving Diesel Engine Performance Using Carbon Nanomaterials
5. Biosorbents for heavy metals removal
6. Carbon nanomaterials for air pollution remediation
7. Carbon-based sponges for oil spill recovery
8. Evaluation of pristine and irradiated carbon based nanosorbents for removal of heavy metal ions from waster waters
9. Graphene quantum dots derived heterostructures for water purification
10. Carbon Based Nanosensors: An Efficient Tool for Use in Food Industry, Agricultural and Environmental sector
11. Toxic effects of engineered carbon nanoparticles on environment
Part 3: Agri-foods Applications
12. Carbon Nanostructures: detection, controlling plant diseases and mycotoxins
13. Carbon nanomaterials as vectors for gene delivery in plants
14. Nanocarbon as fertilizer: Potentials and opportunities for sustainable agriculture production
15. Micro/Nano Biochar for Sustainable Plant Health: Present Status and Future Prospects
16. Potential of nanoscale carbon-based materials for remediation of pesticide-contaminated environment
17. Extraction and detection of Pesticides by carbon-nanotubes
18. Carbon nanotubes as a sorbent for different herbicides
19. Interaction of carbon nanotubes with associated microbial root systems: Positive and negative impacts
20. Antimicrobial properties of carbon nanostructures
21. Toxic Effects of Carbon-Based nanomaterials on health of animals and poultry
22, Carbon nanomaterials phytotoxicity
23. Quality Control and Risk Management of Carbon Nanomaterials
Description
Carbon Nanomaterials for Agri-food and Environmental Applications discusses the characterization, processing and applications of carbon-based nanostructured materials in the agricultural and environmental sectors. Sections discuss the synthesis and characterization of carbon nanotubes, the technological developments in environmental applications of carbon-based nanomaterials, and agri-food applications. The book also covers the toxic effects of engineered carbon nanoparticles on the environment, and in plants and animals. Finally, quality control and risk management are addressed to assess health and environmental risks. This is an applicable book for graduate students, researchers and those in industrial sectors of science and technology who want to learn more about carbon nanomaterials.
Key Features
- Compares a range of carbon-based nanomaterials, showing how they are used for a range of agricultural and environmental applications
- Discusses the challenges and toxicity of different types of carbon-based nanomaterials for environmental and agricultural applications
- Explores when different classes of nanomaterial should be used in different environments
Readership
Materials scientists, engineers, food scientists, environmental scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128197868
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kamel Abd-Elsalam Editor
Dr. Kamel A. Abd-Elsalam is currently the head researcher at Plant Pathology Research Institute, Agricultural Research Center, Giza, Egypt. Dr. Kamel’s research interests include developing, improving and deploying plant biosecurity diagnostic tools, understanding and exploiting fungal pathogen genomes and developing eco-friendly hybrid nanomaterials for controlling toxicogenic fungi and plant diseases. He has published 8 book chapters, 6 review articles, 1 translated book, and more than 120 research articles in international peer reviewed journals including Fungal Diversity, Fungal Biology, FEMS Review Microbiology, PLOS One and PLOS Genetics. He is associate editor for Mycosphere, and review editor for Frontiers in Genomic Assay Technology and served as a reviewer for a number of journals, including IET Nanotechnology, Fungal Diversity, BMC Genomics, Foodborne Pathogens and Diseases. Dr. Kamel has also served as molecular mycologist for 5 years in the Department Botany and Microbiology Department, College of Science, King Saud University, Saudi Arabia. He received the Federation of Arab Scientific Research Councils Prize for distinguished scientific research in biotechnology (fungal genomics) during 2014 (first ranking). Dr. Kamel has pursued his Ph.D. in Molecular Plant Pathology from Christian Alberchts University of Kiel (Germany) and Suez Canal University (Egypt) and then been awarded postdoctoral fellowship from Christian Alberchts University of Kiel in 2008. Dr. Kamel served as visiting associate professor in Institute of Excellence in Fungal Research, Mae Fah Luang University, Thailand, Institute of Microbiology, TUM, Germany, Laboratory of Phytopathology, Wageningen University, The Netherlands and Plant Protection Department, Sassari University, Italy. Kamel Abd-Elsalem is Research Associate Professor at the Agricultural Research Center, Plant Pathology Research Institute, Egypt. His research focuses in the areas of nanomaterials for plant sciences, environmental sciences and agriculture.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory Head, Central Laboratory of Biotechnology, Agricultural Research Center, Egypt | ARC, Plant Pathology Research Institute