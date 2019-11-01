Carbon Nanomaterials for Agri-food and Environmental Applications

Part 1: Synthesis and characterization

1. Carbon nanotubes, synthesis and application

2. Graphene-Based Nanocomposites: synthesis, characterizations and their applications (Agriculture and food)

3. Novel trends for synthesis of carbon nanostructures from Agricultural wastes

Part 2: Environmental applications

4. Improving Diesel Engine Performance Using Carbon Nanomaterials

5. Biosorbents for heavy metals removal

6. Carbon nanomaterials for air pollution remediation

7. Carbon-based sponges for oil spill recovery

8. Evaluation of pristine and irradiated carbon based nanosorbents for removal of heavy metal ions from waster waters

9. Graphene quantum dots derived heterostructures for water purification

10. Carbon Based Nanosensors: An Efficient Tool for Use in Food Industry, Agricultural and Environmental sector

11. Toxic effects of engineered carbon nanoparticles on environment

Part 3: Agri-foods Applications

12. Carbon Nanostructures: detection, controlling plant diseases and mycotoxins

13. Carbon nanomaterials as vectors for gene delivery in plants

14. Nanocarbon as fertilizer: Potentials and opportunities for sustainable agriculture production

15. Micro/Nano Biochar for Sustainable Plant Health: Present Status and Future Prospects

16. Potential of nanoscale carbon-based materials for remediation of pesticide-contaminated environment

17. Extraction and detection of Pesticides by carbon-nanotubes

18. Carbon nanotubes as a sorbent for different herbicides

19. Interaction of carbon nanotubes with associated microbial root systems: Positive and negative impacts

20. Antimicrobial properties of carbon nanostructures

21. Toxic Effects of Carbon-Based nanomaterials on health of animals and poultry

22, Carbon nanomaterials phytotoxicity

23. Quality Control and Risk Management of Carbon Nanomaterials