Carbon Nanomaterial-based Adsorbents for Water Purification
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Classification of water contaminants
3. Water purification using various technologies and their advantages and disadvantages
4. Adsorption in context of water purification
5. Adsorption equilibrium isotherms, kinetics and thermodynamics
6. Effect of reaction parameters on the adsorption
7. Carbon nanomaterials: Synthesis, functionalization and properties
8. Zero-dimensional carbon nanomaterials-based adsorbents
9. One-dimensional carbon nanomaterials-based adsorbents
10. Two-dimensional carbon nanomaterials-based adsorbents
11. Multifunctional three-dimensional carbon nanomaterials-based adsorbents
12. Biopolymer functionalized carbon nanomaterials-based adsorbents
13. Conducting polymer functionalized carbon nanomaterials-based adsorbents
14. Carbon-based nano/micromotors for adsorption
15. Regeneration and recyclability of carbon nanomaterials after adsorption
16. Toxicity of carbon nanomaterials
17. Outlook and future research, development, and innovation directions
Description
The deterioration of water quality and unavailability of drinkable water are pressing challenges worldwide. The removal of toxic organic and inorganic pollutants from water is vital for a clean environment, as a response to water scarcity. Adsorption-based water technologies are among the most widely used because of their high efficiency and low cost, without relying on a complex infrastructure. In recent years, carbon nanomaterials (CNMs), such as graphene and derivatives, carbon nanotubes, carbon nanofibers, nanoporous carbon, fullerenes, graphitic carbon nitride, and nanodiamonds have been extensively exploited as adsorbents due to their extraordinary surface properties, ease of modification, large surface area, controlled structural varieties, high chemical stability, porosity, low density, ease of regeneration, and reusability.
This book provides a thorough overview of the state of the art in carbon nanomaterials as they are used for adsorption applications in water purifications, as well as addressing their toxicological challenges. This volume primarily explores the fundamentals of adsorption, its mechanical aspects, synthesis and properties of CNMs, and adsorption performances of CNMs and their nanocomposites with organic and inorganic materials. Structural engineering and activation processes produce materials with enhanced adsorptive properties and separation efficiencies. Furthermore, the formation of CNMs with 2D and 3D macro-and microstructures and high porosities is a potential approach to improve adsorption performances and extend CNM use at the industrial level. The book also addresses important issues regarding these adsorbents that potentially affect future research and industrial applications of carbon-based nanoadsorbents in water security.
Key Features
- Presents advances in multifunctional 3D superstructures of carbon nanomaterials and their composites for adsorption applications
- Outlines the fundamentals on synthesis and characterization techniques of carbon-based nanostructures and their composites
- Assesses the major toxicological challenges in using nanostructured materials as adsorbents for water purification
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers; aquatic sciences
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128219591
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Suprakas Sinha Ray Author
Professor Suprakas Sinha Ray is Chief Research Scientist and Director of the DST/CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured Materials, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Pretoria, South Africa.He received his PhD degree in Physical Chemistry at the University of Calcutta, India in 2001 and was a recipient of the ‘‘Sir P. C Ray Research Award’’ for the best PhD work. After three years of postdoctoral research at the Toyota Technological Institute in Japan, he spent three years as postdoctoral scientist at the Chemical Engineering Department, Laval University, Canada. Towards the end of 2006, he joined the CSIR Materials Science and Manufacturing group as Nanoscience Group Leader, in South Africa. In November 2007, he was promoted to Chief Researcher (level 2, highest position within CSIR S&T base) and founder Director of the DST/CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured Materials, CSIR, South Africa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Research Scientist and Director, DST/CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured Materials, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, South Africa
Rashi Gusain Author
Rashi Gusain is a Research Fellow at University of Johannesburg and also a visiting researcher at CSIR-Pretoria, South Africa. Her research interests focus on development of inorganic materials for photo-degradation of organic water contaminants and CO2 capture and conversion.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Fellow, University of Johannesburg and Visiting Researcher, CSIR-Pretoria, South Africa
Neeraj Kumar Author
Neeraj Kumar is a senior researcher at the DST-CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured Materials, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Pretoria, South Africa. His research interests focus on controllable synthesis of nano-structural layered materials especially carbon nanomaterials and metal chalcogenides and their modifications for environmental applications including water treatments, adsorption, photocatalysis, and CO2 capture and conversion
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, DST-CSIR National Centre for Nanostructured Materials, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Pretoria, South Africa