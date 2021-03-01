Studies on blue carbon has strongly emphasized the storage potential of coastal wetlands. Currently, studies on carbon mineralization are patchy because they usually focus on either leaf litter/root decomposition or greenhouse gas emissions. Few studies systematically review the processes and principles of greenhouse gas production and emissions, and the linkage between litter/root decomposition and greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon Mineralization in Coastal Wetlands will fill the current knowledge gap in carbon mineralization and provide a balanced view of the carbon dynamics of coastal wetlands. Potential readers will get a holistic treatment of carbon mineralization, from litter/root decomposition pathways and their contribution to carbon mineralization, and the processes and sources of greenhouse gas production. The book will compare carbon mineralization in mangroves and saltmarshes and highlight the differences in carbon dynamics.