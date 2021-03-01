COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Carbon Mineralization in Coastal Wetlands - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128192207

Carbon Mineralization in Coastal Wetlands

1st Edition

From Litter Decomposition to Greenhouse Gas Dynamics

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: Xiaoguang Ouyang Joe Shing Yip Lee Derrick YF Lai Cyril Marchand
Paperback ISBN: 9780128192207
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 350
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
99.95
130.00
113.00
181.77
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Studies on blue carbon has strongly emphasized the storage potential of coastal wetlands. Currently, studies on carbon mineralization are patchy because they usually focus on either leaf litter/root decomposition or greenhouse gas emissions. Few studies systematically review the processes and principles of greenhouse gas production and emissions, and the linkage between litter/root decomposition and greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon Mineralization in Coastal Wetlands will fill the current knowledge gap in carbon mineralization and provide a balanced view of the carbon dynamics of coastal wetlands. Potential readers will get a holistic treatment of carbon mineralization, from litter/root decomposition pathways and their contribution to carbon mineralization, and the processes and sources of greenhouse gas production. The book will compare carbon mineralization in mangroves and saltmarshes and highlight the differences in carbon dynamics.

Key Features

  • Provide comprehensive perspectives on the processes and mechanisms of carbon mineralization in coastal wetlands
  • Identify factors regulating organic matter decomposition and greenhouse gas emission
  • Clarify the linkage between litter decomposition and greenhouse gas emission
  • Unravel how greenhouse gas emissions are modified by anthropogenic activities, including eutrophication and deforestation

Readership

Researchers who study coastal wetlands, and decision-makers on coastal ecosystems. Modelers, field investigators and people of a wide range of interests in the carbon dynamics of coastal ecosystems

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
Xiaoguang Ouyang
2. Leaf litter, wood and root decomposition and carbon mineralization
Xiaoguang Ouyang
3. Greenhouse gas emission from the sediment-air interface: a review
Audrey Leopold
4. Biosphere-atmosphere greenhouse gas fluxes at the ecosystem scale
Derrick Y.F. Lai, Liu Jiangong and Karina Schafer
5. Macrofaunal consumption
Joe Lee
6. Greenhouse gas emissions from the water-air interface
Adrien Jacotot
7. The impact of climate change on greenhouse gas emission
Cyril Marchand
8. The role of biogenic structures for greenhouse gas balance in intertidal wetlands
Erik Kristensen
9. Greenhouse gas emission from anthropogenic disturbances
Guangcheng Chen
10. Carbon storage and mineralization in coastal wetlands
Xiaoguang Ouyang

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128192207

About the Editors

Xiaoguang Ouyang

Dr. Xiaoguang Ouyang is a research fellow at Simon F.S. Li Marine Science Laboratory, School of Life Sciences, The Chinese University of Hong Kong. His research focuses on coastal wetland ecology, with recent research interest in carbon cycling, ecosystem services and decision-making. He acts as the co-chair of the session entitled ‘Greenhouse gasses: Production, uptake, and emission’ at the ECSA 57 conference. He is the advisory board member of Cambridge Scholar publishing, and reviewers of reputable journals, such as Science of The Total Environment, Global Biogeochemical Cycles and Biogeosciences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Fellow, Simon F.S. Li Marine Science Laboratory, School of Life Sciences, The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Joe Shing Yip Lee

Professor Shing Yip Lee is the director of Simon F. S. Li Marine Science Laboratory, co-director of Institute of Environment, Energy and Sustainability at The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Chair of Mangrove Specialist Group, International Union for the Conservation of Nature. His research interest focuses on ecology and biogeochemistry of estuarine wetlands such as mangroves and saltmarshes, application of stable isotopes in marine environmental research, as well as marine ecosystem dynamics, rehabilitation and restoration.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Institute of Environment, Energy and Sustainability, Simon F.S. Li Marine Science Laboratory, School of Life Sciences, The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Derrick YF Lai

Dr. Yuk Fo Derrick Lai is an Associate Professor in the Department of Geography and Resource Management, The Chinese University of Hong Kong. His research interest includes but not limited to carbon cycling in terrestrial and wetland ecosystems, as well as ecosystem restoration and management.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Geography and Resource Management, The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Cyril Marchand

Dr. Cyril Marchand is a Professor of Earth Sciences at the University of New Caledonia. He is specialized in mangrove sediments biogeochemistry, with a focus on carbon cycling including stocks, processes and fluxes. He is also interested in the influence of climate changes on carbon cycling in mangroves, and developed many research projects in French Guiana, New Caledonia, New Zealand, and Vietnam.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of New Caledonia, Noumea, New Caledonia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.