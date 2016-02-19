Carbon Isotope Techniques
1st Edition
Description
Carbon Isotope Techniques deals with the use of carbon isotopes in studies of plant, soil, and aquatic biology. Topics covered include photosynthesis/translocation studies in terrestrial ecosystems; carbon relationships of plant-microbial symbioses; microbe/plant/soil interactions; and environmental and aquatic toxicology. Stable carbon isotope ratios of natural materials are also considered.
Comprised of 15 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to radiation-counting instruments used in measuring the radioactivity in soil and plant samples containing carbon-14. The discussion then turns to the basic methods of 14C use in plant science, highlighted by three examples of applications in the field of plant physiology and ecology. Subsequent chapters explore the use of carbon isotope techniques for analyzing the carbon relationships of plant-microbial symbioses; the interactions of microbes, plants, and soils; and the degradation of herbicides and organic xenobiotics. Carbon dating and bomb carbon are also described. The final section is devoted to the uses and procedures for 13C and 11C.
This monograph is intended for advanced undergraduate or graduate students, as well as generalist scientists who have not previously used radioisotopes or stable isotopes in their research.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I Uses and Procedures for 14C
1 Introduction and Ordinary Counting as Currently Used
I. Introduction
II. Safety Precautions
III. Waste Disposal
References
2 Photosynthesis/Translocation Studies in Terrestrial Ecosystems
I. Introduction
II. Materials Required
III. Description of Procedures
IV. General Comments
References
3 Techniques for Examining the Carbon Relationships of Plant-Microbial Symbioses
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Procedures
III. Comments
References
4 Photosynthesis/Translocation: Aquatic
I. Introduction
II. Sources of 14C for Production Measurements
III· Sample Protocol for Measuring Phytoplankton Production
IV· Modification of the Protocol for Other Producers
V. Translocation Studies
VI. Comments
References
5 Microbe/Plant/Soil Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Materials Required
III. Analytical Procedures
IV. Amount of 14C Required
V. Use of 14C to Estimate Pool Sizes
References
6 Environmental Toxicology: Degradation of Herbicides
I. Introduction
II. Liquid Scintillation Counters
III. Imaging Proportional Counters
References
7 Aquatic Toxicology: Degradation of Organic Xenobiotics
I. Introduction
II. Materials Required
III. Description of Procedures
IV. Comments
References
8 Carbon Dating
I. Introduction
II. Requirements of Carbon Dating
III. Sources of Error, Correction Factors, and Pretreatments
IV. Materials for Carbon Dating
V. Pretreatment Procedures and Carbon Dating Measurements
VI. Calculating, Reporting, and Interpreting 14C Age
References
9 Bomb Carbon
I. Introduction
II. General and Specific Requirements
III. Suitability of Materials
IV. Field and Laboratory Procedures
V. Computations of Bomb 14C Results
References
II Uses and Procedures for 13C
10 Stable Carbon Isotope Ratios of Natural Materials: I. Sample Preparation and Mass Spectrometric Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry
III. Units of Measurement and Their Relationships
IV. Stable Carbon Isotope Standards
V. Sample Preparation Techniques
VI. Prospects for the Future
References
11 Stable Carbon Isotope Ratios of Natural Materials: II. Atmospheric, Terrestrial, Marine, and Freshwater Environments
I. Introduction
II. Atmospheric Environment
III. Terrestrial Environment
IV. Marine Environment
V. Freshwater Environment
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
12 13C/12C Fractionation and Its Utility in Terrestrial Plant Studies
I. Introduction
II. Approaches and Methods—Sample Collection
III. Procedure
References
13 The Study of Diet and Trophic Relationships through Natural Abundance 13C
I. Introduction
II. Sources of Variability
III. Procedures
References
14 Tracer Studies with 13C-Enriched Substrates: Humans and Large Animals
I. Introduction
II. Materials Required
III. Procedures
IV. Comments
References
III Uses and Procedures for 11C
15 Intact Organism, Short-Term Studies Using 11C
I. Introduction
II. 11C Production and Use
III. Experimental Results Obtained by the 11C Technique
IV. Discussion
References
Index
