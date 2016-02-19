Carbon Isotope Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121797300, 9780323157674

Carbon Isotope Techniques

1st Edition

Editors: David C. Coleman
eBook ISBN: 9780323157674
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1991
Page Count: 286
Description

Carbon Isotope Techniques deals with the use of carbon isotopes in studies of plant, soil, and aquatic biology. Topics covered include photosynthesis/translocation studies in terrestrial ecosystems; carbon relationships of plant-microbial symbioses; microbe/plant/soil interactions; and environmental and aquatic toxicology. Stable carbon isotope ratios of natural materials are also considered.

Comprised of 15 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to radiation-counting instruments used in measuring the radioactivity in soil and plant samples containing carbon-14. The discussion then turns to the basic methods of 14C use in plant science, highlighted by three examples of applications in the field of plant physiology and ecology. Subsequent chapters explore the use of carbon isotope techniques for analyzing the carbon relationships of plant-microbial symbioses; the interactions of microbes, plants, and soils; and the degradation of herbicides and organic xenobiotics. Carbon dating and bomb carbon are also described. The final section is devoted to the uses and procedures for 13C and 11C.

This monograph is intended for advanced undergraduate or graduate students, as well as generalist scientists who have not previously used radioisotopes or stable isotopes in their research.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

I Uses and Procedures for 14C

1 Introduction and Ordinary Counting as Currently Used

I. Introduction

II. Safety Precautions

III. Waste Disposal

References

2 Photosynthesis/Translocation Studies in Terrestrial Ecosystems

I. Introduction

II. Materials Required

III. Description of Procedures

IV. General Comments

References

3 Techniques for Examining the Carbon Relationships of Plant-Microbial Symbioses

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Procedures

III. Comments

References

4 Photosynthesis/Translocation: Aquatic

I. Introduction

II. Sources of 14C for Production Measurements

III· Sample Protocol for Measuring Phytoplankton Production

IV· Modification of the Protocol for Other Producers

V. Translocation Studies

VI. Comments

References

5 Microbe/Plant/Soil Interactions

I. Introduction

II. Materials Required

III. Analytical Procedures

IV. Amount of 14C Required

V. Use of 14C to Estimate Pool Sizes

References

6 Environmental Toxicology: Degradation of Herbicides

I. Introduction

II. Liquid Scintillation Counters

III. Imaging Proportional Counters

References

7 Aquatic Toxicology: Degradation of Organic Xenobiotics

I. Introduction

II. Materials Required

III. Description of Procedures

IV. Comments

References

8 Carbon Dating

I. Introduction

II. Requirements of Carbon Dating

III. Sources of Error, Correction Factors, and Pretreatments

IV. Materials for Carbon Dating

V. Pretreatment Procedures and Carbon Dating Measurements

VI. Calculating, Reporting, and Interpreting 14C Age

References

9 Bomb Carbon

I. Introduction

II. General and Specific Requirements

III. Suitability of Materials

IV. Field and Laboratory Procedures

V. Computations of Bomb 14C Results

References

II Uses and Procedures for 13C

10 Stable Carbon Isotope Ratios of Natural Materials: I. Sample Preparation and Mass Spectrometric Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry

III. Units of Measurement and Their Relationships

IV. Stable Carbon Isotope Standards

V. Sample Preparation Techniques

VI. Prospects for the Future

References

11 Stable Carbon Isotope Ratios of Natural Materials: II. Atmospheric, Terrestrial, Marine, and Freshwater Environments

I. Introduction

II. Atmospheric Environment

III. Terrestrial Environment

IV. Marine Environment

V. Freshwater Environment

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

12 13C/12C Fractionation and Its Utility in Terrestrial Plant Studies

I. Introduction

II. Approaches and Methods—Sample Collection

III. Procedure

References

13 The Study of Diet and Trophic Relationships through Natural Abundance 13C

I. Introduction

II. Sources of Variability

III. Procedures

References

14 Tracer Studies with 13C-Enriched Substrates: Humans and Large Animals

I. Introduction

II. Materials Required

III. Procedures

IV. Comments

References

III Uses and Procedures for 11C

15 Intact Organism, Short-Term Studies Using 11C

I. Introduction

II. 11C Production and Use

III. Experimental Results Obtained by the 11C Technique

IV. Discussion

References

Index

