Carbon Fiber Composites
1st Edition
Description
In Carbon Fiber Composites, the reader is introduced to a wide range of carbon fiber composites, including polymer-matrix, metal matrix, carbon-matrix, ceramic-matrix and hybrid composites. The subject is examined in a tutorial fashion, so that no prior knowledge of the field is required. In contrast to other books on composites, this book emphasizes materials rather than mechanics, as the prominence of composite materials has resulted from their increased presence in applications other than structure.
Key Features
- Provides up-to-date information on the entire spectrum of carbon fiber composites
- Emphasizes processing as the foundation of composite materials development
- Addresses the processing, properties and applications of each type of material systematically
Table of Contents
Introduction to Carbon Fibers
Processing of Carbon Fibers
Structure of Carbon Fibers
Properties of Carbon Fibers
Carbon Fiber Composites
Introduction to Carbon Fiber Composites
Polymer-Matrix Composites
Metal-Matrix Composites
Ceramic-Matrix Composites
Hybrid Composites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 215
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080500737
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750691697
About the Author
Deborah Chung
Affiliations and Expertise
Niagara Mohawk endowed Chair Professor, Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering @ State Univ. of New York
Reviews
"An older, but still 'classic' text on carbon fibers and their resultant composites. The author gives an excellent presentation of the various carbon fiber product forms." --SAMPE Journal