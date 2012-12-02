Carbon Fiber Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750691697, 9780080500737

Carbon Fiber Composites

1st Edition

Authors: Deborah Chung
eBook ISBN: 9780080500737
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750691697
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 215
Description

In Carbon Fiber Composites, the reader is introduced to a wide range of carbon fiber composites, including polymer-matrix, metal matrix, carbon-matrix, ceramic-matrix and hybrid composites. The subject is examined in a tutorial fashion, so that no prior knowledge of the field is required. In contrast to other books on composites, this book emphasizes materials rather than mechanics, as the prominence of composite materials has resulted from their increased presence in applications other than structure.

  • Provides up-to-date information on the entire spectrum of carbon fiber composites
  • Emphasizes processing as the foundation of composite materials development
  • Addresses the processing, properties and applications of each type of material systematically

Introduction to Carbon Fibers
Processing of Carbon Fibers
Structure of Carbon Fibers
Properties of Carbon Fibers
Carbon Fiber Composites
Introduction to Carbon Fiber Composites
Polymer-Matrix Composites
Metal-Matrix Composites
Ceramic-Matrix Composites
Hybrid Composites

Deborah Chung

Niagara Mohawk endowed Chair Professor, Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering @ State Univ. of New York

"An older, but still 'classic' text on carbon fibers and their resultant composites. The author gives an excellent presentation of the various carbon fiber product forms." --SAMPE Journal

