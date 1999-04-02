Carbon Dioxide and Environmental Stress
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Interactions of CO2 with Water, Temperature, Salinity, UV-B, Ozone, and Nutrients:
T.C. Hsiao and R.B. Jackson, Interactive Effects of Water Stress and Elevated CO2 on Growth, Photosynthesis, and Water Use Efficiency.
J.S. Amthor, Increasing Atmospheric CO2 Concentration, Water Use, and Water Stress: Scaling Up from the Plant to the Landscape.
R.M.M. Crawford and D.W. Wolfe, Temperature: Cellular to Whole Plant and Population Responses.
S.D. Smith, D.N. Jordan, and E.P. Hamerlynck, Effects of Elevated CO2 and Temperature Stress on Ecosystem Processes.
R.E. Munns, G.R. Cramer, and M.C. Ball, Interactions Between Rising CO2, Soil Salinity, and Plant Growth.
J. Rozema, A.H. Teramura, and M.M. Caldwell, Atmospheric CO2 Enrichment and Enhanced Solar Ultraviolet-B Radiation: Gene to Ecosystem Responses.
A. Polle and E.J. Pell, The Role of Carbon Dioxide in Modifying the Plant Response to Ozone.
H.H. Rogers, G.B. Runion, S.A. Prior, and H.A. Torbert, Response of Plants to Elevated Atmospheric CO2: Root, Growth, Mineral Nutrition, and Soil Carbon.
W. Cheng, Rhizosphere Processes Under Elevated CO2.
B.A. Hungate, Ecosystem Responses to Rising Atmospheric CO2: Feedbacks Through the Nitrogen Cycle.
Evolutionary, Scaling, and Modeling Studies of CO2 and Stress Interactions:
R.F. Sage and S.A. Cowling, Implications of Stress in Low CO2 Atmospheres of the Past: Are Today's Plants Too Conservative for a High CO2 World?
Y. Luo, Scaling Against Environmental and Biological Variability: A Case Study.
G.I. Agren, G.R. Shaver, and E.B. Rastetter, Nutrients: Dynamics and Limitations.
R.E. McMurtrie and R.C. Dewar, Ecosystem Modeling of the CO2-Response of Forests on Sites Limited by Nitrogent and Water.
Synthesis and Summary:
C.B. Field, The Modulation of Ecosystem CO2 Responses by Stress: Toward a Synthesis.
Y. Luo, J. Canadell, and H.A. Mooney, Interactive Effects of Carbon Dioxide and Environmental Stress on Plants and Ecosystems: A Synthesis and Summary.
This book focuses on the interactive effects of environmental stresses with plant and ecosystem functions, especially with respect to changes in the abundance of carbon dioxide. The interaction of stresses with elevated carbon dioxide are presented from the cellular through whole plant ecosystem level. The book carefully considers not only the responses of the above-ground portion of the plant, but also emphasizes the critical role of below-ground (rhizosphere) components (e.g., roots, microbes, soil) in determining the nature and magnitude of these interactions.
Key Features
- Will rising CO2 alter the importance of environmental stress in natural and agricultural ecosystems?
- Will environmental stress on plants reduce their capacity to remove CO2 from the atmosphere?
- Are some stresses more important than others as we concern ourselves with global change?
- Can we develop predictive models useful for scientists and policy-makers?
- Where should future research efforts be focused?
Readership
Graduate students, faculty, and researchers in ecology, plant ecophysiology, molecular biology, stress physiology, modeling, global change, earth science, and biogeochemistry.
- 418
- English
- © Academic Press 1999
- 2nd April 1999
- Academic Press
- 9780080500713
- 9780124603707
"The book's objectives are to summarize our current understanding of how CO2 interacts with the individual environmental stressors listed above, and to stimulate future research, particularly at the ecosystem level. As with other books in the series, this volume will be an important primter and point of departure for many investigators, particularly students and those relatively new to global change biology. Those more familiar with the primary literature will still find this collection of papers useful, not only for review and reference but also, I expect, for teaching purposes. Most chapters in the book are well-organized and well-written, and a few chapters are written with a refreshing clarity and directness of purpose. ...the most important message from this book, that we need to think of in terms of atmospheric CO2 and other environmental changes as interdependent, formative aspects of and responses to the larger phenomenon of global change, and work toward integrating our CO2 research accordingly." @source:--ECOLOGY
Luo Yiqi Series Volume Editor
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Massachusetts, U.S.A. University of Oklahoma, Norman, U.S.A.
Harold Mooney Series Volume Editor
Stanford University, California, U.S.A.
Bernard Saugier Series Volume Editor
Ecologie, Systématique et Evolution, Université Paris-Sud, France
