Interactions of CO2 with Water, Temperature, Salinity, UV-B, Ozone, and Nutrients:

T.C. Hsiao and R.B. Jackson, Interactive Effects of Water Stress and Elevated CO2 on Growth, Photosynthesis, and Water Use Efficiency.

J.S. Amthor, Increasing Atmospheric CO2 Concentration, Water Use, and Water Stress: Scaling Up from the Plant to the Landscape.

R.M.M. Crawford and D.W. Wolfe, Temperature: Cellular to Whole Plant and Population Responses.

S.D. Smith, D.N. Jordan, and E.P. Hamerlynck, Effects of Elevated CO2 and Temperature Stress on Ecosystem Processes.

R.E. Munns, G.R. Cramer, and M.C. Ball, Interactions Between Rising CO2, Soil Salinity, and Plant Growth.

J. Rozema, A.H. Teramura, and M.M. Caldwell, Atmospheric CO2 Enrichment and Enhanced Solar Ultraviolet-B Radiation: Gene to Ecosystem Responses.

A. Polle and E.J. Pell, The Role of Carbon Dioxide in Modifying the Plant Response to Ozone.

H.H. Rogers, G.B. Runion, S.A. Prior, and H.A. Torbert, Response of Plants to Elevated Atmospheric CO2: Root, Growth, Mineral Nutrition, and Soil Carbon.

W. Cheng, Rhizosphere Processes Under Elevated CO2.

B.A. Hungate, Ecosystem Responses to Rising Atmospheric CO2: Feedbacks Through the Nitrogen Cycle.

Evolutionary, Scaling, and Modeling Studies of CO2 and Stress Interactions:

R.F. Sage and S.A. Cowling, Implications of Stress in Low CO2 Atmospheres of the Past: Are Today's Plants Too Conservative for a High CO2 World?

Y. Luo, Scaling Against Environmental and Biological Variability: A Case Study.

G.I. Agren, G.R. Shaver, and E.B. Rastetter, Nutrients: Dynamics and Limitations.

R.E. McMurtrie and R.C. Dewar, Ecosystem Modeling of the CO2-Response of Forests on Sites Limited by Nitrogent and Water.

Synthesis and Summary:

C.B. Field, The Modulation of Ecosystem CO2 Responses by Stress: Toward a Synthesis.

Y. Luo, J. Canadell, and H.A. Mooney, Interactive Effects of Carbon Dioxide and Environmental Stress on Plants and Ecosystems: A Synthesis and Summary.