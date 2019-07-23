Carbon Based Nanomaterials for Advanced Thermal and Electrochemical Energy Storage and Conversion
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Carbon nanotubes, graphene, porous carbon, and hybrid carbon-based materials: synthesis, properties, and functionalization for efficient energy storage
2. Architectural design and promises of carbon materials for energy conversion and storage: in laboratory and industry
3. Characterization techniques and analytical methods of carbon-based materials for energy applications
4. Sorption-based thermal energy storage on hierarchically porous carbon foams
5. Carbon nanomaterials for thermal rectification
6. Carbon nanomaterials for thermoelectric applications
7. Enhancing semiconductor photocatalysis with carbon nanostructures for water/air purification and self-cleaning applications
8. Recent progress in carbon-based materials as catalysts for electrochemical and photocatalytic water splitting
9. Carbon nanotubes in hybrid photovoltaics: dye sensitized and perovskites solar cells
10. Materials science of multifunctional supercapacitors based on nanocarbon networks
11. Carbon nanomaterials for rechargeable lithium-sulfur batteries
12. Carbon nanomaterials for metal-air batteries
13. Carbon nanomaterials for advanced lithium and sodium-ion batteries
14. Carbon-based integrated devices for efficient photo-energy conversion and storag
15. Carbonaceous materials for efficient electrocatalysis
16. Automated energy storage using carbon nanostructured materials
17. Atomic simulation of carbon nanomaterials for energy application
18. Prospects of carbon nanomaterials for energy storage and conversion
Description
Carbon Based Nanomaterials for Advanced Thermal and Electrochemical Energy Storage and Conversion presents a comprehensive overview of recent theoretical and experimental developments and prospects on carbon-based nanomaterials for thermal, solar and electrochemical energy conversion, along with their storage applications for both laboratory and industrial perspectives. Large growth in human populations has led to seminal growth in global energy consumption, hence fossil fuel usage has increased, as have unwanted greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, which results in critical environmental concerns. This book discusses this growing problem, aligning carbon nanomaterials as a solution because of their structural diversity and electronic, thermal and mechanical properties.
Key Features
- Provides an overview on state-of-the-art carbon nanomaterials and key requirements for applications of carbon materials towards efficient energy storage and conversion
- Presents an updated and comprehensive review of recent work and the theoretical aspects on electrochemistry
- Includes discussions on the industrial production of carbon-based materials for energy applications, along with insights from industrial experts
Readership
Researchers (academic), R & D corporate; Experts in the field of batteries, battery manufacturing scientists; Research facilities involved with advanced energy topics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 23rd July 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128140833
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128140840
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Rajib Paul Editor
Dr. Rajiv Paul is a senior post doc research associate at Case Western Reserve University. In addition to his research, Dr. Paul also serves as an adjunct assistant professor with the Department of Physics at the Heritage Institute of Technology. Dr. Paul holds a Ph.D. from Jadavpur University, India. His current research interests include: Carbon based nanomaterials for various energy storage application; development of innovative three dimensional (3D) and highly porous carbon materials for energy harvesting and storage; synthesis of efficient catalysts for electrochemical energy storage and conversion; elective functionalization of graphene and carbon nanotubes for efficient catalytic; and boron-Carbon-Nitride (C-BN) materials in different forms (3D, thin film, nano sheet, nanotube, nano-petals) and their characterization towards thermal and solar and electrochemical energy storage.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Macromolecular Science and Engineering, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH, USA and Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Heritage Institute of Technology, Kolkata, India
Vinodkumar Etacheri Editor
Dr. Vinodkumar Etacheri is the Electrochemistry Group Leader at the IMDEA Materials Institute, Spain. He served as the Lead guest editor for the International Jounrnal of Electrochemistry 2016 special issue on Lithium-Sulfur Batteries and is a member of the American Chemical Society ACS); Israel Chemical Society (ICS), Materials Research Society (MRS) and the Electrochemical Society (ECS). Dr. Etacheri’s research interests include electrochemical energy storage, nanomaterials and solar energy conversion.
Affiliations and Expertise
Electrochemistry Group Leader, IMDEA Materials Institute, Madrid, Spain
Yan Wang Editor
Yan Wang, Ph.D., is an assistant professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, Mechanical Engineering Department. He was the lead guest editor for the special issue of “Innovative Nanomaterials for Thermal Applications” of the Journal of Nanomaterials and is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the Materials Reserach Society (MRS).
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Nevada, Reno, NV, USA
Cheng-Te Lin Editor
Cheng-Te Lin serves as a professor at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering. He has extensive research experiences with graphene and various carbon materials, as well as the development of biosensor and energy applications. Dr. Lin has strong experimental skills in nanomaterials synthesis and characterization. His areas of specialty include Graphene, 2D Atomic Materials, Carbon Nanotubes, Carbon Materials, Chemical Vapor Deposition, Chemical Synthesis, Graphitization Furnace, and Electrochemical Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NMTE), Chinese Academy of Sciences, China