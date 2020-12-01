COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Carbon based Nanomaterials and Nanocomposites for Gas Sensing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128213452

Carbon based Nanomaterials and Nanocomposites for Gas Sensing

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: Navinchandra Shimpi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128213452
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 352
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
175.00
155.00
320.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part I. Introduction to Carbon based nanomaterials
1. Carbon based smart nanomaterials
2. Gas sensors based on Carbon based nanomaterials

Part II. Application of carbon-based nanomaterials in gas sensing
3. CNTs based gas sensors
4. Carbon nanofibers based gas sensors based gas sensors
5. 3-Dimensional hierarchical based gas sensors
6. Future scope

Description

Carbon-based nanomaterials and Nanocomposites for Gas Sensing discusses the state of the art, emerging challenges, properties and opportunities of various carbon-based nanomaterials and nanocomposites with their application in smart gas sensors. The book focuses on carbon-based nanomaterials used for the purpose of sensing, device fabrication and its applications for sensing of various hazardous gaseous. These are important for environmental monitoring and human healthcare, owing to increased industrialization.

This book provides systematic and effective guidelines for researchers as who want to gain a fundamental understanding of how this class of materials is being used for gas sensing. Since these sensors can be applied for the automation of numerous industrial processes as well as for everyday monitoring of various activities as public safety, engine performance, medical therapeutics, and in many other situations, this book will catch the attention of readers and motivate them for advanced research for the development of smart and efficient gas sensors.

Key Features

  • Offers a one-stop resource, bringing together information currently scattered over journal papers and project reports
  • Presents a focused concept reflecting the properties, synthesis and sensing capabilities of carbon-based nanomaterials and their composites
  • Combines fundamental experimental and theoretical information with industrial needs and engineering design methods

Readership

Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science and environmental engineering

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st December 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128213452

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Navinchandra Shimpi

Navinchandra G. Shimpi is Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry, University of Mumbai, India. Dr. Shimpi is working on development of smart and advance nanomaterials for the detection of hazardous gas by fabricating smart gas sensors This is his second book for Elsevier, having previously edited Biodegradable and Biocompatible Polymer Composites: Processing, Properties and Application.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Mumbai, Santacruz, India

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.