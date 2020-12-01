Carbon-based nanomaterials and Nanocomposites for Gas Sensing discusses the state of the art, emerging challenges, properties and opportunities of various carbon-based nanomaterials and nanocomposites with their application in smart gas sensors. The book focuses on carbon-based nanomaterials used for the purpose of sensing, device fabrication and its applications for sensing of various hazardous gaseous. These are important for environmental monitoring and human healthcare, owing to increased industrialization.

This book provides systematic and effective guidelines for researchers as who want to gain a fundamental understanding of how this class of materials is being used for gas sensing. Since these sensors can be applied for the automation of numerous industrial processes as well as for everyday monitoring of various activities as public safety, engine performance, medical therapeutics, and in many other situations, this book will catch the attention of readers and motivate them for advanced research for the development of smart and efficient gas sensors.