Carbon based Nanomaterials and Nanocomposites for Gas Sensing
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Part I. Introduction to Carbon based nanomaterials
1. Carbon based smart nanomaterials
2. Gas sensors based on Carbon based nanomaterials
Part II. Application of carbon-based nanomaterials in gas sensing
3. CNTs based gas sensors
4. Carbon nanofibers based gas sensors based gas sensors
5. 3-Dimensional hierarchical based gas sensors
6. Future scope
Description
Carbon-based nanomaterials and Nanocomposites for Gas Sensing discusses the state of the art, emerging challenges, properties and opportunities of various carbon-based nanomaterials and nanocomposites with their application in smart gas sensors. The book focuses on carbon-based nanomaterials used for the purpose of sensing, device fabrication and its applications for sensing of various hazardous gaseous. These are important for environmental monitoring and human healthcare, owing to increased industrialization.
This book provides systematic and effective guidelines for researchers as who want to gain a fundamental understanding of how this class of materials is being used for gas sensing. Since these sensors can be applied for the automation of numerous industrial processes as well as for everyday monitoring of various activities as public safety, engine performance, medical therapeutics, and in many other situations, this book will catch the attention of readers and motivate them for advanced research for the development of smart and efficient gas sensors.
Key Features
- Offers a one-stop resource, bringing together information currently scattered over journal papers and project reports
- Presents a focused concept reflecting the properties, synthesis and sensing capabilities of carbon-based nanomaterials and their composites
- Combines fundamental experimental and theoretical information with industrial needs and engineering design methods
Readership
Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science and environmental engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128213452
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Navinchandra Shimpi
Navinchandra G. Shimpi is Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry, University of Mumbai, India. Dr. Shimpi is working on development of smart and advance nanomaterials for the detection of hazardous gas by fabricating smart gas sensors This is his second book for Elsevier, having previously edited Biodegradable and Biocompatible Polymer Composites: Processing, Properties and Application.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Mumbai, Santacruz, India
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.