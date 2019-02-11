Carbon-Based Nanofillers and Their Rubber Nanocomposites
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Carbon-Based Nanofillers and their Rubber Nanocomposites: Fundamentals and Applications provides the synthetic routes, characterization, structural properties and effect of nano fillers on rubber nanocomposites. The synthesis and characterization of all carbon-based fillers is discussed, along with their morphological, thermal, mechanical, dynamic mechanical, and rheological properties. The book also covers the theory, modeling, and simulation aspects of these nanocomposites and their various applications. Users will find a valuable reference source for graduates and post graduates, engineers, research scholars, polymer engineers, polymer technologists, and those working in the biomedical field.
- Reviews rubber nanocomposites, specifically carbon-associated nanomaterials (nanocarbon black, graphite, graphene, carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, diamond)
- Presents the synthesis and characterization of carbon based nanocomposites
- Relates the structure of these nanocomposites to their function as rubber additives and their many applications
Researchers, professionals, industrial practitioners, graduate students, and senior undergraduates in the fields of rubber science and technology, polymer science and engineering, materials science, surface science, bioengineering and chemical engineering, who work in similar areas or are interested in the field of elastomers
1. Nanostructures and Compatibility in Rubber Nanocomposites Containing Carbon Nano Fillers
Fernando Galembeck
2. Fabrication Method of Carbon Based Rubber Nanocomposites
Aleksandra Ivanoska Dacikj
3. Fabrication Methods of Carbon Based Rubber nanocomposites and Its Application
Mariatti Jaafar
4. Statistical and perturbation-based analysis of unidirectional stretch of rubber-like materials
Marcin Kaminski
5. Functionalization, Modification and Characterisation of Carbon Nanofibers
Irina V. Krasnikova
6. Multilayer Graphene / Elastomer Nanocomposites
Bernhard Schartel
7. Preparation of noble metal/graphene nanocomposites using various excited reaction sites in aqueous system
Yoshiteru Mizukoshi
8. Microscopic analysis and characterization of natural rubber containing carbon fillers
Sarat K. Swain
9. Barrier, Diffusion and Transport Properties of Rubber Nanocomposites Containing Carbon Nano Fillers
Toraj Mohammadi
10. Thermal properties of Rubber Nanocomposites Based on Carbon Nanofiller
Suneel Kumar Srivastava
11. Thermal properties (DSC, TMA, TGA, DTA) Rubber Nanocomposites Containing Carbon Nano Fillers
Guralp Ozkoc
12. Mechanical properties of Rubber Nanocomposites Containing Carbon Nano Filler
Long-Cheng Tang
13. Development of carbon nanomaterials and their composites for various catalytic applications
Tridib Kumar Sarma
14. Applications of Rubber nanocomposites Containing Carbon Nano Fillers in Tyre Engineering, on-tyre Fields, Flexible Electronics, EMI Shielding
M. S. Jayalakshmy and Raghvendra kumar Mishra
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 11th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128173435
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128173428
Srinivasarao Yaragalla
Mr. Srinivasarao Yaragalla is a Senior Research Scholar at the International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology at Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. He is engaged in doctoral studies in the area of graphene-based polymer nanocomposites. He has also conducted research work at the Universiti Teknologi MARA in Malaysia. In 2010, Mr. Yaragalla received a prestigious research fellowship administered jointly by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and University Grants Commission of the Government of India. He has published 6 international papers, two book chapters and edited one book to his credit.
Senior Research Fellow, International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (IIUCNN), Mahatma Gandhi University
Raghvendra Kumar Mishra
Raghvendra Kumar Mishra has received India’s most prestigious Visvesvaraya Research Fellowship(Department Information and Electronics, Govt. of India), and he is currently serving as Visvesvaraya Senior Research Fellow at the International and Inter university Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. He has completed his M. Tech. in Materials science and Technology at Indian Institute of Technology (Indian Space Research Organization, India). He has widely studied the processing of blends, in-situ generation micro and nano fibrillar composites, electromagnetic shielding effect of nanocomposites, decorating and alignment of carbon nanotubes and thermal, dynamic mechanical and structural relationship in polymer blends and nanocomposites .He has bagged several awards from different organizations and technology events. He has work as well research experience in Mechanical engineering, Materials science and Technology, and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. His area of research is multidisciplinary which include Thermodynamics, Heat transfer, Refrigeration and Air-conditioning, Fluid mechanics, Machine design, Solid of Mechanics, Theory of Machine, Power plant engineering, Metal and Ceramic processing, polymers which include Polymer Recycling, Polymer blends, Fibre filled polymer composites, Particulate filled polymer composites and their morphological characterization, Ageing and degradation, Nanomaterials e.g. metallic , metallic oxide, Carbon nanotubes, Graphene, Conducting polymer blends, composites and nanocomposites, Biodegradable polymer blends and composites, Expertise in sophisticated characterization techniques such as Dynamic mechanical analyzer, Differential scanning calorimetry, Thermogravimetric analysis, Spectroscopy, Vector network analyzer, scanning electron Microcopy, Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM), etc.
Visvesvaraya Senior Research Fellow, International and Inter university Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, India
Sabu Thomas
Professor Sabu Thomas is Professor of Polymer Science & Technology and Honorary Director of the International and Inter University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, at the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. He is a prolific researcher, with 420 international papers, 6122 total citations, 2 patents, 18 books and a total of over 625 publications to his name, and is listed as one of the most productive researchers in India by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Prof. Thomas is a recognized authority in the field of polymer-based materials, and established the state-of-the-art lab in polymer science and nanotechnology at Mahatma Gandhi University. He has been a visiting professor at many polymer research laboratories in Europe and Asia.
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India
Nandakumar Kalarikkal
Dr. Nandakumar Kalarikkal is an Associate Professor at School of Pure and Applied Physics and Joint Director of International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. His research activities involve applications of nanostructured materials, laser plasma, phase transitions, etc. He is the recipient of research fellowships and associateships from prestigious government organizations such as the Department of Science and Technology and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research of Government of India. He has active collaboration with national and international scientific institutions in India, South Africa, Slovenia, Canada, France, Germany, Malaysia, Australia and US. He has more than 130 publications in peer reviewed journals. He has also co-edited 9 books of scientific interest and co-authored many book chapters
International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India
Hanna Maria
Ms Hanna J. Maria, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India;