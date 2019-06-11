Carbon-Based Nanoelectromagnetics provides detailed insights into the electromagnetic interactions of carbon-based nanostructured materials such as graphene and carbon nanotubes. Chapters within the book offer a comprehensive overview on this discipline, starting with an introduction to the field-matter interaction, its features, and finally, its applications in microwave, THz and optical frequency ranges. Electromagnetics at the nanoscale level has become a major research area in recent years as the synthesis of a variety of carbon-based nanostructures has progressed dramatically, thus opening the era of nanoelectronics and nanophotonics.

To meet the challenges of these new fields, a thorough knowledge is required of the peculiar properties of the electromagnetic field. The novel behavior of the electromagnetic fields interacting with nano-sized elements and nano-structured has motivated the birth of this new research discipline, ‘Nanoelectromagnetics’.