Carbon-13 NMR Spectroscopy of Biological Systems
1st Edition
Description
This book is intended to provide an in-depth understanding of 13C NMR as a tool in biological research. 13C NMR has provided unique information concerning complex biological systems, from proteins and nucleic acids to animals and humans. The subjects addressed include multidimensional heteronuclear techniques for structural studies of molecules in the liquid and solid states, the investigation of interactions in model membranes, the elucidation of metabolic pathwaysin vitro and in vivo on animals, and noninvasive metabolic studies performed on humans. The book is a unique mix of NMR methods and biological applications which makes it a convenient reference for those interested in research in this interdisciplinary area of physics, chemistry, biology, and medicine.
Key Features
- An interdisciplinary text with emphasis on both 13C NMR methodology and the relevant biological and biomedical issues
- State-of-the-art 13C NMR techniques are described; Whenever possible, their advantages over other approaches are emphasized
- The chapters constitute comprehensive reviews and are written by acknowledged experts in their fields
- Chapters are written in a clear style, and include a large number of illustrations and comprehensive references
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, chemists, physicians, molecular biologists, and physicists
Table of Contents
N. Beckmann, Introduction. G. Gemmecker and H. Kessler, Methodology and Applications of Heteronuclear and Multidimensional 13C NMR to the Elucidation of Molecular Structure and Dynamics in the Liquid State. J.R.Garbow and T. Gullion, Structural Determination of Biological Solids by Magic-Angle Spinning 13C NMR. J.A. Hamilton, 13C NMR Studies of the Interactions of Fatty Acids with Phospholipid Bilayers, Plasma Lipoproteins, and Proteins. B. Konnecke, Application 13C NMR Spectroscopy to Metabolic Studies on Animals. N. Beckmann, 13C Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy as a Noninvasive Tool for Metabolic Studies on Humans. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 13th March 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080528557
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120843701
About the Editor
Nicolau Beckmann
Affiliations and Expertise
Preclinical Research, Sandoz Pharmaceuticals
Reviews
"...each section is well written, organized, and presented...this overview of 13C NMR is useful in its demonstration of the universality of many concepts in nuclear magnetic resonance... a worthy addition to ones collection." --Kevin Gardner, Department of Chemistry, University, JOURNAL OF MAGNETIC RESONANCE
"This book provides both an introduction for the novice and a review for the expert...a useful introduction to the field that is likely to remain useful for many years..." --Jerry D. Glickson, School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, CONCEPTS IN MAGNETIC RESONNANCE BOOK REVIEW, 1998