Carbon-13 NMR of Flavonoids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444874498, 9781483290744

Carbon-13 NMR of Flavonoids, Volume 39

1st Edition

Editors: P.K. Agrawal
eBook ISBN: 9781483290744
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st June 1989
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
505.44
429.62
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction (P.K. Agrawal, K.R. Markham). Flavonoid structure variation - nomenclature. Flavonoid structure establishment - general. Revision of flavonoid structures resulting from carbon-13 NMR studies. Carbon-13 NMR spectroscopy - general. 2. Methods for Signal Assignment (P.K. Agrawal). Experimental NMR techniques. Shift and relaxation reagents. Isotopic labelling. Derivatization. 3. Flavonoids (P.K. Agrawal, R.S. Thakur, M.C. Bansal). Flavanones. Flavanonols. Flavones. Flavonols. 3-Methoxyflavones. Flavonoid sulphates. Anthocyanidins. 4. Isoflavonoids (P.K. Agrawal, M.C. Bansal). Isoflavonoids. Coumaronochromones. Pterocarpanoids. Rotenoids. Bi-isoflavanoids. 5. Other Flavonoids (P.K. Agrawal, M.C. Bansal). Neoflavonoids. Auronoids. Homoisoflavonoids and homoflavonoids. Biflavonoids. 6. Flavonoid Glycosides (P.K. Agrawal, M.C. Bansal). Solvent system. Number and identification of the monosaccharides. Interglycosidic linkage. Identification of flavonoid aglycones. Site of glycosylation. Anthocyanins and acylated anthocyanins. 7. Chalconoids (P.K. Agrawal, M.C. Bansal). Chalconoid structure variation - nomenclature. Chalconoids. Chalcanonoids. Chalcanoids. Biflavonoids. Chalconid glycosides. Determination of aromatic substitution pattern. 8. Flavanoids (P.K. Agrawal, M.C. Bansal, L.J. Porter, L. Yeap Foo). Monomeric flavanoids. Condensed proanthocyanidins. Flavanoid esters. Flavanoid-O- and C-glycosides. Miscellaneous flavans. Isoflavanoids. 9. Flavonoid Structure and Carbon-13 NMR Spectroscopy (P.K. Agrawal). C15 Flavonoids. C16 Flavonoids. Establishment of the aromatic substitution pattern. (Chapters begin with an Introduction and conclude with References). Abbreviations. Subject Index. Compound Index.

Description

This detailed treatise is written for chemists who are not NMR spectroscopists but who wish to use carbon-13 NMR spectroscopy. It shows why measurement of carbon-13 NMR is needed and explains how the method can - or should - be used for rapid characterization of flavonoids, one of the most diverse and widespread groups of natural constituents.

The first part of the book presents background information and discussion of the essential aspects of flavonoids and carbon-13 NMR spectroscopy and demonstrates its significant role in the revision of several earlier established chemical structures. It discusses various one- and two-dimensional NMR spectroscopic techniques and other relevant experimental methodologies for the interpretation of spectral details which enable individual resonance lines to be associated with the appropriate carbons in a molecule. The second part provides a comprehensive coverage of the carbon-13 chemical shifts of various classes and subclasses of flavonoids. It also illustrates how to utilize carbon-13 data to gain information for the determination of the nature, number and site of any substituent in flavonoids. Vital information for the differential and complete structure elucidation of the various classes of flavonoids by carbon-13 NMR shielding data is described in-depth in the third part of the book.

The book will be welcomed by all those working in natural product chemistry who will appreciate the non-mathematical approach and the fact that such a wealth of theoretical and practical information has been assembled in a single volume.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483290744

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

P.K. Agrawal Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.