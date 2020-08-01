Carbohydrates in Drug Discovery and Development: Synthesis and Applications examines recent, important developments in synthesis, biology, and biomedical applications of carbohydrates as well as therapeutic and pharmacological aspects of carbohydrate chemistry. Structural aspects of carbohydrates make this moiety efficiently able to form diverse linkages, substitutions, and branching patterns which have attracted generations of chemists towards harnessing these properties. In addition to the advancement in construction of oligosaccharides, chemists are also making strides in the ability to assemble glycopeptides and glycoproteins. These are important synthetic targets, not only from a basic research standpoint but also because they play essential biological roles. Carbohydrates are one of the most challenging classes of biomolecules in terms of synthesis, structure, and biological implications. This book covers advanced aspects of carbohydrates, starting with a brief introduction, nomenclature, and classification, followed by a discussion of glycosidic bond formation methodology, recent protocols for the synthesis of O-glycosides, N-glycosides, thioglycosides and C-glycosides, Intramolecular Aglycon Delivery (IAD), carbohydrate modification, as well as standard protection-deprotection techniques in carbohydrate chemistry. Written by a team of international experts actively working on different aspect of synthetic carbohydrate chemistry, this book is an invaluable resource for carbohydrate chemists, natural products chemists, medicinal chemists, synthetic organic chemists and biochemists working in industry and academia.