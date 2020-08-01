Carbohydrates in Drug Discovery and Development
1st Edition
Synthesis and Application
Description
Carbohydrates in Drug Discovery and Development: Synthesis and Applications examines recent, important developments in synthesis, biology, and biomedical applications of carbohydrates as well as therapeutic and pharmacological aspects of carbohydrate chemistry. Structural aspects of carbohydrates make this moiety efficiently able to form diverse linkages, substitutions, and branching patterns which have attracted generations of chemists towards harnessing these properties. In addition to the advancement in construction of oligosaccharides, chemists are also making strides in the ability to assemble glycopeptides and glycoproteins. These are important synthetic targets, not only from a basic research standpoint but also because they play essential biological roles. Carbohydrates are one of the most challenging classes of biomolecules in terms of synthesis, structure, and biological implications. This book covers advanced aspects of carbohydrates, starting with a brief introduction, nomenclature, and classification, followed by a discussion of glycosidic bond formation methodology, recent protocols for the synthesis of O-glycosides, N-glycosides, thioglycosides and C-glycosides, Intramolecular Aglycon Delivery (IAD), carbohydrate modification, as well as standard protection-deprotection techniques in carbohydrate chemistry. Written by a team of international experts actively working on different aspect of synthetic carbohydrate chemistry, this book is an invaluable resource for carbohydrate chemists, natural products chemists, medicinal chemists, synthetic organic chemists and biochemists working in industry and academia.
Key Features
- Gives a practical, detailed overview of a wide range of carbohydrate systems relevant for drug discovery and development
- Highlights applications of functionalized carbohydrates and their use as synthons for the construction of various systems
- Covers recent developments in the synthesis of various glycohybrid molecules
Readership
Carbohydrate chemists, natural products chemists, medicinal chemists, synthetic organic chemists, biochemists
Table of Contents
- Recent Trends and Challenges on Carbohydrate-based Molecular Scaffolding: General Consideration towards Impact of Carbohydrates in Drug Discovery and Development
2. Carbohydrate-protein Interactions: Enhancements through Statistical Rebinding
3. Imino Sugars in Medicinal Chemistry
4. Recent Developments in the Synthesis of Inositol Derivatives
5. Sialic Acids in Drug Discovery and Development
6. Glycan Microarrays in Drug Discovery and Development
7. Carbohydrate-based Antibiotics: Opportunity and challenges
8. Carbo-Click in Drug Discovery and Development
9. Recent Developments on Synthesis and Bioactivity of C-glycosylated Compounds
10. Glycohybrids Molecules in Pharmaceutical Industry: Recent Advancement and Future Prospective
11. Biologically Active Carbohydrate-based Macrocycles
12. Carbohydrate based Antibacterial and Anticancer Vaccines
13. Opportunity of Plant Oligosaccharides and Polysaccharides in Drug Development
14. 3-Deoxy-D-manno-oct-2-ulosonic acid (Kdo) Derivatives in Antibacterial Drug Discovery
15. N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) - Conjugates: Delivering Oligonucleotide Drugs to the Liver
16. Recent Advances in Glyconanoparticles Aided Therapy and Diagnosis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128166758
About the Editor
Vinod Tiwari
Dr Vinod K. Tiwari is an Associate Professor at Banaras Hindu University. Dr. Tiwari's teaches almost all branches of organic chemistry, however his research is mainly focused on various aspects of carbohydrate chemistry such as their modifications, application in chiral synthesis, novel synthetic methodology and development of carbohydrate-containing molecules of chemotherapeutic potential. Dr. Tiwari is Editor of several journals, including, Trends Carbohydrate Res., Int. J. Carbohydrate Chemistry, Journal of Chemistry, and Current Organic Chemistry. He is currently Joint Secretary for the Association of Carbohydrate Chemist and Technologists in India. Recently, Dr. Tiwari was awarded the "Excellence in Carbohydrate Research Award-2019" during the 3rd International Conference on Carbohydrate chemistry held at the University of Lucknow.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, India