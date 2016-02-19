Carbohydrate Metabolism and its Disorders focuses on the processes and methodologies involved in carbohydrate metabolism, including detection of diabetes, hypoglycemic syndromes, cardiovascular diseases, and atherosclerosis. The selection first takes a look at the detection of diabetes in man, hormonal disturbances in diabetes, and hypoglycemia. Topics include indications for testing for diabetes, reasons for early detection, testing for diabetes with tolbutamide, glucagon, corticosteroids, and hypoglycemic syndromes. The book also ponders on the physiological aspects of carbohydrate metabolism in the fetus and newborn and glycogen-storage diseases. The publication examines dietary intake of carbohydrate in relation to diabetes and atherosclerosis and glucose tolerance in ischemic cardiovascular disease. Discussions focus on epidemiological studies of diabetes and atherosclerosis, overt diabetes mellitus, and effects of selection, age, obesity, and other factors. The book also identifies disturbances of the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates; insulin antagonists and disturbances in carbohydrate metabolism; and glycosaminoglycans in joint disorders. The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in carbohydrate metabolism.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1. The Detection of Diabetes in Man

I. Introduction 1

II. Detection before Glucose Tolerance becomes Abnormal

III. Some Practical Definitions of Clinical Categories of Diabetes

IV. Reasons for Early Detection

V. Indications for Testing for Diabetes

VI. Testing for Diabetes with the Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

VII. Testing for Diabetes with the Intravenous Glucose Tolerance Test

VIII. Testing for Diabetes with Tolbutamide

IX. Testing for Latent Diabetes with a Steroid Stress

X. Conclusions

References

Chapter 2. Hormonal Disturbances in Diabetes

I. Introduction

II. Insulin

III. Growth Hormone

IV. Corticosteroids

V. Glucagon

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Hypoglycemia

I. Introduction

II. Definition of Hypoglycemia

III. Incidence

IV. Clinical Manifestations

V. Pathogenesis

VI. Hypoglycemic Syndromes

VII. Therapy

VEIL Conclusions

References

Chapter 4. Physiological Aspects of Carbohydrate Metabolism in the Fetus and Newborn

I. Introduction

II. Carbohydrate Reserves

III. Blood Glucose

IV. Neonatal Tolerance to Oxygen Lack

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. Glycogen-Storage Diseases: Types I, III , IV, V, VII and Unclassified Glycogenoses

I. Type I Glycogen-Storage Disease

II. Type I I I Glycogen-Storage Disease—Limit Dextrinosis

III. Association of Glucose 6-phosphatase Deficiency with Type III Glycogen-Storage Disease

IV. Type IV Glycogen-Storage Disease—Amylopectinosis

V. Type V Glycogen-Storage Disease

VI. Phosphoglucomutase Deficiency as a Possible Cause of Glycogenosis

VII . Type VII Glycogen-Storage Disease—Phosphofructokinase Deficiency

VIII . Distribution of Cases of Glycogen-Storage Disease

References

Chapter 6. Glycogen-Storage Diseases: Type II and Type VI Glycogenosis

Type II Glycogenosis

I. Definition and Symptomatology

II. The Lysosomal α-l,4-Glucosidase

III. Type II Glycogenosis as an Inborn Lysosomal Disease

IV. Type II Glycogenosis with Unusual Clinical or Biochemical Manifestation

V. Comments

References

Type VI Glycogenosis

I. Definition and Symptomatology

II. The Activity of Phosphorylase in Biopsy of Human Liver

III. Cases with an Excess of Glycogen in the Muscle

IV. Type VI Glycogenosis Associated with a Fanconi Syndrome

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 8. Glucose Tolerance in Ischaemic Cardiovascular Disease

I. Introduction

II. Overt Diabetes Mellitus

III. General Review

IV. Effects of Selection, Age, Obesity, and other Factors

V. Control Studies

VI. Epidemiological Studies

VII. Variation and Clinical Implication

VIII. Relation to Serum Lipids

IX. Further Metabolic Aspects

X. Summary

References

Chapter 9. Disturbances of the Digestion and Absorption of Carbohydrates

I. Introduction

II. Disturbances of Polysaccharide Digestion

III. Disturbances of Disaccharide Digestion

IV. Disturbances of Monosaccharide Absorption

References

Chapter 10. Glycosaminoglycans in Joint Disorders

I. Glycosaminoglycans

II. Changes in Glycosaminoglycans in Joint Disorders

References

Chapter 7. Dietary Intake of Carbohydrate in Relation to Diabetes and Atherosclerosis

I. Introduction

II. The Evolution of Man's Diet

III. The Neolithic Revolution

IV. The Industrial Revolution

V. The Separation of Palatability and Nutrition

VI. Epidemiological Studies of Diabetes and Atherosclerosis

VII. Discussion

References

Chapter 11. Insulin Antagonists and Disturbances in Carbohydrate Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Regulation of Circulating Insulin Activity

III. Humoral Insulin Antagonism

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter 12. Disturbances in Carbohydrate Metabolism: Liver Disease

I. Introduction

II. Impairment of Glucose Metabolism

III. Normoglycaemia and Hypoglycaemia

IV. Disturbed Metabolism of Sugars other than Glucose

References

Chapter 13. Glycosurias Other Than Diabetes Mellitus

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Mechanism of Melituria

IV. Clinical Conditions Associated with Melituria

References

Author Index

Subject Index

