Carbohydrate Metabolism
1st Edition
And Its Disorders
Carbohydrate Metabolism and its Disorders focuses on the processes and methodologies involved in carbohydrate metabolism, including detection of diabetes, hypoglycemic syndromes, cardiovascular diseases, and atherosclerosis.
The selection first takes a look at the detection of diabetes in man, hormonal disturbances in diabetes, and hypoglycemia. Topics include indications for testing for diabetes, reasons for early detection, testing for diabetes with tolbutamide, glucagon, corticosteroids, and hypoglycemic syndromes. The book also ponders on the physiological aspects of carbohydrate metabolism in the fetus and newborn and glycogen-storage diseases.
The publication examines dietary intake of carbohydrate in relation to diabetes and atherosclerosis and glucose tolerance in ischemic cardiovascular disease. Discussions focus on epidemiological studies of diabetes and atherosclerosis, overt diabetes mellitus, and effects of selection, age, obesity, and other factors. The book also identifies disturbances of the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates; insulin antagonists and disturbances in carbohydrate metabolism; and glycosaminoglycans in joint disorders.
The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in carbohydrate metabolism.
Table of Contents
Contents of Volume 2
List of Contributors to Volume 2
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
Chapter 1. The Detection of Diabetes in Man
I. Introduction 1
II. Detection before Glucose Tolerance becomes Abnormal
III. Some Practical Definitions of Clinical Categories of Diabetes
IV. Reasons for Early Detection
V. Indications for Testing for Diabetes
VI. Testing for Diabetes with the Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
VII. Testing for Diabetes with the Intravenous Glucose Tolerance Test
VIII. Testing for Diabetes with Tolbutamide
IX. Testing for Latent Diabetes with a Steroid Stress
X. Conclusions
References
Chapter 2. Hormonal Disturbances in Diabetes
I. Introduction
II. Insulin
III. Growth Hormone
IV. Corticosteroids
V. Glucagon
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Hypoglycemia
I. Introduction
II. Definition of Hypoglycemia
III. Incidence
IV. Clinical Manifestations
V. Pathogenesis
VI. Hypoglycemic Syndromes
VII. Therapy
VEIL Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Physiological Aspects of Carbohydrate Metabolism in the Fetus and Newborn
I. Introduction
II. Carbohydrate Reserves
III. Blood Glucose
IV. Neonatal Tolerance to Oxygen Lack
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Glycogen-Storage Diseases: Types I, III , IV, V, VII and Unclassified Glycogenoses
I. Type I Glycogen-Storage Disease
II. Type I I I Glycogen-Storage Disease—Limit Dextrinosis
III. Association of Glucose 6-phosphatase Deficiency with Type III Glycogen-Storage Disease
IV. Type IV Glycogen-Storage Disease—Amylopectinosis
V. Type V Glycogen-Storage Disease
VI. Phosphoglucomutase Deficiency as a Possible Cause of Glycogenosis
VII . Type VII Glycogen-Storage Disease—Phosphofructokinase Deficiency
VIII . Distribution of Cases of Glycogen-Storage Disease
References
Chapter 6. Glycogen-Storage Diseases: Type II and Type VI Glycogenosis
Type II Glycogenosis
I. Definition and Symptomatology
II. The Lysosomal α-l,4-Glucosidase
III. Type II Glycogenosis as an Inborn Lysosomal Disease
IV. Type II Glycogenosis with Unusual Clinical or Biochemical Manifestation
V. Comments
References
Type VI Glycogenosis
I. Definition and Symptomatology
II. The Activity of Phosphorylase in Biopsy of Human Liver
III. Cases with an Excess of Glycogen in the Muscle
IV. Type VI Glycogenosis Associated with a Fanconi Syndrome
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Glucose Tolerance in Ischaemic Cardiovascular Disease
I. Introduction
II. Overt Diabetes Mellitus
III. General Review
IV. Effects of Selection, Age, Obesity, and other Factors
V. Control Studies
VI. Epidemiological Studies
VII. Variation and Clinical Implication
VIII. Relation to Serum Lipids
IX. Further Metabolic Aspects
X. Summary
References
Chapter 9. Disturbances of the Digestion and Absorption of Carbohydrates
I. Introduction
II. Disturbances of Polysaccharide Digestion
III. Disturbances of Disaccharide Digestion
IV. Disturbances of Monosaccharide Absorption
References
Chapter 10. Glycosaminoglycans in Joint Disorders
I. Glycosaminoglycans
II. Changes in Glycosaminoglycans in Joint Disorders
References
Chapter 7. Dietary Intake of Carbohydrate in Relation to Diabetes and Atherosclerosis
I. Introduction
II. The Evolution of Man's Diet
III. The Neolithic Revolution
IV. The Industrial Revolution
V. The Separation of Palatability and Nutrition
VI. Epidemiological Studies of Diabetes and Atherosclerosis
VII. Discussion
References
Chapter 11. Insulin Antagonists and Disturbances in Carbohydrate Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of Circulating Insulin Activity
III. Humoral Insulin Antagonism
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 12. Disturbances in Carbohydrate Metabolism: Liver Disease
I. Introduction
II. Impairment of Glucose Metabolism
III. Normoglycaemia and Hypoglycaemia
IV. Disturbed Metabolism of Sugars other than Glucose
References
Chapter 13. Glycosurias Other Than Diabetes Mellitus
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Mechanism of Melituria
IV. Clinical Conditions Associated with Melituria
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264271