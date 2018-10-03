Carbohydrate Chemistry for Food Scientists - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780128120699, 9780128134382

Carbohydrate Chemistry for Food Scientists

3rd Edition

Authors: James BeMiller
eBook ISBN: 9780128134382
Paperback ISBN: 9780128120699
Published Date: 3rd October 2018
Page Count: 440
Description

Carbohydrate Chemistry for Food Scientists, Third Edition, is a complete update of the critically acclaimed authoritative carbohydrate reference for food scientists. The new edition is fully revised, expanded and redesigned as an easy-to-read resource for students and professionals who need to understand this specialized area. The new edition provides practical information on the specific uses of carbohydrates, the functionalities delivered by specific carbohydrates, and the process for choosing carbohydrate ingredients for specific product applications. Readers will learn basic and specific applications of food carbohydrate organic and physical chemistry through clearly explained presentations of mono-, oligo-, and polysaccharides and their chemistry.

This new edition includes expanded sections on Maillard browning reaction, dietary fiber, fat mimetics, and polyols, in addition to discussions of physical properties, imparted functionalities, and actual applications. Carbohydrate Chemistry for Food Scientists serves as an invaluable resource on the chemistry of food carbohydrates for advanced undergraduate and graduate students, and a concise, user-friendly, applied reference book for food science professionals.

Key Features

  • Identifies structures and chemistry of all food carbohydrates – monosaccharides, oligosaccharides and polysaccharides
  • Covers the behavior and functionality of carbohydrates within foods
  • Extensive coverage of the structures, modifications, and properties of starches and individual hydrocolloids

Readership

Graduate level and upper division undergraduate students. Product developers in the food industry. Applications specialists in food ingredient companies. Food engineers that lack understanding of the chemistry of carbohydrates

Table of Contents

1. Monosaccharides
2. Carbohydrate Reactions
3. Oligosaccharides
4. Polysaccharides: Occurrence, Structures, and Chemistry
5. Polysaccharides: Properties
6. Starches: Molecular and Granular Structures and Properties
7. Starches: Conversions, Modifications, and Uses
8. Cellulose and Cellulose-Based Hydrocolloids
9. Guar, Locust Bean, Tara, and Cassia Gums
10. Inulin and Konjac Glucomannan
11. Xanthan
12. Gellans, Curdlan, Dextrans, Levans, and Pullulan
13. Carrageenans
14. Algins/Alginates
15. Pectins
16. Gum Arabic and Other Exudate Gums
17. Carbohydrate Nutrition, Dietary Fiber, Bulking Agents, and Fat Mimetics
18. Nonenzymic Browning and Formation of Acrylamide and Caramel
19. Carbohydrate and Noncarbohydrate Sweeteners
20. Summary of Carbohydrate Functionalities

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Published:
eBook ISBN:
9780128134382
Paperback ISBN:
9780128120699

About the Author

James BeMiller

James BeMiller is Professor Emeritus of Food Science at Purdue University, as well as being the Director of the Whistler Center for Carbohydrate Research. He has had a long and distinguished academic career having published over 150 academic papers, with a strong focus on starch and carbohydrate chemistry research. At various times he has sat on the board of the American Chemical Society, the American Association of Cereal Chemists, Institute of Food Technologists, American Institute of Chemists, and the International Union of Biochemistry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA

