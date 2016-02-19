Carbohydrate Analysis, Volume 58
1st Edition
High Performance Liquid Chromatography and Capillary Electrophoresis
Table of Contents
Part I. The Solute. 1. Preparation of carbohydrates for analysis by HPLC and HPCE (A.J. Mort, M.L. Pierce). Part II. Analytical and Preparative Separations. 2. Reversed-phase and hydrophobic interaction chromatography of carbohydrates and glycoconjugates (Z. El Rassi). 3. High performance hydrophilic interaction chromatography of carbohydrates with polar solvents (S.C. Churms). 4. HPLC of carbohydrates with cation- and anion-exchange silica and resin-based stationary phases (C.G. Huber, G.K. Bonn). 5. Analysis of glycoconjugates using high-pH anion-exchange chromatography (R.R. Townsend). 6. Basic studies on carbohydrate - protein interaction by high performance affinity chromatography and high performance capillary affinity electrophoresis using lectins as protein models (S. Honda). 7. Modern size exclusion chromatography of carbohydrates and glycoconjugates (S.C. Churms). 8. High performance capillary electrophoresis of carbohydrates and glycoconjugates (Z. El Rassi, W. Nashabeh). 9. Preparative HPLC of carbohydrates (K.B. Hicks). Part III. The Detection. 10. Pulsed electrochemical detection of carbohydrates at gold electrodes following liquid chromatographic separation (D.C. Johnson, W.R. LaCourse). 11. On-column refractive index detection of carbohydrates separated by HPLC and CE (A.E. Bruno, B. Krattiger). 12. Mass spectrometry of carbohydrates and glycoconjugates (C.A. Settineri, A.L. Burlingame). 13. Evaporative light scattering detection of carbohydrates in HPLC (M. Dreux, M. Lafosse). 14. Chiroptical detectors for HPLC of carbohydrates (N. Purdie). 15. Pre- and post-column detection-oriented derivatization techniques in HPLC of carbohydrates (S. Hase). 16. Post-column enzyme reactors for the HPLC determination of carbohydrates (L.J. Nagels, P.C. Maes). 17. Other direct and indirect detection methods of carbohydrates in HPLC and HPCE (Z. El Rassi, J.T. Smith). Subject index.
Carbohydrates and glycoconjugates play an important role in several life processes. The wide variety of carbohydrate species and their inherent polydispersity and heterogeneity require separation techniques of high resolving power and high selectivity such as high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and capillary electrophoresis (HPCE). In the last decade HPLC, and recently HPCE methods have been developed for the high resolution and reproducible quantitation of carbohydrates. Despite the importance of these two column separation technologies in the area of carbohydrates, no previous book describes specialized methods for the separation, purification and detection of carbohydrates and glycoconjugates by HPLC and HPCE.
Therefore, the objective of the present book is to provide a comprehensive review of carbohydrate analysis by HPLC and HPCE by covering analytical and preparative separation techniques for all classes of carbohydrates including mono- and disaccharides; linear and cyclic oligosaccharides; branched heterooligosaccharides (e.g., glycans, plant-derived oligosaccharides); glycoconjugates (e.g., glycolipids, glycoproteins); carbohydrates in food and beverage; compositional carbohydrates of polysaccharides; carbohydrates in biomass degradation; etc.
The book will be of interest to a wide audience, including analytical chemists and biochemists, carbohydrate, glycoprotein and glycolipid chemists, molecular biologists, biotechnologists, etc. It will also be a useful reference work for both the experienced analyst and the newcomer as well as for users of HPLC and HPCE, graduates and postdoctoral students.
- No. of pages:
- 665
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1995
- Published:
- 11th November 1994
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858661
@qu:...an excellent reference work for every one interested in carbohydrate analysis. @source:Journal of Liquid Chromatography @qu:...contains a high-quality collection of reviews on methods suitable for separation, detection and structural analysis of complex carbohydrates. It is therefore a useful reference and not just for newcomers in the field. @source:Carbohydrates in Europe @from:P. Williams @qu:I have no doubt that this book will appeal to all academic and industrial researchers involved in this field. @source:Chromatographia
Z. El Rassi Editor
Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK, USA