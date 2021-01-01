COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Carbohydrate Analysis by Modern Liquid Phase Separation Techniques - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128214473

Carbohydrate Analysis by Modern Liquid Phase Separation Techniques

2nd Edition

Editor: Ziad El-Rassi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128214473
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 2021
Page Count: 1000
Description

Carbohydrate Analysis by Modern Liquid Phase Separation Techniques, Second Edition presents readers with the various principles of modern liquid phase separation techniques and their contributions to the analysis of complex carbohydrates and glycoconjugates. In a selection of all-new chapters, this fully updated volume covers each technique in detail as it applies to carbohydrate analysis. This book aims to help analysts solve many practical problems that they may face in tackling the analysis of carbohydrates. This is an essential resource for anyone seeking a broad view of the science of carbohydrates and separation techniques. It also addresses many current difficulties that must be resolved the field of carbohydrate research, inspiring further important technological developments to meet these challenges. This is an essential resource for anyone seeking a broad view of the science of carbohydrates and separation techniques.

Key Features

  • Covers the basic principles of modern liquid phase separation techniques as well as their applications
  • Compiles up-to-date information about the field of carbohydrate analysis in particular and separation sciences in general
  • Focuses on problems currently faced in carbohydrate analysis and the solutions necessary for further progress

Readership

Separation scientists, applications scientists and technicians at many industrial outlets working in carbohydrates, analytical chemistry, biology, and materials science; professors, students, technicians in academia. New industrial users of separation techniques and their applications to carbohydrates analysis; graduate students in most branches of the life sciences

Table of Contents

  1. RPC and HIC of Carbohydrates and Glycoconjugates
    2. Ion-Exchange Chromatography of Carbohydrates
    3. HILIC
    4. Affinity Chromatography
    5. Size Exclusion Chromatography
    6. Multi-dimensional HPLC
    7. Analysis of Carbohydrates in Food and Beverages
    8. Mass Spectrometry
    9. Preparative HPLC
    10. FFF 11. SFC 12. CE and CEC of Carbohydrates
    13. CE of Glycoconjugates
    14. CE-MS of Carbohydrates
    15. HPLC-MS of Carbohydrates
    16. Supercritical Fluid Chromatography-MS
    17. Electrochemical detectors for carbohydrates in CE and HPLC
    18. Derivatization Techniques for HPLC and CE of Carbohydrates

Details

No. of pages:
1000
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2021
Published:
1st January 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Paperback ISBN:
9780128214473

About the Editor

Ziad El-Rassi

Professor Ziad El Rassi earned M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in analytical chemistry from Claude-Bernard University, France, in 1974 and 1978. A visiting Assistant Professorship followed at Ecole Centrale de Lyon, France. He Joined the Chemical Engineering Department at Yale University in 1980. In 1988 he accepted an Assistant Professorship at Oklahoma State University, where he later became Full professor, followed by Regents Professor. El Rassi is a member of The Asia Pacific International Symposium on Microscale Separations, The International Symposium on Capillary Electroseparation Techniques (ITP), and The Latin-American Symposium on Biotechnology, Biomedical, Biopharmaceutical and Industrial Applications of Capillary Electrophoresis and Microchip Technology. He has served on editorial boards of several international journals and as the Chairman of three international symposia. He has received several research awards and his research has resulted in 200 research publications, two books, and 250 presentations, including 170 invited lectures around the world.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma, USA

