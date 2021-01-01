Carbohydrate Analysis by Modern Liquid Phase Separation Techniques
2nd Edition
Description
Carbohydrate Analysis by Modern Liquid Phase Separation Techniques, Second Edition presents readers with the various principles of modern liquid phase separation techniques and their contributions to the analysis of complex carbohydrates and glycoconjugates. In a selection of all-new chapters, this fully updated volume covers each technique in detail as it applies to carbohydrate analysis. This book aims to help analysts solve many practical problems that they may face in tackling the analysis of carbohydrates. This is an essential resource for anyone seeking a broad view of the science of carbohydrates and separation techniques. It also addresses many current difficulties that must be resolved the field of carbohydrate research, inspiring further important technological developments to meet these challenges. This is an essential resource for anyone seeking a broad view of the science of carbohydrates and separation techniques.
Key Features
- Covers the basic principles of modern liquid phase separation techniques as well as their applications
- Compiles up-to-date information about the field of carbohydrate analysis in particular and separation sciences in general
- Focuses on problems currently faced in carbohydrate analysis and the solutions necessary for further progress
Readership
Separation scientists, applications scientists and technicians at many industrial outlets working in carbohydrates, analytical chemistry, biology, and materials science; professors, students, technicians in academia. New industrial users of separation techniques and their applications to carbohydrates analysis; graduate students in most branches of the life sciences
Table of Contents
- RPC and HIC of Carbohydrates and Glycoconjugates
2. Ion-Exchange Chromatography of Carbohydrates
3. HILIC
4. Affinity Chromatography
5. Size Exclusion Chromatography
6. Multi-dimensional HPLC
7. Analysis of Carbohydrates in Food and Beverages
8. Mass Spectrometry
9. Preparative HPLC
10. FFF 11. SFC 12. CE and CEC of Carbohydrates
13. CE of Glycoconjugates
14. CE-MS of Carbohydrates
15. HPLC-MS of Carbohydrates
16. Supercritical Fluid Chromatography-MS
17. Electrochemical detectors for carbohydrates in CE and HPLC
18. Derivatization Techniques for HPLC and CE of Carbohydrates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128214473
About the Editor
Ziad El-Rassi
Professor Ziad El Rassi earned M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in analytical chemistry from Claude-Bernard University, France, in 1974 and 1978. A visiting Assistant Professorship followed at Ecole Centrale de Lyon, France. He Joined the Chemical Engineering Department at Yale University in 1980. In 1988 he accepted an Assistant Professorship at Oklahoma State University, where he later became Full professor, followed by Regents Professor. El Rassi is a member of The Asia Pacific International Symposium on Microscale Separations, The International Symposium on Capillary Electroseparation Techniques (ITP), and The Latin-American Symposium on Biotechnology, Biomedical, Biopharmaceutical and Industrial Applications of Capillary Electrophoresis and Microchip Technology. He has served on editorial boards of several international journals and as the Chairman of three international symposia. He has received several research awards and his research has resulted in 200 research publications, two books, and 250 presentations, including 170 invited lectures around the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma, USA
