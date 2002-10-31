Carbohydrate Analysis by Modern Chromatography and Electrophoresis

This book is an updated and expanded edition of Carbohydrate Analysis, High Performance Liquid Chromatography and Capillary Electrophoresis and is concerned with the analysis of carbohydrates by modern chromatography and electrophoresis including analytical and preparative high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), thin layer chromatography (TLC), field flow fractionation (FFF), capillary electrophoresis (CE), capillary electrochromatography (CEC), polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (PAGE), gas chromatography (GC) and supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC).

Thirty-one chapters cover: various modes of HPLC, CE, CEC, FFF, GC and SFC that are currently applied to the analysis of carbohydrates; discussions on analytical and preparative separations; descriptions of the principles of detection and quantitative determination of carbohydrates by the various separation techniques; reviews of sample preparations; and information on important applications. Furthermore, the book describes in detail the different direct and indirect detection methods that have been introduced for the sensitive detection of carbohydrates.

This title is useful for a wide audience including separation scientists; analytical chemists and biochemists; carbohydrate chemists; glycoprotein and glycolipid chemists; molecular biologists; and biotechnologists. The book is also a useful reference for both the experienced analyst and the newcomer and for users of modern chromatography and electrophoresis.