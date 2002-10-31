Carbohydrate Analysis by Modern Chromatography and Electrophoresis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444500618, 9780080528496

Carbohydrate Analysis by Modern Chromatography and Electrophoresis

1st Edition

Authors: Ziad El-Rassi
eBook ISBN: 9780080528496
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 31st October 2002
Page Count: 1256
Description

This book is an updated and expanded edition of Carbohydrate Analysis, High Performance Liquid Chromatography and Capillary Electrophoresis and is concerned with the analysis of carbohydrates by modern chromatography and electrophoresis including analytical and preparative high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), thin layer chromatography (TLC), field flow fractionation (FFF), capillary electrophoresis (CE), capillary electrochromatography (CEC), polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (PAGE), gas chromatography (GC) and supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC).

Thirty-one chapters cover: various modes of HPLC, CE, CEC, FFF, GC and SFC that are currently applied to the analysis of carbohydrates; discussions on analytical and preparative separations; descriptions of the principles of detection and quantitative determination of carbohydrates by the various separation techniques; reviews of sample preparations; and information on important applications. Furthermore, the book describes in detail the different direct and indirect detection methods that have been introduced for the sensitive detection of carbohydrates.

This title is useful for a wide audience including separation scientists; analytical chemists and biochemists; carbohydrate chemists; glycoprotein and glycolipid chemists; molecular biologists; and biotechnologists. The book is also a useful reference for both the experienced analyst and the newcomer and for users of modern chromatography and electrophoresis.

Key Features

· Contains 31 chapters covering all aspects of carbohydrate analysis by modern chromatography and electrophoresis · Each chapter discusses the basic principles, advantages and limitations, and applications of the particular detection technique · Useful reference for both the experienced analyst and the newcomer

Readership

Chemical, biochemical, biological, medicinal, and pharmaceutical institutes and departments; chemical, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries and scientific libraries.

Table of Contents

Selected Papers. The Solute; Modern Liquid Chromatography: Fundamentals, Methodologies and Applications; Preparative Liquid Chromatography; Field Flow Fractionation; Electrophoresis and Electrochromatography: Fundamentals, Methodologies and Applications; Gas Chromatography; The Detection.

Details

No. of pages:
1256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080528496

About the Author

Ziad El-Rassi

Affiliations and Expertise

Oklahoma State University, Oklahoma, USA

Ratings and Reviews

