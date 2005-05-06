Capital Investment & Financing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750665322, 9780080476384

Capital Investment & Financing

1st Edition

a practical guide to financial evaluation

Authors: Chris Agar
eBook ISBN: 9780080476384
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750665322
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th May 2005
Page Count: 448
Description

The requirement to maximise value for shareholders is at the core of any corporate investment or financing decision. The intrinsic value of proposed investments should be assessed before deciding how much capital to allocate; the benefits and risks associated with each available source of finance should be considered when capital is being raised; and capital, and any associated financial risks, should be managed in a way that continues to maximise value. At every stage, an analysis should be carried out to ensure the decision is optimal for shareholders and other capital providers.

This book provides practical guidance on the application of financial evaluation techniques and methods (mainly covered in Appendices), as well as comprehensive coverage of traditional corporate finance topics, discussed in the context of capital investment, raising and management and financial risk management (using derivatives). Models, formulae and other quantitative techniques are illustrated in over 100 examples (using only basic mathematics).

Topics discussed include the following:

  • business appraisal using financial ratios

  • corporate valuation (mainly discounted cash flow and real options)

*investment appraisal techniques

  • acquisition structuring and evaluation

  • the nature of loans and loan agreements

  • features and pricing of bonds (straight and convertible)

  • leasing (including leveraged leasing)

  • equity raising (Initial Public Offerings)

  • long and short term capital management

  • basic pricing of derivatives (forwards, futures, options, swaps)

  • interest rate and currency risk management using derivatives

Capital Investment & Financing provides a comprehensive, in-depth coverage of concepts, methods and techniques involved when evaluating acquisitions and other investments, assessing financing opportunities, and managing capital. The core chapters provide practical guidance on key corporate finance topics; the Appendices contain more quantitative material, focusing on pricing techniques. Examples are used throughout, and an integrated case study (fictional) in the final Appendix uses many of the techniques discussed.

Key Features

Discusses all key areas of corporate investing and financing, focusing on key financial issues Concise, thorough and technical, it enables to reader to acquire knowledge effectively *Can be used in everyday analysis and decision making

Readership

Financial Directors; Corporate Finance Manaers

Table of Contents

List of Equations. Examples, and Exhibits. Preface. Chapter 1 - CAPITAL INVESTMENT: Introduction. Capital Expenditure on Tangible Assets. Acquisitions – an Overview. Corporate Valuation. Acquisition Structuring and Evaluation. Chapter 2 - CAPITAL RAISING: Introduction. Debt. Equity. Chapter 3 - CAPITAL MANAGEMENT: Introduction. Long Term Capital Management. Short Term Capital Management. Chapter 4 - FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT: Introduction. Interest Rate Risk. Currency Risk. Appendix A Financial Ratios. Appendix B Pricing Techniques. Appendix C Leasing. Appendix D Examples. Bibliography. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080476384
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750665322

About the Author

Chris Agar

Affiliations and Expertise

Christopher Agar FCA MCT is an independent corporate financial consultant, having previously worked in corporate recovery (Price Waterhouse, now part of Pricewaterhouse Coopers) and the corporate finance department of an international telecommunications provider. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales and a Member of the Association of Corporate Treasures.

