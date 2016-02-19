Capillary Electrophoresis, Volume 52

@qu:...anybody wanting to write a book on CE after this would look like a fool. Everything seems to be there, any detection system you have ever dreamed of, any capillary coating, enough electrolyte systems to saturate your wits, and more, and more.

...by far the most thorough book in the field yet to appear. @source:Journal of Chromatography @qu:Anyone reading this book cannot fail to agree with Li's conclusion that the potential of the technique is tremendous. @source:Analytical Instrument Industry Report @qu:...a prime source of information both for newcomers and for those versed in the technique. It is strongly recommended. @source:Endeavour @qu:...a very useful addition to the literature of separation science encompassing, as it does, all aspects of this rapidly emerging family of methods. It is almost encyclopaedic in its coverage and all chapters are extremely well referenced. This will facilitate any search for original information on any aspect of CE. @source:Talanta @qu:All you ever wanted to know about CE can be found in this excellent book. It is a must for beginners and a valuable reference book for the experienced. @source:Journal of Applied Toxicology @qu:...a quite useful reference and is highly recommended for libraries and laboratories applying this ever-growing technique, both in industry and academic institutions. @source:Journal of Liquid Chromatography @qu:...an invaluable guide to both novice and experienced researchers in the field. @source:International Journal of Food Science & Technology @qu:This is a useful book that serves several audiences. The author is to be commended for putting together a thoughtful, complete, and thoroughly useful reference. @source:Analytical Chemistry @qu:The author is to congratulated on achieving the objectives for the book. It can be recommended to anyone who wishes to get grips with a techniques that can generate up to thirty million theoretical plates per metre: that should include all separation scientists. @source:The Analyst