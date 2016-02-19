Capillary Electrophoresis
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
This book is designed to be a practical guide, used by wide audience, including those new to CE, those more experienced, routine users, those interested in technology development, and those involved with applications research. References have been emphasized to allow the reader to explore the detailed specifics and theoretical foundations.
Key Features
This book draws together the rapidly evolving, diverse, and multidisciplinary subject of capillary electrophoresis (CE). It is designed as a practical guide to be used by a wide audience, including those new to CE as well as more experienced users. This volume presents the capabilities, limitations, potentials, and future challenges facing each area of CE. Key aspects of this technique, such as high resolution capability, full automation, high speed separations, quantification of nanoliter sample volumes, and simultaneous multiple detection capabilities are presented in a concise and logical fashion. This book is designed to help you make the most of your CE separations, and includes comprehensive information on: Electroosmosis, separation efficiency, and Joule heating Detection methods In-depth discussion of the separation principles and capabilities of the major modes of CE Sieving gel electrophoresis Isoelectric focusing Free solution CE Micellar electrokinetic capillary chromatography Entangled polymer matrix-based separation Detailed treatment of the application of CE to a wide range of molecules, supplemented with extensive "hands-on" illustrations
Readership
Analytical chemists, biochemists, and researchers in molecular biology.
Table of Contents
Background Concepts: P.D. Grossman, Factors Affecting the Performance of Capillary Electrophoresis Separations: Joule Heating, Electroosmosis, and Zone Dispersion. T.M. Olefirowicz and A.G. Ewing, Detection Methods in Capillary Electrophoresis. S.E. Moring, Quantitative Aspects of Capillary Electrophoresis Analysis. Modes of Capillary Electrophoresis: P.D. Grossman, Free-Solution Capillary Electrophoresis. R.S. Dubrow, Capillary Gel Electrophoresis. M.J. Sepaniak, A.C. Powell, D.F. Swaile, and R.O. Cole, Fundamentals of Micellar Electrokinetic Capillary Chromatography. S. Hjert*aaen, Isoelectric Focusing in Capillaries. P.D. Grossman, Capillary Electrophoresis in Entangled Polymer Solutions. Applications of Capillary Electrophoresis: J.C. Colburn, Capillary Electrophoresis Separations of Peptides: Practical Aspects and Applications. J.E. Wiktorowicz and J.C. Colburn, Protein Analysis by Capillary Electrophoresis. C.W. Demarest, E.A. Monnot-Chase, J. Jiu, and R. Weinberger, Separation of Small Molecules by High-Performance Capillary Electrophoresis. J.C. Colburn and P.D. Grossman, Appendix: Trouble-Shooting Guide to Capillary Electrophoresis Operations. Chapter References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 20th July 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138192
About the Editor
Paul Grossman
Affiliations and Expertise
Applied Biosystems, Inc.
Joel Colburn
Affiliations and Expertise
Applied Biosystems, Inc.