Capillary Electrophoresis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123042507, 9780323138192

Capillary Electrophoresis

1st Edition

Theory and Practice

Editors: Paul Grossman Joel Colburn
eBook ISBN: 9780323138192
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th July 1992
Page Count: 352
Description

This book is designed to be a practical guide, used by wide audience, including those new to CE, those more experienced, routine users, those interested in technology development, and those involved with applications research. References have been emphasized to allow the reader to explore the detailed specifics and theoretical foundations.

Key Features

This book draws together the rapidly evolving, diverse, and multidisciplinary subject of capillary electrophoresis (CE). It is designed as a practical guide to be used by a wide audience, including those new to CE as well as more experienced users. This volume presents the capabilities, limitations, potentials, and future challenges facing each area of CE. Key aspects of this technique, such as high resolution capability, full automation, high speed separations, quantification of nanoliter sample volumes, and simultaneous multiple detection capabilities are presented in a concise and logical fashion. This book is designed to help you make the most of your CE separations, and includes comprehensive information on: Electroosmosis, separation efficiency, and Joule heating Detection methods In-depth discussion of the separation principles and capabilities of the major modes of CE Sieving gel electrophoresis Isoelectric focusing Free solution CE Micellar electrokinetic capillary chromatography Entangled polymer matrix-based separation Detailed treatment of the application of CE to a wide range of molecules, supplemented with extensive "hands-on" illustrations

Readership

Analytical chemists, biochemists, and researchers in molecular biology.

Table of Contents

Background Concepts: P.D. Grossman, Factors Affecting the Performance of Capillary Electrophoresis Separations: Joule Heating, Electroosmosis, and Zone Dispersion. T.M. Olefirowicz and A.G. Ewing, Detection Methods in Capillary Electrophoresis. S.E. Moring, Quantitative Aspects of Capillary Electrophoresis Analysis. Modes of Capillary Electrophoresis: P.D. Grossman, Free-Solution Capillary Electrophoresis. R.S. Dubrow, Capillary Gel Electrophoresis. M.J. Sepaniak, A.C. Powell, D.F. Swaile, and R.O. Cole, Fundamentals of Micellar Electrokinetic Capillary Chromatography. S. Hjert*aaen, Isoelectric Focusing in Capillaries. P.D. Grossman, Capillary Electrophoresis in Entangled Polymer Solutions. Applications of Capillary Electrophoresis: J.C. Colburn, Capillary Electrophoresis Separations of Peptides: Practical Aspects and Applications. J.E. Wiktorowicz and J.C. Colburn, Protein Analysis by Capillary Electrophoresis. C.W. Demarest, E.A. Monnot-Chase, J. Jiu, and R. Weinberger, Separation of Small Molecules by High-Performance Capillary Electrophoresis. J.C. Colburn and P.D. Grossman, Appendix: Trouble-Shooting Guide to Capillary Electrophoresis Operations. Chapter References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138192

About the Editor

Paul Grossman

Affiliations and Expertise

Applied Biosystems, Inc.

Joel Colburn

Affiliations and Expertise

Applied Biosystems, Inc.

Ratings and Reviews

