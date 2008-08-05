Capillary Electrophoresis Methods for Pharmaceutical Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123725738, 9780080559612

Capillary Electrophoresis Methods for Pharmaceutical Analysis, Volume 9

1st Edition

Editors: Satinder Ahuja Mohamedilias Jimidar
eBook ISBN: 9780080559612
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123725738
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th August 2008
Page Count: 546
Table of Contents

Preface

  1. Overview of Capillary Electrophoresis in Pharmaceutical Analysis
  2. Theoretical Consideration in Performance of Various Modes of CE
  3. Equipment Considerations for Capillary Electrophoresis
  4. Method Development for Pharmaceutical Analysis
  5. Role of CE in Drug Substance and Drug Product Development
  6. General Considerations to Improve Performance of CE Methods
  7. Overview of Current Regulatory Guidance
  8. Qualification of CE Instrumentation
  9. Robustness Testing of CE Methods
  10. Validation of Analytical Methods
  11. The Need for CE Methods in Pharmacopeial Monographs
  12. CE in Impurity Profiling of Drugs
  13. Ion Analysis
  14. Role of CE in Biopharmaceutical Development and Quality Control
  15. Capillary Electrophoresis and Bioanalysis
  16. CE as Orthogonal Technique to Chromatography
  17. Capillary Electrochromatography of Pharmaceuticals
  18. Coupling CE and Chip-based Devices and Mass Spectrometry

Description

Capillary electrophoresis (CE) is a powerful analytical technique that is widely used in research and development and in quality control of pharmaceuticals. Many reports of highly efficient separations and methods have been published over the past 15 years. CE offers several advantages over high-pressure or high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). These include simplicity, rapid analysis, automation, ruggedness, different mechanisms for selectivity, and low cost. Moreover, EC requires smaller sample size and yet offers higher efficiency and thus greater resolution power over HPLC. These characteristics are very attractive in research and development, even more so in pharmaceutical quality control (QC) and stability monitoring (SM) studies. This book will provide busy pharmaceutical scientists a complete yet concise reference guide for utilizing the versatility of CE in new drug development and quality control.

Key Features

  • Provides current status and future developments in CE analysis of pharmaceuticals.
  • Explains how to develop and validate methods.
  • Includes major pharmaceutical applications including assays and impurity testing.

Readership

This book is suitable for researchers, practitioners and consultants in the field of pharmaceuticals and related industries. It is also suitable for students to learn the basic techniques, method development and applications.

Details

No. of pages:
546
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080559612
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123725738

About the Editors

Satinder Ahuja

Satinder Ahuja Editor

Satinder Ahuja is a leading expert on water quality improvement. He earned his PhD in analytical chemistry from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. He worked for Novartis Corp. in various leadership positions for over 25 years and taught as an adjunct professor at Pace University for over 10 years. As president of Ahuja Consulting, he advises on water quality issues relating to chemicals and pharmaceuticals. A member of the executive committee of the Rivers of the World Foundation (ROW), Dr. Ahuja has organized numerous global symposia on improving water quality, including presentations for the American Chemical Society and UNESCO. Dr. Ahuja has published numerous papers and more than 20 books.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Ahuja Consulting for Water Quality, Calabash, NC, USA

Mohamedilias Jimidar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Beerse, Belgium

