Capillary Electrophoresis Methods for Pharmaceutical Analysis, Volume 9
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
- Overview of Capillary Electrophoresis in Pharmaceutical Analysis
- Theoretical Consideration in Performance of Various Modes of CE
- Equipment Considerations for Capillary Electrophoresis
- Method Development for Pharmaceutical Analysis
- Role of CE in Drug Substance and Drug Product Development
- General Considerations to Improve Performance of CE Methods
- Overview of Current Regulatory Guidance
- Qualification of CE Instrumentation
- Robustness Testing of CE Methods
- Validation of Analytical Methods
- The Need for CE Methods in Pharmacopeial Monographs
- CE in Impurity Profiling of Drugs
- Ion Analysis
- Role of CE in Biopharmaceutical Development and Quality Control
- Capillary Electrophoresis and Bioanalysis
- CE as Orthogonal Technique to Chromatography
- Capillary Electrochromatography of Pharmaceuticals
- Coupling CE and Chip-based Devices and Mass Spectrometry
Description
Capillary electrophoresis (CE) is a powerful analytical technique that is widely used in research and development and in quality control of pharmaceuticals. Many reports of highly efficient separations and methods have been published over the past 15 years. CE offers several advantages over high-pressure or high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). These include simplicity, rapid analysis, automation, ruggedness, different mechanisms for selectivity, and low cost. Moreover, EC requires smaller sample size and yet offers higher efficiency and thus greater resolution power over HPLC. These characteristics are very attractive in research and development, even more so in pharmaceutical quality control (QC) and stability monitoring (SM) studies. This book will provide busy pharmaceutical scientists a complete yet concise reference guide for utilizing the versatility of CE in new drug development and quality control.
Key Features
- Provides current status and future developments in CE analysis of pharmaceuticals.
- Explains how to develop and validate methods.
- Includes major pharmaceutical applications including assays and impurity testing.
Readership
This book is suitable for researchers, practitioners and consultants in the field of pharmaceuticals and related industries. It is also suitable for students to learn the basic techniques, method development and applications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 546
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 5th August 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559612
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123725738
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Satinder Ahuja Editor
Satinder Ahuja is a leading expert on water quality improvement. He earned his PhD in analytical chemistry from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. He worked for Novartis Corp. in various leadership positions for over 25 years and taught as an adjunct professor at Pace University for over 10 years. As president of Ahuja Consulting, he advises on water quality issues relating to chemicals and pharmaceuticals. A member of the executive committee of the Rivers of the World Foundation (ROW), Dr. Ahuja has organized numerous global symposia on improving water quality, including presentations for the American Chemical Society and UNESCO. Dr. Ahuja has published numerous papers and more than 20 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Ahuja Consulting for Water Quality, Calabash, NC, USA
Mohamedilias Jimidar Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Beerse, Belgium