Capillary Electromigration Separation Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128093757, 9780128096147

Capillary Electromigration Separation Methods

1st Edition

Editors: Colin Poole
eBook ISBN: 9780128096147
Paperback ISBN: 9780128093757
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th April 2018
Page Count: 626
Table of Contents

  1. Milestones in the development of capillary electromigration methods
    Gerhardus J. de Jong
    2. Theoretical principles of capillary electromigration methods
    Wolfgang Thormann
    3. Column technology for capillary electromigration methods
    Laura Sola
    4. Capillary electrophoresis in organic solvents (Non-aqueous capillary electrophoresis)
    Ernst Kenndler
    5. Micellar and microemulsion electrokinetic chromatography
    Ute Pyell
    6. Capillary gel and sieving electrophoresis
    Ivan Miksik
    7. Capillary isoelectric focusing
    Kiyohito Shimura
    8. Capillary isotachophoresis
    Takeshi Hirokawa
    9. Capillary electrochromatography
    Chao Yan
    10. Method development
    Ann Van Schepdael and Cari Sänger-van de Griend
    11. Instrument platforms for capillary electromigration methods
    Wendell K. T. Coltro
    12. Coupling of capillary electromigration techniques to mass spectrometry
    Christian Neusüß
    13. Preconcentration and multidimensional techniques for capillary electromigration methods
    Joselito Quirino
    14. Separation of proteins (proteomics)
    Claudia Desiderio
    15. Separation of small mass ions
    Michael Breadmore
    16. Separation of carbohydrates and oligosaccharides
    Shaoping Li
    17. Separation of cells and particles using capillary electromigration methods
    Anne Varenne
    18. Clinical chemistry applications of capillary electromigration methods
    David S. Hage
    19. Biopharmaceutical applications of capillary electromigration methods
    Yannis Francois
    20. Neuroscience applications of capillary electromigration separation methods
    M. L. Marina and Elena Sanchez-Lopez
    21. Food science applications of capillary electromigration methods
    Ana M. Garcia-Campana
    22. Applications of capillary electromigration methods for physicochemical measurements
    Vaclav Kasicka

Description

Capillary Electromigration Separation Methods is a thorough, encompassing reference that not only defines the concept of contemporary practice, but also demonstrates its implementation in laboratory science. Chapters are authored by recognized experts in the field, ensuring that the content reflects the latest developments in research. Thorough, comprehensive coverage makes this the ideal reference for project planning, and extensive selected referencing facilitates identification of key information. The book defines the concept of contemporary practice in capillary electromigration separation methods, also discussing its applications in small mass ions, stereoisomers, and proteins.

Key Features

  • Edited and authored by world-leading capillary electrophoresis experts
  • Presents comprehensive coverage on the subject
  • Includes extensive referencing that facilitates the identification of key research developments
  • Provides more than 50 figures and tables that aid in the retention of key concepts

Readership

Analytical chemists primarily; pharmaceutical scientists, food scientists and instructors teaching related coursework comprise the secondary audience

Details

No. of pages:
626
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128096147
Paperback ISBN:
9780128093757

About the Editors

Colin Poole Editor

Prof. Colin F. Poole was born and educated in the United Kingdom receiving a B.Sc. in Chemistry from the University of Leeds (1971) followed by graduate studies at the University of Bristol, MSc. in analytical chemistry (1972), and Ph.D. with Prof. E. D. Morgan at the University of Keele (1975) on the analysis of insect moulting hormones. Since 1980 he has been at the Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan, USA , except for 1995-1996, spent as the Governors’ Lecturer and Professor of Analytical Chemistry at Imperial College of Science, Technology & Medicine, London, in the United Kingdom. He is a former Science Advisor to the US Food and Drug Administration, a position he occupied for 25 years. Professor Poole has broad interests in the separation and detection of small molecules in biological, environmental, and food samples using a range of sample preparation, chromatographic and data analysis tools. He is the co-author of over 400 papers, 20 books, an editor of Journal of Chromatography A and a member of the editorial boards of 5 other analytical chemistry journals. .

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA

