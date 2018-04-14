Capillary Electromigration Separation Methods
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Milestones in the development of capillary electromigration methods
Gerhardus J. de Jong
2. Theoretical principles of capillary electromigration methods
Wolfgang Thormann
3. Column technology for capillary electromigration methods
Laura Sola
4. Capillary electrophoresis in organic solvents (Non-aqueous capillary electrophoresis)
Ernst Kenndler
5. Micellar and microemulsion electrokinetic chromatography
Ute Pyell
6. Capillary gel and sieving electrophoresis
Ivan Miksik
7. Capillary isoelectric focusing
Kiyohito Shimura
8. Capillary isotachophoresis
Takeshi Hirokawa
9. Capillary electrochromatography
Chao Yan
10. Method development
Ann Van Schepdael and Cari Sänger-van de Griend
11. Instrument platforms for capillary electromigration methods
Wendell K. T. Coltro
12. Coupling of capillary electromigration techniques to mass spectrometry
Christian Neusüß
13. Preconcentration and multidimensional techniques for capillary electromigration methods
Joselito Quirino
14. Separation of proteins (proteomics)
Claudia Desiderio
15. Separation of small mass ions
Michael Breadmore
16. Separation of carbohydrates and oligosaccharides
Shaoping Li
17. Separation of cells and particles using capillary electromigration methods
Anne Varenne
18. Clinical chemistry applications of capillary electromigration methods
David S. Hage
19. Biopharmaceutical applications of capillary electromigration methods
Yannis Francois
20. Neuroscience applications of capillary electromigration separation methods
M. L. Marina and Elena Sanchez-Lopez
21. Food science applications of capillary electromigration methods
Ana M. Garcia-Campana
22. Applications of capillary electromigration methods for physicochemical measurements
Vaclav Kasicka
Description
Capillary Electromigration Separation Methods is a thorough, encompassing reference that not only defines the concept of contemporary practice, but also demonstrates its implementation in laboratory science. Chapters are authored by recognized experts in the field, ensuring that the content reflects the latest developments in research. Thorough, comprehensive coverage makes this the ideal reference for project planning, and extensive selected referencing facilitates identification of key information. The book defines the concept of contemporary practice in capillary electromigration separation methods, also discussing its applications in small mass ions, stereoisomers, and proteins.
Key Features
- Edited and authored by world-leading capillary electrophoresis experts
- Presents comprehensive coverage on the subject
- Includes extensive referencing that facilitates the identification of key research developments
- Provides more than 50 figures and tables that aid in the retention of key concepts
Readership
Analytical chemists primarily; pharmaceutical scientists, food scientists and instructors teaching related coursework comprise the secondary audience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 626
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 14th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128096147
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128093757
About the Editors
Colin Poole Editor
Prof. Colin F. Poole was born and educated in the United Kingdom receiving a B.Sc. in Chemistry from the University of Leeds (1971) followed by graduate studies at the University of Bristol, MSc. in analytical chemistry (1972), and Ph.D. with Prof. E. D. Morgan at the University of Keele (1975) on the analysis of insect moulting hormones. Since 1980 he has been at the Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan, USA , except for 1995-1996, spent as the Governors’ Lecturer and Professor of Analytical Chemistry at Imperial College of Science, Technology & Medicine, London, in the United Kingdom. He is a former Science Advisor to the US Food and Drug Administration, a position he occupied for 25 years. Professor Poole has broad interests in the separation and detection of small molecules in biological, environmental, and food samples using a range of sample preparation, chromatographic and data analysis tools. He is the co-author of over 400 papers, 20 books, an editor of Journal of Chromatography A and a member of the editorial boards of 5 other analytical chemistry journals. .
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA